Western’s boys and girls teams came out on top Wednesday in the Northwestern Combination cross country meet. The meet consists of three races – one for the 1-2 runners, one for the 3-4 runners, and a third for the 5-6-7 and JV runners. The top five times are added for a team score.
In the boys meet, Western won in 54:48, followed by Maconaquah (58:35), Carroll (58:59), Northwestern (60:12), and Eastern (60:59). Taylor and Tipton were incomplete.
Eastern’s Braden Richmond won the 1-2 race in 10:26, followed by Western’s Joseph Packard (10:31) and Western’s Pete Bradshaw (10:38).
Western’s Brayden Curnutt won the 3-4 race in 10:50, followed by teammate Taylor Rathbun (11:09). Maconaquah’s Logan Farnell won the 5-6-7 race in 11:35, followed by Western’s Zac Cline (11:40) and Charlie Conkle (11:53).
“It’s good to finally have a competition. It’s good to have a meet where we can go out and knock heads,” Western coach Gary Jewell said. “It was nice to see our guys up front.
“I think the best part of the night was in the 3-4 race to see Brayden Curnutt back racing. He had a stress fracture coming out of track [that limited summer training]. It’s good to have him back, he’s not quite at full strength yet. He completely dominated the 3-4 race, and Taylor Rathbun as a sophomore looked great.”
Jewell also noted strong runs from the Panthers in the 1-2 race and the 5-6-7 race.
“On the boys side I’m happy we got a race in for the guys because they’ve been running against each other for quite a while now and they get to see where they stack up in an actual race,” NW coach Dave Stevens said. “I think getting this race in is going to help them all.”
Western won the girls competition in a time of 68:15, followed by Maconaquah (69:49), Carroll (72:50), Eastern (73:39), Tipton (74:34), Kokomo (77:50) and Northwestern (79:01). Taylor was incomplete.
Kokomo’s Julynne Spidell won the girls 1-2 race in 12:21, followed by Northwestern’s Lauren Longshore (12:25), Carroll’s Chloe Goodrich (12:37) and Eastern’s Ella Kantz (13:06). Olivia Lushin was Western’s top finisher in that race in sixth at 13:19 and teammate Hannah Lushin was eighth (13:31).
Western’s Sarah Manuel won the 3-4 race in 13:28 followed by Maconaquah’s Haley Salinas (13:57) and Western’s Alivia Ford (14:09). Western’s Kortney Lechner (13:56) and Destiny Herr (14:01) went 1-2 in the 5-6-7 race.
“Lauren ran a really gutsy race – she’s been ill the last couple days,” Stevens said. Northwestern was without two of its top five runners on the day. “The [remaining] girls stepped up and ran hard.”
Further results from the meet can be found on the scoreboard.
KOKOMO 4, OAK HILL 0
Nicole Burdette scored a hat trick and Maya James added a goal as the Wildkats won their season opener. Emily Riggle had an assist. Kate Mayfield had a save in the first half and Rilyn Wonnell had three saves in the second half.
“Last two years we’ve been starting a lot of young girls in varsity matches,” Kokomo coach Kevin Duggins said. “Now that a lot of them are juniors and sophomores with a few key seniors we’re really seeing a structure of girls who have been building for a couple years and are dynamic in different positions.
“We were up 1-0 at halftime and we told the girls their coach is very experienced. We told them to expect to see a lot more changes. They got to our goal a little more [in the second half] but I credit our girls with keeping the pressure on them and running them until they got tired in the second half.”
KOKOMO 5, ALEXANDRIA 0
The Kats (2-0) didn’t drop a set in the sweep. Jon Callane won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, Pablo Ketterer won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2, and Jackson Richards didn’t drop a game at No. 3 singles. In doubles, Ty Lauderbaugh and Rajon Sellers won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 1, and Nathanael Elkin and Taylor Duncan won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2.
“Another efficient effort from the singles players,” Kokomo coach Shawn Flanary said. “It seems like they’re playing at a high level, and it was good to see the doubles teams bounce back after a couple tough losses the other night to get their straight-set victories.”
NW 5, CAROLL 0
The Tigers won a pair of tight matches en route to the sweep of the Cougars. Cole Wise won 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 10-6 in a supertiebreaker at No. 1 singles. Adam Morrow won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2 singles and Caden Gaier won the No. 3 singles point by the same score. Will Lovelace and Tate Mullens won 4-6, 6-4, 10-7 at No. 1 doubles, and Addison Horner and Ethan Kearney won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2 doubles.
“First match you normally work some jitters out and we did just that. We mixed in a lot of solid play with some head-scratchers,” NW coach Matt Woods said. “Overall it was a good first win. I was proud of the two three-setters. Both positions fought through adversities and won ugly. I’m really happy for freshman Ethan Kearney getting his first varsity win at 2 doubles.
WESTERN 5, M-G 0
The Panther doubles teams made quick work of Madison-Grant as the No. 1 tandem of Jacob Jansen and Clayton Shanks won 6-1, 6-1, and the No. 2 team of Conner Beeler and Carter Condo won 6-0, 6-1. In singles, Palmer Harrell won the No. 1 match 6-2, 6-4,Braden Freeman won the No. 2 match 7-6 (7-3), 6-4, and Matt Tuchscherer won the No. 3 match 7-5, 6-3.
“We dropped three total games in doubles and our No. 1 doubles lost to Carroll in a tight match last time, so they came out firing. The score doesn’t really reflect it but they beat a good team,” Western coach Judson Quinn said. “It was great to see our doubles teams have a dominant performance.
“And the singles guys just fought – you can tell by the scores there were some tight matches.”
PERU 5, HAMILTON HTS. 0
Peru dropped just eight games in the sweep. Ryan Smith, Leif Astrup and Brad Ryan scored singles wins and the teams of Christopher Dicken and Greysen Spohn, and Ben Beckman and Gabe Barker won doubles matches for the Bengals.
MAC 5, WHITKO 0
Cole Borden won a 6-0 6-0 point at No. 1 singles and the team of Tyler Thayer and Walker Hays blanked their opponents by the same score at No. 2 doubles. Also for the Braves, Mason Yoars won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2 singles, Hayden Maiben won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3 singles, and the team of Wesley Yoars and Brennan Bailey won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles.
KOKOMO 182, EASTERN 222,
TAYLOR INC.
Kokomo’s Kiah Parrott was medalist with a 1-under 34 on the back nine at the Kokomo Country Club. Also for the Kats, Molly Mavrick shot 44 and Elizabeth Lytle, Layla Andrysiak and Haley Salinas each shot 52.
For Eastern, Gwyn Zirkle led with a 53, followed by Alexandra Martin (55), Marra Shook (56) and Alexa Maurer (58).
Kayla Martin shot 65 for Taylor, followed by Emma Good (67) and Olivia Keith (70).
WESTFIELD 157, TIPTON 186
Lucy Quigley led Tipton with a 39. Emma Crawford and Lacie Logan each shot 47 and Madison Hoover shot 53.
“Certainly not our best score, but we played the course longer,” Tipton coach Jason Bales said. “Westfield is high caliber and I thought our girls competed. Really proud of their effort.”
MAC 183, WHITKO 219
Medalist Ava Snyder led Maconaquah to its lowest score of the season with a 41. Brianna Smitley and Kianna Sharp each shot 44 and Courtney Stoll shot 54.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.