Kokomo’s wrestling squad edged Eastern 45-39 Wednesday at Greentown in the season opener for both schools.
Kokomo scored four pins, with three coming in the first minute. Blayke Acord (113 pounds) won by pin in :51, Harvey Barr (120) scored a pin in :36, and Sam Baity (285) won by pin in :34. Gavin Zimmerman (195) secured his pin at 5:54, with less than 10 seconds left in the match. Wilmer Corrales (152) scored a 6-2 victory, and Kyan Gamble and Keegan Name each won by forfeit.
“We were just real happy just to be able to go out and compete,” Kokomo coach Mike Miller said. “It was a back-and-forth match, some really tightly contested matches. Wilmer Corrales did a really nice job for us and pulled out a close one. Myles Lenoir was wrestling one of their good ones [Eastern’s Luke Hetzner at 145] and that was a nice, well-contested match.
“We’re real happy to come out on the positive side of this one.”
Hetzner won that 145-pound match 5-0. The Comets had another five wrestlers win by pin: Matthew Grimes (126 pounds, winning in 4:53); Tallan Morrisett (160, 2:54); Bryce Buckley (170, 1:50), Brodie Porter (182, 1:54), and Elijah Buckley (220, 1:52).
WESTERN 42, MT. VERNON 40
The Panthers made a long trek to Fortville pay off with a narrow victory. Western won exactly half the weight classes, and won each with a pin. Aden Yeary (106 pounds), Anthony Martin (113), A.J. Belt (120), Mitchell Betz (138), Hayden Shepherd (145), Deaglan Pleak (152) and Braydon Erb (285) each scored six points with a pin.
The match started with the 132-pound match and finished at 126 pounds. Western got four vital pins out of the last five matches and secured the team win.
“Braydon walked on the mat and it was 34-18 I think, we were getting beat,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said. “Braydon, Yeary, Martin and Belt all stepped up with pins.
“You feel like you’ve got a pretty good shot when Braydon goes on the mat. Aden, this was his first match of his high school career. We told him, ‘Hey, we’ve got to have this.’ He wrestled really well. Then you follow up with two seniors [Martin and Belt] and you kind of expect a little more from your seniors.
“The biggest thing that stands out is we got to wrestle. We were supposed to wrestle Northwestern [Wednesday] night and they couldn’t go. You normally don’t want to drive an hour-and-a-half to wrestle a dual meet but at the same time ... the boys need an opportunity to wrestle, so we were glad to have it.”
PERU 53, TIPPY VALLEY 30
Peru got pins from 113-pounder Conner Shaffer (in 5:30), 138-pounder Alex Legg (1:10), 152-pounder Kayden Lancaster (:43), 160-pounder David Schulte (1:53), and 170-pounder Chase Seifert (3:11). In addition 106-pounder Jalen May won by technical fall, 19-4. Cooper Baldwin (126 pounds), Cameron Baber (132) and Kayden Gee (145) each won by forfeit.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
KOKOMO 60, JEFF 35
The Wildkats moved to 3-1 on the season and 1-1 in the North Central Conference with a resounding victory at Lafayette Jeff. The Bronchos were making their season debut.
Chloe McClain scored 21 points, Aijia Elliott scored 17 and Lilly Hicks 10 for the Kats. Kokomo led 17-5 after a quarter, 33-15 at halftime and were in control in the second half, pushing the lead to 20 points at 45-25 after three quarters.
Kokomo took 18 more shots than the Bronchos thanks to a 20-9 advantage in offensive rebounds and a 23-11 advantage in turnovers. Elliott took a game-high 13 rebounds, McClain had 10 boards and Kamaria White seven. While those three cleaned up the defensive glass with a combined 23 defensive rebounds, Sanighia Balantine made a pest of herself on the offensive glass and got Kokomo extra possessions. All nine of her rebounds were on the offensive end.
McClain added eight assists for a near-triple double. McClain also had four steals and White had five steals.
TIPTON 66, TAYLOR 33
The Blue Devils got 14 points from Ella Wolfe, 13 each from Abigail Parker and Ashlee Schram, 12 from Olivia Spidel, and put another four players in the scoring column during a commanding victory over Taylor. Tipton was up 21-6 and led by at least 17 points at each stop after that.
“They could not key on just one player, or just the inside, or just the outside,” Tipton coach Chad Wetz said. “We had a lot of people score — four players in double digits — and really had a balanced attack inside and out.”
Tipton (4-1) hit nine 3-pointers with Spidel canning 4 of 6 shots from 3-land.
“First of all, his kids play hard, they’re well-coached. Early they hit shots. I didn’t see that coming so I guess that’s my fault,” Taylor coach Tony Oliver said. “They normally don’t shoot the ball that well. I think they hit five 3s in the first quarter. We were so worried about the big girl Schram, their post girl, we didn’t get out on their shooters, and they hit shots.”
Emma Good scored 15 points to lead Taylor (4-3) and Kelsey Langley 14. Langley had a game-high 11 rebounds. Schram led Tipton with nine.
“We really focused the entire game plan on defensive intensity,” Wetz said. “We knew they have a couple players who can really score at a high level and we focused on those defensive matchups, specifically Good, [Whitney] Chorrushi and Langley, and I was very pleased, especially with our first- and third-quarter defense.”
TC 57, WES-DEL 27
Kenadie Fernung scored 30 points to lead Tri-Central past visiting Wes-Del in a matchup of Class A Sectional 55 teams.
The Trojans (3-2) led 20-8 after the opening quarter and then dominated the middle quarters to break it open. They led 35-14 at halftime and 46-14 after the third quarter.
“We got off to a slow start, but once we got going we really made things difficult,” TC coach Mathew Corn said. “Our defense was dominant. From midway through the first quarter through the third quarter, we gave up only six total points. The effort was fantastic and our defense and rebounding allowed us to push the ball offensively.”
Fernung hit five 3-pointers. In TC’s previous game, she had 31 points and six triples.
“She has really shot the ball well these last two games. She has played with a lot of confidence,” Corn said. “We executed on the offensive end some things that we hadn’t done up until this point and we shared the ball really well. Really happy with this performance.”
Karley Leininger added nine points for TC and Gracie Grimes and Allie Younce had six points apiece.
FRANKTON 70, EASTERN 24
The Class 2A No. 2 Eagles (8-0) were too much for Eastern (0-5).
“Frankton is a really good team and deserve to be ranked second in 2A,” Eastern coach Andy Steele said. “We really struggled running our offense and our defense was too slow on our rotations. Our effort was great the entire game. With only a minute left in the game I saw three Eastern girls dive on the floor for a loose ball. Coaches love seeing that hustle.”
Jacey Richmond led Eastern with eight points. Kassidy Fritch had five rebounds.
