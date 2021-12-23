Western’s girls basketball team took control in the first half and cruised to a 55-29 victory over Winamac for its third straight win Wednesday at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium.
Western (9-5) led 13-6 after a quarter, then opened up a 19-point lead at 29-10 at halftime. The Panthers pushed their lead past 20 points on the Warriors (5-8) with a 43-22 lead through three quarters.
Western got a balanced effort with nine players scoring. Caroline Long, Kayleigh Turner and McKenna Smith each scored eight points and Mackenzie York and Ella Biggs added six each.
“I think from the get go we had a really fast start. Real intense defense carried us throughout the game,” Western coach Lisa Pflueger said. “We did really well at just pushing the basketball in transition and attacking, and then also pressuring on defense.”
Pflueger noted that the Panthers had just eight turnovers, moved the ball well on offense and added in some second-chance points. She praised the efforts of three sophomores. “McKenna Smith, Lauren Bradley and Kayleigh Turner had high-quality minutes for us,” she said.
Western is idle until Jan. 4 when it hosts Rossville.
TIPTON 71, ANDERSON 29
The Blue Devils (9-1) shut out Anderson 16-0 in the first quarter and never let the visitors in the game. Ashlee Schram had game-highs of 23 points and nine rebounds, Abigail Parker scored 16, Ella Wolfe 14 and Olivia Spidel and Hallie Wolfe six each.
“We really asserted our authority on the defensive end early by holding them scoreless in the first and that good defensive pressure just put them in a deep hole that they were unable to climb out of,” Tipton coach Chad Wetz said.
“We had, on the night, 15 assists, which showed how unselfish we were being. Ella Wolfe had six of those assists to go with six steals. She had a really strong game as our point guard.”
Jacelyn Starks scored 14 points to lead the Indians (4-9).
BOYS HOOPS
CP 58, TAYLOR 22
Unbeaten Clinton Prairie stifled the Titans, allowing Taylor no more than seven points in any quarter. Prairie led 12-6 after a quarter, 24-11 at the half, and 35-15 after three quarters.
Bobby Wonnell led Taylor with 12 points. Mekhi McGee had eight points.
Clinton Prairie upped its record to 8-0 overall and 3-0 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference. Taylor fell to 4-4 overall, 1-1 in the HHC.
WRESTLING
WESTERN 44, ROCHESTER 30
Western won eight weight classes and dealt Rochester its first dual loss of the season. The Zebras entered the day 6-0.
Aiden Raab (132 pounds), Myreon DeVost (145), Deaglan Pleak (160) and Hayden Shepherd (170) won by pin, Brayden Shoaff (182) won a 12-0 major decision, Tanner Tishner (113) won a 10-2 major decision and Benton Kanable (106) and Mitchell Betz (152) won by forfeits.
“It was a pretty good effort all the way around,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said. “I thought our guys wrestled hard. Even a couple of the guys who lost some close matches, I thought wrestled hard.
“We’ve been battling illness and been battling injuries and stuff like that. We’ve been getting some guys back and things are starting to click for us.”
Hayden Shepherd’s pin capped a big day for the three-time state qualifier. Earlier, he announced his commitment to NCAA Division I program Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.
TUESDAY
BOYS HOOPS
MAC 73, WHITKO 54
Brayden Betzner scored 28 points, Hayben Maiben 20 and Bauer Maple had 15 as Maconaquah ripped off its fifth win in a row, with all five coming on the road. The Braves are now 5-1 on the season and 2-0 in the Three Rives Conference. Whitko fell to 2-6 overall, 0-2 in the TRC.
The Braves led 22-17 after a quarter and 39-23 at halftime.
“We didn’t get off to the best start but started picking up our pace as we got some buckets to fall,” Maconaquah coach Tim Maiben said. “We held Whitko to six points in the second quarter to take a 16-point lead into halftime. I would have really liked to see us put them away in the third quarter, but our defense started to let up. We eventually got outscored in he quarter and we won the second half by only three points.
“We can play better than we did, and we can shoot free throws a lot better than we did.”
Also for the Braves, Josiah Ball scored six points and grabbed six rebounds and Maple dished seven assists and took seven rebounds.
