Eastern’s wrestling team went 9-0 Tuesday and Wednesday to win the ten-team Eastern Holiday Classic.
The Comets had three wrestlers post 9-0 records individually – Bradie Porter at 152 pounds, Brodie Porter at 170 and 182, and Tyler Wright at heavyweight. Elijah Buckley (220 pounds) was 8-1, Reid Keisling (195) was 7-2, and Eli Bowyer (120) was 6-3.
“Really, we won a couple of the rounds by winning matches that we should, but the thing that was big to me was we fought off our back in situations where we couldn’t give up pins,” Eastern coach Zack Pence said. “We beat Fremont 42-41, and the one-point difference, simply it came from one of my kids fighting off his back three different times and not giving up the pin.
“I was really proud of the girt and heart that the guys had. We were aggressive from round one through round nine, looking for takedowns, looking to score.”
Four Northwestern wrestlers posted winning records. 195-pounder Jarrett Elpers led the Tigers’ effort with an 8-1 record. Isaac Bumgardner (113) and Silas Phillips (138) were each 7-2, and Samuel Craig (160) was 5-4.
WESTERN WINS TOURNEY
A day after winning the dual meet portion of the 16-team North Montgomery Invitational, the Panthers also came away with first place in the individual tournament on Wednesday. The Panthers posted a score of 201.5 pull away from second-placed Rochester by 28 points.
Western wrestlers won four championships. Hayden Shepherd (170 pounds), Deaglan Pleak (160), Mitchell Betz (152) and Tanner Tishner (113) each won his weight class. Tye Linser (120) and Aidan Raab (126) each finished second. Brayden Shoaff (182) was third. M.J. Norman (195) and Benton Kanable (106) were each fourth. And Wade Ryan (220) was sixth.
“Some of the younger guys are really starting to understand that we’re pretty good and our more experienced guys have been carrying the load, and now we’re having some other guys step up here and there,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said. “A prime example was Shoaff getting third. He was 3-2 [Tuesday]. Wade Ryan only won one match [Tuesday] and he came back and placed sixth. That was huge. Raab was 3-2 [Tuesday] and he was in the finals [Wednesday] and had the kid on his back. I thought he had the pin, ends up losing the match in overtime.
“I don’t expect some of those guys to win, but when they go compete like they did [Wednesday], it makes for a day like we had the last two. There were some good, solid teams there but we won both days.”
GIRLS HOOPS
TIPTON TOURNEY
Class 2A No. 4 Tipton and Carroll will square off in the championship of the Tipton Holiday Tournament tonight after each won two games in Wednesday’s first day of action. The title game is at 8 p.m.
Tipton stifled Clinton Central 57-18 in the opening round. Tipton led 9-8 after a quarter. The Blue Devils, behind full-court and half-court man-to-man pressure, outscored the Bulldogs 21-4 in the second quarter and broke the game open when Oliva Spidel, Hallie Wolfe and Kaiya Money hit consecutive 3-pointers. Tipton led 42-14 heading into the fourth quarter.
Abbi Parker finished with game-highs of 13 points and nine rebounds to lead the Blue Devils. Ashlee Schram added 12 points and six rebounds, while Ella Wolfe also finished in double figures with 11, while adding four rebounds, four assists and four steals.
The Blue Devils (11-1) raced past Eastern (2-13) to win 60-24 in the evening semifinal round. Ella Wolfe and Schram combined for 12 points as Tipton took a 19-8 lead into the first break. Schram scored six more in the second quarter and Tipton led 31-14 at the half. Schram added 10 more in the third as Tipton took a 53-18 lead into the final frame, which was played with a running clock.
Schram scored a team-high 21 points and grabbed seven boards. Ella Wolfe had 16 points and Spidel added eight.
Macy Coan scored nine points for Eastern and Jenna Odle six. Kenzie DeGraaff had seven boards for the Comets. Eastern plays TC for third at 6 p.m. today.
In Carroll’s opener, the Cougars overwhelmed Covenant Christian 73-41. Alli Harness led the Cougars with 30 points and added five steals. Laney Johnson scored 15 points. And Madison Wagner had a double-double of 11 points and 10 assists.
Then in the evening semifinal, Carroll opened up a lead in the second quarter and cruised by Tri-Central 64-43. Carroll led 19-17 after a quarter then held the Trojans to four points in the second quarter to take a 35-21 lead into halftime.
Harness scored 24 points and grabbed five rebounds and Wagner had 20 points and eight rebounds.
In Eastern’s opener, the Comets topped Western Boone 43-32. Eastern established a 24-12 lead at the half and led 31-22 after three quarters.
MIAMI CO. TOURNEY
Caston outscored Maconaquah 15-4 in the fourth quarter to overturn a deficit and take its second straight Miami County Invitational championship. Maconaquah (9-5) had led 15-11 after a quarter at North Miami High School. The teams were tied at 31-all at the half, and Mac held a 44-41 lead after three quarters. Caston is 9-4.
In the third-place game, North Miami pulled away in the second half to defeat Peru 69-52. The Warriors improved to 9-5, Peru fell to 4-10.
BOYS HOOPS
MIAMI CO. INVITE
Peru won the championship of the Miami County Invitational with a 58-47 victory over Maconaquah at North Miami High School. Peru led 10-8 after a quarter and the two teams matched each other the next two quarters as the Bengal Tigers maintained that two-point lead at 23-21 at halftime and 40-38 after three quarters. The Bengals outscored the Braves 18-9 in the fourth.
For Peru (8-0), Braxten Robbins scored 16 points and Matt Ross and Matt Roettger 13 each. Robbins was 6 of 7 from the line in the fourth quarter and Ross 3 of 3.
Josiah Ball led Maconaquah (6-2) with 14 points. Bauer Maple scored 13 and Brayden Betzner and Hayden Maiben scored nine each.
MONROVIA TOURNEY
Tipton used the inside-outside combination of Nate Powell and Nolan Swan to defeat Southwestern (Shelbyville) 61-47 in the third-place game of the Monrovia Holiday Classic.
Swan knocked down 5 of 7 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 23 points, while Powell made 4 of 6 field goals inside the paint on his way to a 14-point, 18-rebound performance. Swan and Powell each added three assists.
The Blue Devils (8-3) and Spartans were tied at 11-all at the end of the opening quarter. But Tipton outscored Southwestern 14-2 in the second quarter to take a 25-13 lead into halftime. Swan nailed three 3-pointers in his 11-point third quarter, while Powell added seven points as the Blue Devils extended their lead to 52-25 entering the fourth quarter.
Tipton’s Jackson Money, Sam Ridgeway and Grady Carpenter each added eight points. Ridgeway also had eight rebounds and blocked two shots.
Southwestern (3-6) got 20 points from Aiden Hartsell and 15 from Jordan Jones.
