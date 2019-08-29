Eastern’s boys tennis team had to wait until the final match in order to complete a 3-2 victory over Hamilton Heights on Wednesday.
The Comets’ No. 3 singles player Nolan Lapp had to go three sets before getting a 5-7, 6-4, 6-0 win. Eastern also won at No. 1 singles with Matt Harrison winning 6-3, 6-1, and at No. 2 singles where Lukas Darling took his match 6-3, 6-4.
“Our singles players are the ones who stepped up [Wednesday] for the 3-2 win over Hamilton Heights,” Eastern coach Tricia Anderson said. “Harrison did a nice job of controlling the No. 1 spot, and Darling stayed focused to win a close second set. Lapp split sets at No. 3, and dominated the third set that decided the match for us. Our doubles teams played strong, but Heights was just a little stronger. I’m proud of the guys’ effort. I could tell they wanted to win this, and they did. They need to step out onto the courts the same way [today] against Delphi.
MACONAQUAH 4, ROCHESTER 1
Maconaquah set the tone early in the win over Three Rivers Conference foe Rochester with wins by Cole Borden at No. 1 singles (6-0, 6-0), and the No. 2 doubles team of Tyler Thayer and Walker Hays (6-4, 6-1).
The hard part was getting the third point to claim victory in the team match, and that honor went to No. 2 singles player Mason Yoars with a 7-6 (3), 6-4 win, and the additional fourth point came as No. 3 singles player Hayden Maiben won in three sets, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.
“The boys persevered through a tough test [Wednesday] at Rochester,” Maconaquah coach Tim Maiben said. “We both had 5-0 records coming into the match, and felt like it would be a close team match. Borden got us started on the right track, and without giving up a single game. Thayer and Hays earned our second point with a solid second set. With us up 2-1 in the team match, Nos. 2 and No. 3 singles players were in very close matches. Mason Yoars gave the team the winning point by securing two sets that were extremely tight. After dropping the first set, Hayden Maiben found his groove in the second and third sets to earn the fourth point.”
PERU 5, MANCHESTER 0
The Bengal Tigers opened their defense of the TRC championship with a 5-0 shutout of Manchester.
Peru (7-0) got straight-set wins by Ryan Smith, Leif Astrup, and Bradley Ryan in singles action, and the doubles teams of Christopher Dicken and Greysen Spohn, and Ben Beckman and Gabe Baker.
TIPTON 3, TAYLOR 1
Taylor’s No. 3 singles player Nathan Keene was the only winner. Keene won his match 6-2, 6-1.
“[I am] seeing improvement in the quality of play from each of the boys, and look forward to future wins,” Taylor coach Marcia Marler said.
TWIN LAKES 5, CASS 0
The Kings took two matches to three sets as No. 1 singles player C.J. Burrous fell in 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 and the No. 1 doubles team of Brent Johnson and David Woolever fell 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.
VOLLEYBALL
EASTERN 3, WESTERN 1
The Comets posted a 25-22, 25-10, 22-25, 25-18 victory at Western to improve to 5-3 on the season.
Emma Sandlin dished 38 assists and served 17 points. On the front line, McKenzie Cooper had 15 kills and seven points. Loralei evans had 12 kills, four block kills and 10 service receptions. Kate Harrison had six kills and 11 points. And Allie Bratcher had nine kills. In the back row, Grace Kuhlman led Eastern with 16 digs and 28 receptions.
“I thought we played more to our ability [Wednesday] night,” Eastern coach Missy Mavrick said. “We had a big lead in the third set and let that slip but then we came back strong in the fourth set. Just a great all-around effort by all the girls.
“McKenzie Cooper stepped up and did a great job swinging for us. Grace, as always, did a great job on the back row. Loralei always plays consistent, sees the floor well, and Emma does a great job for us, giving our hitters the ball where they need to put it down. We’re doing a great job of playing more consistent.”
NW 3, N. MIAMI 0
The Purple Tigers cruised to a 25-14, 25-10, 25-14 victory to move to 7-0 on the season.
