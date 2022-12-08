...AREAS OF DENSE FOG INTO EARLY THURSDAY MORNING...
Areas of fog are expected across Central Indiana into early
Thursday morning. Visibility less than one mile will be common,
and some areas could see dense fog with visibility around one
quarter mile or less.
If traveling, be prepared for fog that could suddenly reduce
visibilities. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your
destination.
Kokomo’s Chad Washburn takes control against Marion’s Venicio Villarreal in the 220-pound match of a dual match Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Kokomo. Washburn won by decision.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo’s J.J. Gillespie reacts after defeating Marion’s Damian Evans by a pin in the 195-pound weight class of a dual match Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Kokomo.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kats handle Giants
Prep roundup for Thursday, Dec. 8
Western wrestlers nearly shut out Mississinewa
Tribune sports staff
Kokomo’s Chad Washburn takes control against Marion’s Venicio Villarreal in the 220-pound match of a dual match Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Kokomo. Washburn won by decision.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo’s J.J. Gillespie reacts after defeating Marion’s Damian Evans by a pin in the 195-pound weight class of a dual match Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Kokomo.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo’s wrestling team beat visiting Marion 57-18 Wednesday night to dispatch a North Central Conference rival.
Blayke Acord, Kacey Coak, Kye Gamble, Jaquan East, J.J. Gillespie and Jedaiah Beard each scored pins to lead the Wildkats. Chad Washburn won a decision. And X’Avion Ford, Jalen May and Christen Damewood won by forfeit.
“Washburn made his scratch 195-pound [weigh-in] but we gave him the tougher opponent at 220 pounds,” Kokomo coach Jacob Bough said. “It’s tough when you cut that weight to wrestle up a class, but Chad handled it well.
“Our guys came out swinging after a sloppy performance at Western Saturday. There are still areas to improve upon, but we have plenty of time to get it corrected.”
WESTERN 72, OLE MISS 6
Western won all but one weight in a dual meet victory over visiting Mississinewa.
For the Panthers, Aidan Raab (126), Tye Linser (132), Cambell Robertson (145), Deaglan Pleak (160), and Brock Frazier (182) each won by pin, Robert Dinn (138) and Mitchell Betz (152) won by technical fall, Benton Kanable (113) and M.J. Norman (195) won major decisions, Devin Frazier (220) won by disqualification, and Brady Shannon (106), Keegan Tedder (120), and Brandt Gamble (170) each won by forfeit.
“It was not a bad effort. The effort was good,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said. “We’ve got to clean some things up. They put out plenty of effort, they were scrappy, all that good stuff, and we’ve just got to clean some technical stuff up.”
GIRLS HOOPS
TIPTON 58, ELWOOD 8
The Blue Devils raced to a 35-3 halftime lead and cruised from there to their 17th straight victory over the Panthers.
Tipton post Ashlee Schram scored 16 of her game-high 18 points in the first half. She also grabbed five rebounds.
Also for Tipton (4-3), Kaiya Money had 13 points and seven rebounds, Hallie Wolfe had eight points, five rebounds and four assists, Alli Powell had seven points and four boards and Cora Rodibaugh had six points and seven boards.
BOYS SWIM
KOKOMO 71, MARION 55
Talon Hawkins, Gabe Booher, Isaac Flamino and Pablo Ibarra Rincon won the 200 medley relay (2:04.51). Victor Rodriguez Arjonilla, Booher, Hawkins and Flamino won the 200 free relay.
Booher won the 200 IM (2:25.72) and 100 breaststroke (1:14.29). Flamino won the 50 free (:25.6) and 100 butterfly (1:04.98). Hawkins won the 500 free (6:14.22). And Ibarra Rincon won the 100 free (1:07.53).
GIRLS SWIM
KOKOMO 105, MARION 56
Chloe Lee, Lili Szabo, Aubrey Simmons and Paige Wilson won the 200 medley relay (2:03.87). Milla Hawkins, Wilson, Lee and Simmons won the 200 free relay (1:51.66). Maddie Armstrong, Szabo, Morgan Rakestraw and Hawkins won the 400 free relay (4:26.6).
Hawkins won the 200 free (2:16.08) and 100 free (1:01.25). Lee won the 50 free (:27.26) and 100 backstroke (1:10.02). Simmons won the 200 IM (2:21.65) and 100 butterfly (1:02.3). Szabo won the 500 free (6:13.06) and 100 breaststroke (1:19.64).
