The Eastern Comets' girls golf team came away victorious after defeating Hoosier Heartland Conference foe Clinton Central 218-227 at Chippendale Golf Course Wednesday.
Eastern was led by Gwyn Zirkle with a score of 53. Alexa Maurer, Bekah Guthrie and Alexandria Martin each shot 55 for the Comets.
"[Both Maurer and Guthrie] were our one and two players in their match against Taylor, and they each shot better [Wednesday] against Clinton Central," Eastern coach Ryan Zirkle said. "Gwyn Zirkle was our one player, and Martin was our two player with Maurer and Guthrie being three and four [Wednesday]. All four girls are starting to believe in themselves."
Guthrie shot a 58, and Maurer shot a 59 against Taylor. This is the second straight conference victory for the Comets.
Clinton Central's Addy Sheets was medalist with a 52.
Eastern will hit the road to play at Logansport Golf Club today against Cass, and Ryan Zirkle is looking forward to seeing how his team does away from Chippendale.
"It will be another good match with Cass," Zirkle added.
KOKOMO 183, MADISON-GRANT 211
Kokomo's Kiah Parrott set another school record Wednesday when she shot a 4-under 32 at the Kokomo Country Club to set a new KHS record for best nine-hole score. She re-set her 18-hole record this past weekend.
Parrott had four birdies and five pars Wednesday. Also for the Wildkats, Haley Salinas and Elizabeth Lytle each shot 50 and Molly Mavrick 51.
"Like I said in our preview, Kiah's having a fun season. There's no pressure on her. She's playing like she's having a blast," Kokomo coach Andy Carpenter said. "With another school record, shooting 4-under for nine holes the sky's the limit for her. She still left some short puts out there that she could be even lower.
"We're working on the other girls on getting their scores down, and working on their short game. At this time of the year, I think it's great."