Madison Layden had 11 kills, 11 assists, 11 digs and eight service points for the Tigers. Kendal Rooze had 21 assists and four digs. Lexy Robinson had five kills, five digs, five assists and 11 points. McKenna Layden had six kills, six points and five digs. Leah Carter had seven kills. Klair Merrell had 10 kills, four digs and eight points. And Emma Byrum had 10 points and nine digs.
PERU 3, TC 0
The Bengal Tigers swept the Trojans 25-11, 25-16, 25-10.
Samantha Zak had 16 kills and Courtlynn Crowe 13 for the Bengals. Cate Wolfe had 20 assists. Abby Martin served 17 points with three aces, Emily Ream had 12 points and Casidy Bartell 11.
GIRLS GOLF
TIPTON 195, NORTHWESTERN 200, MACONAQUAH 201
Lucy Quigley shot a five-over-par 41 to lead Tipton at Rock Hollow Golf Club. Following Quigley were Emma Crawford (48), Amaya Stowers (52) and Lacie Logan (54).
Tipton coach Jason Bales thought the scores were a little high.
“Scoring-wise, it was a tough day at the course,” Bales said. “Rock Hollow has a tendency of doing that to you. We really struggled with the pace of the greens. With that said, it was good for us to play through that. Quigley had a decent round and Stowers hit the ball well. The bottom line is we have to putt the ball much better than that. Audrey [Koetter] had an incredible run for Northwestern.”
The Tigers’ Koetter was medalist with an even par score of 36. Other scores for Northwestern were Kristen Piel (53), Leah Parrott (55) and Molly Habig (56).
Maconaquah was led by Kianna Sharp with a 48, next was Ava Snyder (49), Brianna Smitley (50) and Breanna Hill (54).
CASS 214, TAYLOR 267
Cass defeated Taylor at Chippendale Golf Course.
Jordan Henry led the Kings with a 48. She was followed by Jordyn Hensley (54), Andrea Hair (55), and Kassidy Henry (57).
“We played so much better than we did against North Miami in our last match. We were 26 shots better and played more like we’re capable of playing,” Cass coach Charlie Jones said. “Obviously there’s still room for improvement but we’re getting there.”
GIRLS SOCCER
WESTERN 2, HH 2
The Panthers opened a 2-0 lead on Hamilton Heights before the Huskies rallied to tie the game.
Sammie Garber and Lucy Weigt each scored for the Panthers (3-1-1). Sophie Weight assisted both goals. Madlyn Beechy had eight saves.
“My favorite part about the game was first half we got a jump on them and we were up 2-0, and then we made an errant pass that led to their first goal,” Western coach Abby Workman said. “We played them with a lot more confidence than we have in years past. I thought our passing has been improving steadily each game and [Wednesday] night we did a really nice job of connecting passes. Both of our goals came from some good give-and-go passes up the middle.
“We had some good momentum in the second half but we gave up a PK with seven minutes left and they tied it up on us. It’s unfortunate, but it was a good, hard-fought game for us. Proud of the way we played.”
TRI-CENTRAL 9, SHERIDAN 0
Tri-Central’s Lily Stogdill scored four goals, Peighton Oliver had two and Maggie Lewis, Brittany Temple and Abbey Brooks one each. Brittany Temple, Abby Hoback and Karly McKay had assists. In goal, Kaylee Beard had two saves and Brook Temple three.
The Trojans moved to 1-1 on the season and got their Hoosier Heartland Conference slate started with a win.
“Nice turnaround from Monday [a loss to Tipton],” TC coach David Mast said. “Sheridan is in a major rebuilding year. It was nice to see our girls learn from Monday. [We had] better ball movement, defense was better, more marking up. It was nice to see us do some of the things we worked on in practice.”
PERU 1, EASTERN 0
Cecilia Roswog had 11 saves for the Comets, who fell to 1-1 on the year.
ROSSVILLE 2, TAYLOR 1
Taylor opened the season on the road with the one-goal loss to Hoosier Heartland Conference foe Rossville Tuesday.
The Titans’ (0-1) goal came from Alison Pemberton in the first half. Pemberton was assisted by Brooke McGuire. Taylor’s goalkeeper Mady Delgado had 24 saves.
“This was a hard, physical game,” Taylor coach Mike Shane said. “Playing a conference game as the first game of the season is extremely rough, but the weather forced the rescheduling of our first two games.”
