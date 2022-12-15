Led by quadruple winner Noah Broyles and triple winner Avery Berryman, Western’s boys swimming and diving team buried Lafayette Jeff 124-62 Wednesday in the Panther pool. The Panthers won seven events and scored heavily even in events they didn’t win.
Individually, Berryman won the 50-yard freestyle (:23.65), Evan Butcher won the diving program (261.1), Broyles won the 100 backstroke (1:01.15) and Charlie Brewer won the 100 breaststroke (1:07.43).
Broyles, Brewer, Luke Mawbey and Berryman teamed to win the 200 medley relay (1:47.52). Kole Shock, Ashton Tso, Andrew Jay and Broyles won the 200 free relay (1:40.61). And Mawbey, Jay, Broyles and Berryman won the 400 free relay (3:34.99).
“We won our share. I think they had some good swimmers in their individual events, but we just overwhelmed them completely with depth,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “If they took first, we were outscoring them in that event by taking 2-3-5 or 2-3-4. I’m happy with the way our boys are able to overcome that type of team.
“Our depth, just beyond our No. 1 guys, is really coming on. We’re in a situation where our No. 1 guys are having to fight off those No. 2 and No. 3 guys for their positions on choice lanes and No. 1 relays. We’re in a situation where our guys are going to have to go show it in practice and every time they swim in a meet, they’re going to have to prove they’re in the right lane or in the right relay.”
GIRLS SWIMMING
JEFF 101, WESTERN 73
Lafayette Jeff downed Western in the Panther pool.
Anna Moore was a triple winner for the Panthers. She won the 200 individual medley (2:29.14) and 100 butterfly (1:06.7), and teamed with Emily Scott, Sophia Moreno and Cami Maddox to win the 200 free relay (1:56.71). Chase Hayes won the 50 free (:26.9) and 100 free (1:00.41).
“Not happy about the score, but the girls did everything they could,” Bennett said. “We had great swims all night long. We have everyone doing their job to contribute, just not enough bodies in the water. [Due to illness] this was the first meet we’ve had in two weeks where we’re back in double digits as far as personnel.
“We kept it within five [points] for a good portion of the meet, we just couldn’t get that lead back and overcome their depth. It was nice to have Emily Scott back in the lineup — she’s been sick for a little bit. Madisyn Schorm was back in the lineup.”
GIRLS HOOPS
TIPTON 53, SHERIDAN 44
The Blue Devils used balanced scoring to pick up the road win.
Ashlee Schram led Tipton (5-4) with 17 points, Hallie Wolfe scored 12 points, Abigail Phillips had 10, Alli Powell had eight and Kaiya Money had six.
Schram also had eight rebounds, three blocked shots and two steals, Powell grabbed nine rebounds, Money dished five assists and Wolfe had three assists and two steals.
The Blue Devils held a slim 39-37 lead after the third quarter. Phillips scored seven points in the final quarter to help Tipton gain separation. Phillips finished 3 for 3 from 3-land, all in the second half.
“We played great team basketball,” Tipton coach Lela Gillmann said. “Alli Powell and Abby Phillips really stepped up for us and played hard on both ends of the floor. Very proud of our effort and our strong mental game to pull out the win.”
Kenzie Garner led Sheridan (3-7) with 17 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.