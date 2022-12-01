Western’s wrestling team opened its season by winning six of the seven matches wrestled at Northwestern, adding seven forfeits and taking a 70-3 victory Wednesday night.
Liam Bumgardner (126 pounds), Brody Burns (182) and Garrett Heady (285) each won by pin for Western. Mitchell Betz (152) won a 13-1 major decision. Devin Frazier (220) won 7-0 and Keegan Tedder (113) won 3-2. In addition, Regan McGuire (120), Ty Linser (132), Robert Dinn (138), Cambell Robertson (145), Deglan Pleak (160) Brandt Gamble (170) and Brady Shannon (106) won by forfeit.
“For the first time out on the mat I thought everything went pretty well,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said. “Wrestled some young guys and they actually wrestled well. We’ve got to fix some little things — we’ve got to do better breaking people down, and our pin combinations were a little questionable. But overall I thought we wrestled hard and the guys wrestled hard for six minutes. That was probably the thing that stood out the most.”
For Northwestern, Jarrett Centers-Elpers (195) won a 5-4 decision.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NW 64, MAC 18
Northwestern blitzed Maconaquah with red-hot shooting in the first half (15 of 20 overall, 6 of 8 from 3-land) as the Tigers raced to leads of 30-5 after the first quarter and 43-11 at halftime. The Tigers cruised from there in winning their sixth straight game.
The Tigers finished 8 of 13 from 3-land. Anna Bishir was 3 of 4, McKenna Layden was 3 of 5, Kendal Ziems was 1 of 1 and Hailey Koetter was 1 of 2.
Layden had one of her typical all-around games and finished with 25 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals and Bishir had 15 points, three assists and two steals.
Also for the Tigers (6-2), Lexi Hale had eight points and nine rebounds, Berkley Wray had eight points and four boards and Ashley Newell dished four assists and took four steals.
Miranda Stoll led Maconaquah (1-5) with 16 points.
KOKOMO 61, JEFF 38
Kokomo led wire to wire in beating Lafayette Jeff 61-38 in a North Central Conference game at Lafayette.
The Kats (5-2, 2-0 NCC) led 14-2 after the first quarter and 33-15 at halftime.
Ma’Kaela Drake scored 18 points and dished four assists to lead the Kats’ charge and Aijia Elliott backed her with a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds.
Also for the Kats, Kamaria White had seven points and nine assists, Mia Castillo had seven points and three assists and Regan McClain had six points and nine rebounds.
Defensively, White and Castillo had three steals apiece and Drake and McClain had two apiece. Kokomo had a 21-6 edge in points off turnovers.
The Bronchos dropped to 0-6 overall and 0-1 in league play.
