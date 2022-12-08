Kokomo’s wrestling team beat visiting Marion 57-18 Wednesday night to dispatch a North Central Conference rival.

Blayke Acord, Kacey Coak, Kye Gamble, Jaquan East, J.J. Gillespie and Jedaiah Beard each scored pins to lead the Wildkats. Chad Washburn won a decision. And X’Avion Ford, Jalen May and Christen Damewood won by forfeit.

“Washburn made his scratch 195-pound [weigh-in] but we gave him the tougher opponent at 220 pounds,” Kokomo coach Jacob Bough said. “It’s tough when you cut that weight to wrestle up a class, but Chad handled it well.

“Our guys came out swinging after a sloppy performance at Western Saturday. There are still areas to improve upon, but we have plenty of time to get it corrected.”

WESTERN 72, OLE MISS 6

Western won all but one weight in a dual meet victory over visiting Mississinewa.

For the Panthers, Aidan Raab (126), Tye Linser (132), Cambell Robertson (145), Deaglan Pleak (160), and Brock Frazier (182) each won by pin, Robert Dinn (138) and Mitchell Betz (152) won by technical fall, Benton Kanable (113) and M.J. Norman (195) won major decisions, Devin Frazier (220) won by disqualification, and Brady Shannon (106), Keegan Tedder (120), and Brandt Gamble (170) each won by forfeit.

“It was not a bad effort. The effort was good,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said. “We’ve got to clean some things up. They put out plenty of effort, they were scrappy, all that good stuff, and we’ve just got to clean some technical stuff up.”

GIRLS HOOPS

TIPTON 58, ELWOOD 8

The Blue Devils raced to a 35-3 halftime lead and cruised from there to their 17th straight victory over the Panthers.

Tipton post Ashlee Schram scored 16 of her game-high 18 points in the first half. She also grabbed five rebounds.

Also for Tipton (4-3), Kaiya Money had 13 points and seven rebounds, Hallie Wolfe had eight points, five rebounds and four assists, Alli Powell had seven points and four boards and Cora Rodibaugh had six points and seven boards.

BOYS SWIM

KOKOMO 71, MARION 55

Talon Hawkins, Gabe Booher, Isaac Flamino and Pablo Ibarra Rincon won the 200 medley relay (2:04.51). Victor Rodriguez Arjonilla, Booher, Hawkins and Flamino won the 200 free relay.

Booher won the 200 IM (2:25.72) and 100 breaststroke (1:14.29). Flamino won the 50 free (:25.6) and 100 butterfly (1:04.98). Hawkins won the 500 free (6:14.22). And Ibarra Rincon won the 100 free (1:07.53).

GIRLS SWIM

KOKOMO 105, MARION 56

Chloe Lee, Lili Szabo, Aubrey Simmons and Paige Wilson won the 200 medley relay (2:03.87). Milla Hawkins, Wilson, Lee and Simmons won the 200 free relay (1:51.66). Maddie Armstrong, Szabo, Morgan Rakestraw and Hawkins won the 400 free relay (4:26.6).

Hawkins won the 200 free (2:16.08) and 100 free (1:01.25). Lee won the 50 free (:27.26) and 100 backstroke (1:10.02). Simmons won the 200 IM (2:21.65) and 100 butterfly (1:02.3). Szabo won the 500 free (6:13.06) and 100 breaststroke (1:19.64).

