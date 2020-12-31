Western went 1-1 Wednesday in the eight-team Lebanon Tournament, falling 74-40 to Indianapolis Pike in the semifinal round, then rebounding to top Lebanon 39-34 to take third place.
Kyle Sanders scored 15 points and Parker Dean eight in Western’s loss to Pike. Western coach Mike Lewis called the game against the 4A school a “great learning experience to play their speed, length and skill.”
In the third-place game, Western endured a tight opening half to get some separation in the third quarter and edge the Tigers. The teams were tied six-all after a quarter and Western led 16-14 at the half before posting a 32-25 lead after three quarters.
Nathaniel Liddell led Western (4-4) with 14 points against Lebanon. Sanders, Parker Dean and Evan Kretz each scored six and Mitchell Dean four. Lebanon had previously beaten Western in triple overtime on Dec. 18.
“Proud of our defensive execution on a short turnaround between games,” Lewis said of the Lebanon game. “Both Deans stepped up and hit some key shots. Liddell was very aggressive on both ends as [the Tigers] face-guarded Sanders. Good bounce back from our three-OT [loss] a few weeks ago after COVID layoff.”
CARROLL 73, TC 57
The Cougars rolled to the title in the Clinton Central Holiday Tourney by taking control quickly. The Cougars opened up a 16-7 lead after a quarter and led by a dozen points, 29-17 at halftime. By the end of the third quarter, Carroll was up by 22 points, 54-32.
Carroll improved to 7-1 on the season while Tri-Central fell to 2-4.
PERU 56, CASTON 31
Peru won its eighth straight title in the boys side of the Miami County Invite when the Bengal Tigers thrashed Caston by 25 points in the final. Peru is now 7-0 on the season.
Peru led just 12-10 after a quarter and 23-18 at the half, then opened up the lead in the third quarter with a 38-22 advantage. Peru’s Kade Townsend and Matthew Ross were named to the all-tournament team.
MAC 69, N. MIAMI 57
Maconaquah beat North Miami in the Miami County invitational’s consolation game at Peru. The Braves led 19-9 after the first quarter. The Warriors closed to within five by halftime, but the Braves regained control in the third quarter by outscoring the Warriors 18-10.
Hayden Maiben led the Braves (4-3) with 29 points and seven rebounds. Brayden Betzner had 13 points and eight rebounds, Feenix Kile had 10 points, Nolan Kelly had five points and seven assists and Graham Stoll had five points and nine boards.
Mac improved to 2-0 against North Miami, having beaten the Warriors 82-25 in a Three Rivers Conference game on Dec. 2.
“We knew North Miami was a better team than the score showed in our first outing,” Mac coach Tim Maiben said. “I didn’t like the stage set for this game since we had already won by a large margin and now playing them in the afternoon consolation game. We started decent, but our energy faded more in the second quarter.
“As a team, we shot the ball better from the free throw and 3-point lines. We want to clean up some of our possessions on the offensive end and play tighter defense with better communication on the other end.”
TIPTON 69, N. NEWTON 58
Tipton got a huge night from Mylan Swan, who hit five 3-pointers, six 2-pointers and was a perfect 4 of 4 from the free throw line for 31 points to lead the Blue Devils (2-5) to victory. Nate Powell and Sam Edwards each scored 11 points, Drew Pearce added eight, and Nolan Swan scored six.
Tipton led 20-15 after a quarter, then posted a 44-31 lead at halftime. The Blue Devils pushed their advantage to 57-42 after three quarters.
CASS 49, ROCHESTER 35
The Kings broke free of a tight first half to take control of the second half to post a victory on the road. Cass led 8-7 after a quarter and Rochester led 19-18 at the half, but Cass outscored the Zebras 22-8 in the third quarter to finish the frame up 40-27.
The Kings improved to 6-2 while Rochester fell to 3-1.
EASTERN DROPS 2
Eastern dropped games to University and Owen Valley in a round-robin event at Owen Valley.
University beat Eastern 67-48. The private school from Carmel led 22-13 after the opening quarter, 37-23 at halftime and 49-34 after the third quarter. Callum Brand led the Comets with a dozen points. Karson Stiner had eight points and five rebounds and Levi Mavrick, Cayden Calloway and Evan Monize had six points each. Monize also had five rebounds and three assists. Brayden Richmond also had three assists.
Owen Valley beat Eastern 71-65 in a back-and-forth game. The Comets had a 34-29 halftime lead, but the Patriots controlled the third quarter to build a 53-50 advantage.
Eastern had no answer for Owen Valley forward Stephen Atkinson, who finished with a game-high 33 points.
Mavrick led the Comets (3-3) with 23 points. Monize scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds, Richmond had 16 points, Calloway had 10 points and Stiner had three assists.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CASTON 56, MAC 49
Caston topped Maconaquah in the championship of the Miami County Invitational at North Miami.
Lilly Maple led the Braves (4-5) with 22 points, eight rebounds and a pair of assists. Miranda Stoll added 11 points and five rebounds. Monica Moore had seven boards and four steals, Madison Wilson scored eight points and had three assists, and Alexandra Merritt scored six points.
Caston improved to 10-4.
WRESTLING
MAC AT EASTERN
Maconaquah went 7-2 in Eastern’s two-day meet. The Braves posted victories over Shelbyville (48-18), Carroll (57-21), Alexandria (54-27), Tipton (54-12), Eastbrook (57-18), Northwestern (48-30) and Taylor (72-6). Eastern defeated Maconaquah 45-36, and Sheridan defeated the Braves by tiebreaker criteria.
The Braves had a pair of champions — Wyatt Price in the 126-pound weight class and Jonah Hollars in the 132 class. Both went 9-0.
Other highlights for Mac included Tyler Stapleton (120), Logan Farnell (160) and Mason Taylor (195) all going 8-1 and Ty Galvan (138) and Jared Blake (170) both going 7-2. Brayden Raber (106) had a 4-1 showing.
NW AT EASTERN
Julion Creason and Marcos Castorena had Northwestern’s top showings in Eastern’s meet. Creason went 9-0 with seven pins in winning the 220-pound weight class and Castorena had an 8-1 showing at 138.
“Both Creason and Castorena wrestled really smart matches both days and took advantage of the chances they were given during their matches,” Northwestern coach Steve Swinson said.
Isaac Bumgardner also had a solid showing for the Tigers. He went 7-2 while splitting time between 106 and 113.
GIRLS SWIMMING
TIPTON 108, WESTERN 77
Western posted three victories in Tipton’s meter pool. Anna Moore won the 200 meter freestyle (2:19.67) and the 500 free (4:47.43), and Gracie Burns won the 100 butterfly (1:13.31).
“We were almost a full roster, we were just shy a handful of kids. It was really nice to swim a meet with more than eight kids,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “The girls swam really well. The girls have worked hard over Christmas break. We’ve been working on a lot of technique and I liked what I saw.”
BOYS SWIMMING
TIPTON 105, WESTERN 71
Drew Caldwell won the 100 meter backstroke for the Panthers in 1:05.39, and Simha Sinkfield won diving with a score of 189.1.
“It’s really nice to see Simha, that 189 is a really solid score. That’s his best this season,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “His diving’s really coming together. It’s good to see him back up to form. Drew’s backstroke was a nice, solid swim for him too. It was pretty quick.
“Not the outcome I wanted to have in the score, but I’m not disappointed with the output though.”
