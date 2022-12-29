Peru’s boys basketball team booked a spot in tonight’s championship game of the Miami County Invitational with a 67-59 victory over Maconaquah Wednesday night in the Mac gym.
Maconaquah led 15-8 after a quarter but Peru broke loose with a 26-point second frame to take a 34-28 lead into halftime. Peru was in control with a 50-34 lead after three quarters.
Matt Roettger and Alex Ross each scored 19 points to lead the Bengal Tigers. They combined for 19 points in the pivotal second frame. Braxten Robbins scored four points in that frame and 12 for the game, and Ian Potts hit a 3-pointer in the second period and finished with seven points.
Bauer Maple led Maconaquah with a game-high 26 points including 16 points in the fourth quarter as the Braves tried to rally back with a 25-point effort in the final period. Josiah Ball added 14 points.
The Class 3A No. 7 Bengal Tigers (7-1) will play Caston (2-5) in tonight’s title game at 8 p.m. Caston thrashed North Miami 69-36 in the first semifinal.
The Braves (5-4) saw their four-game winning streak halted in the semifinal loss to Peru. They face North Miami (1-7) at 2 p.m. today in the third-place game.
CARROLL 58, FC 57
Class 2A No. 10-ranked Carroll held on to beat Class A No. 3 Fountain Central 58-57 in the Clinton Central Holiday Tourney’s fifth-place game.
Down 14-9 after the first quarter, the Cougars controlled the middle two quarters to build a 46-33 lead heading into the final quarter. From there, the Cougars held off the Mustangs’ comeback attempt. The Mustangs hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make it a one-point final.
Griffin Viney led Carroll with 23 points.
TRI-CENTRAL 84, CL. CENTRAL 76
Trenton Patz recorded a big double-double of 24 points and 15 rebounds to lead Tri-Central past Clinton Central in the CC Holiday Tourney’s seventh-place game.
Also for the Trojans (4-6), Stetson Newcom scored 19 points, Drake Ramseyer had 17 and Landon Grant had 12.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
PERU 34, MAC 31
The Bengal Tigers turned back the Braves 34-31 in the opening round of the Miami County Holiday Tournament at Maconaquah.
Peru took a 30-20 lead into the final quarter. The Braves rallied to within one, but Peru’s Addison Robbins hit two free throws and teammate Kaylene Kirk came up with a steal to seal the win.
Cameryn Raber led the Bengal Tigers with 12 points and Emma Eldridge and Robbins had six points apiece.
Peru (4-8) advances to face Class A No. 3 Caston (14-0) in the championship at 6 p.m. today at Maconaquah. The Braves (2-12) are matched against North Miami (8-3) in the consolation game at noon at Mac. Caston beat North Miami 49-29 in Wednesday’s first semifinal.
CARROLL TOURNEY
Tipton beat Cass 42-34 in the third place game of the eight-team Carroll Tournament. The teams were tied 10-all after a quarter and Cass led 22-18 at halftime, before Tipton shot ahead with an 11-2 third quarter to take a 29-24 lead into the final period.
Ashlee Schram was a perfect 6 of 6 from the field and scored 13 points for Tipton (9-5). She added 13 rebounds and four assists. Kaiya Money scored 14 points and took three steals. Hallie Wolfe had six points, three assists and three steals. Abby Phillips had three steals to go with four points.
Elly Logan scored nine points for Cass (6-9) in the fourth quarter and finished with a team-high 14. Faith Helvie added nine points and Aftin Griffin seven.
In other place games in the tourney, Western Boone beat Eastern 54-27 in the fifth-place game, and Covenant Christian beat Bethesda Christian 30-19 for seventh.
