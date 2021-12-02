Kokomo’s wrestling team beat Eastern 48-36 in a close match Wednesday night on the Wildkat mats.
The meet started at 132 pounds, where Kokomo’s Gabe Newland won by pin. Also for the Kats, Omarion Clark-Stitts (138), Nathan Conner (145), Keegan Name (160), Jaquan East (182) and Blayke Acord (126) each won by pin, and Rylan Early (113) and Chad Washburn (195) won by forfeit. Acord closed the match for Kokomo.
“Our guys are really young but they showed a lot of fight,” new Kokomo coach Jacob Bough said. “We had a couple matches that were big matches — Blayke Acord and Gabe Newland stepping up and getting pins. Either one of them go the other way, we lose this dual meet.
“Credit coach [Zack] Pence at Eastern. They studied, they knew some of the things we were doing and how to counter it. We kind of found a way to win.”
For the Comets, Bradie Porter (152), Brodie Porter (170), Tyler Wright (285), and Eli Bowyer (120) won by pin, and Elijah Buckley (220) and Jami Howell (106) won by forfeit.
WESTERN 63, NW 0
Western won all the matches contested on the Panther mats.
The match started at 220 pounds, where Western’s Wade Ryan won by pin. Tye Linser (120), Robert Dinn (138), Brock Frazier (160), Brayden Shoaff (182) and Brody Burns (195) each won by pin. Mitchell Betz (152) won a 15-4 major decision. Hayden Shepherd (170) won by technical fall. And Cole Armstrong (285), Benton Kanable (106), and Aiden Raab (126) won by forfeit.
“I thought for the first match out we looked pretty good,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said. “Obviously out of shape, but everybody was aggressive, we scored points, we went out and got takedowns. We work on scoring takedowns and going straight to pin combinations and they did pretty well at that.”
CASS 45, NORTHFIELD 34
The Kings’ winners were Jack Miller, Max Grist, Kaine Fowler, Lucas Grist, Jensen Burrous, Javonie Cervantes, Rowdy Frey and Adam Bandelier.
PERU 51, T. VALLEY 23
Conner Shaffer (113-pound weight class), Cooper Baldwin (145) and Trevi Hillman-Conley (285) recorded pins to highlight Peru’s victory.
Also for the Bengal Tigers, Ashton Stevens (138) won by a 9-5 decision, Kadyn Lancaster (152) prevailed in a 2-1 decision and Brandt Gamble (160) won by a 4-2 decision. The Tigers won three other weight classes by forfeits.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NORTHWESTERN 51, MACONAQUAH 38
Northwestern came alive offensively in the second half to rally past visiting Maconaquah.
The Tigers trailed 18-17 at halftime with 6-of-23 shooting keeping them from making any kind of run. They followed with 12-of-23 shooting in the second half — including sizzling 7-of-11 shooting from 3-land.
McKenna Layden led the Tigers (8-1) with 18 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and five steals. Leah Carter also had a nice all-around game for the Tigers. She finished with five points, five rebounds, six assists and three steals.
Also for the Tigers, Anna Bishir scored 10 points, Ashley Newell had eight points, five rebounds and three assists and Lexi Hale had eight points and four rebounds.
Lilly Maple led the Braves (3-3) with 15 points, seven rebounds, three assists and five steals.
KOKOMO 62, LAF. JEFF 23
The Wildkats cruised past the visiting Bronchos in a North Central Conference game. It was 11-6 after the first quarter, 29-12 at halftime and 45-16 after the third quarter.
Ma’Kaela Drake led the Kats (5-3, 2-1 NCC) with 13 points. Lilly Hicks followed with 12 points and Chloe McClain and Aijia Elliott had 11 apiece.
Also for Kokomo, Omarea Daniels had 10 rebounds and four assists. Kamaria White also had four assists and McClain took six steals.
The Bronchos dropped to 1-7 overall and 1-1 in the league.
TIPTON 60, TAYLOR 39
The Class 2A No. 3-ranked Blue Devils went into halftime with a slim 22-21 lead. They proceeded to dominate the second half to win going away in a matchup of Sectional 39 teams. Tipton outscored Taylor 17-6 in the third quarter and 21-12 in the fourth quarter.
“We’ve had an issue with third quarters anyway, but that is a good basketball team. You blink and they go on a 6-0, 8-0 run,” Taylor coach Tony Oliver said. “It’s a very good team obviously — state runners-up and they have everyone back. They play good team basketball, they’re physical, they’re strong, they have a little bit of size. But our kids battled. The first half, we really played well, I thought.
“It is what it is. Sometimes you get beat by a better team and [Wednesday] we got beat by a better basketball team.”
Ashlee Schram led Tipton (4-1) with 17 points, Abigail Parker had 11 points, Ella Wolfe had 10 and Hallie Wolfe had eight.
Emma Good led Taylor (5-3) with 21 points. Kelsi Langley followed with seven points.
FRANKTON 57, EASTERN 9
Class 2A No. 5-ranked Frankton overpowered visiting Eastern.
CASTON 51, CASS 28
Lewis Cass fell to Caston in the first round of the Cass County Tournament. Kendal Johnson led Cass (2-5) with 13 points and Hallie Coffey had eight points.
Cass will face Logansport in the tourney’s third-place game Saturday at Logan.
BOYS BASKETBALL
CASS 64, CASTON 43
A fast start propelled Cass to a win over Caston in Cass County Tournament play.
The Kings jumped out to a 17-5 lead after one quarter and led 37-21 at halftime. They led by double digits the entire second half.
Tyson Good scored 16 points to lead the Kings (2-1). LJ Hillis had 14 points and six rebounds. Robert Fitch had 12 points, five assists, four steals and two blocks. Luke Chambers was the fourth King in double figures with 11 points. Tristin Miller added eight points and nine boards.
Joey Spin and Grant Hickle each had 12 points to lead the Comets (0-2).
Cass plays Pioneer at 8 p.m. Friday for the tournament championship at the Berry Bowl. The Kings were last county champions two years ago.
FROM TUESDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
CARROLL 72, TRI-COUNTY 55
Carroll exploded for 32 points in the third quarter to turn a 31-29 halftime deficit into a 61-40 lead in Tuesday’s game at Tri-County.
Chris Huerta and Austin Kuns fueled the Cougars’ big quarter with Huerta scoring 13 points and Kuns scoring seven.
Huerta finished with 22 points. Jake Skinner backed him with 17 points and Owen Duff had 12.
Carroll (2-0) visits Frontier on Friday.
GIRLS SWIM
CASS 109, ROCHESTER 65
Erika Baber set a pair of school records to highlight Cass’ victory. She won the 200-yard individual medley and the 500 freestyle in record times of 2:17.51 and 5:30.30, respectively.
Baber added wins as part of the winning 200 medley and 200 free relay teams. Maryn Zeck also was a quadruple winner.
