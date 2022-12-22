Ashlee Schram recorded a double-double of 21 points and 14 rebounds to lead Tipton’s girls basketball team to a 62-60 victory over Anderson on Wednesday night at Anderson.
In the process, Schram surpassed 1,000 career rebounds and became the Blue Devils’ all-time leading rebounder. The 6-foot-3 senior center broke 1987 graduate Jane (Calhoun) Schott’s school record of 1,006 rebounds. Schram pushed her career total to 1,011.
Schram passed 1,000 career points last season. A three-time KT All-Area player, she is an IU South Bend recruit.
Also for the Blue Devils (7-4), Kaiya Money scored 12 points, Abby Phillips scored 11 and Hallie Wolfe had nine.
Winners of three games in a row, the Blue Devils are scheduled to next play in Carroll’s tournament. Tipton is matched against Eastern in Tuesday’s opening round.
BOYS BASKETBALL
WABASH 78, CARROLL 66
Wabash beat Class 2A No. 3-ranked Carroll 78-66, ending the Cougars’ 23-game home winning streak,
The Apaches — who nearly beat Marion earlier this month — took control in the second quarter when they outscored the Cougars 25-16 for a 39-29 halftime lead. They led 52-41 after the third quarter. They hit 17 of 21 free throws in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Izaak Wright led Wabash (6-2) with 21 points. Chris Huerta led Carroll (5-1) with 18.
FROM TUESDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
MAC 75, WHITKO 61
Maconaquah beat visiting Whitko 75-61 in a Three Rivers Conference game. The Braves outscored the Wildcats 22-5 in the third quarter to break away from a halftime tie.
Winners of four games in a row, the Braves improved to 5-3 overall and 2-1 in the TRC.
Bauer Maple led the Braves with 32 points, 10 steals and three assists. Josiah Ball had 17 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals. A.J. Kelly had 12 points, three assists and three steals. And Ethan Zeiser contributed eight points, eight rebounds and five steals.
WRESTLING
ROCHESTER 37, WESTERN 36
Class A No. 1-ranked Rochester edged Class 2A No. 3 Western 37-36. Tied 36-all after the final match, the host Zebras picked up the extra point by winning the third tiebreaker criteria, which was most pins. They had a 5-4 edge there.
Western’s pins came from Mitchell Betz (152 pounds), Cole Armstrong (285), Benton Kanable (113) and Aidan Raab (138). Also for the Panthers, Robert Dinn (145) won by tech fall, Tye Linser (132) won by major decision and Tanner Tishner (120) won by decision.
“It was a great night for wrestling. We just came up a little short,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said. “I have been saying we have some technical issues that we need to clean up. Give Rochester credit, they exposed some of those issues. But the guys never gave up. We were down 27-6 just before the halfway point, then we won six of the next eight matches. Hopefully this is a learning experience right before Team State.”
