Kokomo’s wrestling team collected five pins and a pair of forfeits to edge Eastern 42-36 in a dual match at Kokomo Wednesday night.
Scoring pins for the Wildkats were: Harvey Barr (106 pounds, 1:56); Kacey Coak (113, 1:35); Omarion Clark-Stitts (126, :24); Jaquan East (145, 4:30) and Mitchell Wyrick (220, :47). Nick Moore (182) and Ethan Marciniak (195) won by forfeit.
“It was a team win. What really pulled it through for us was team depth,” Kokomo coach Mike Miller said. “We had some guys step up and make some moves for us. Mitchell Wyrick is normally our 185-pounder and he moved up to 220 to help the team.
“Kacey Coak is our 113-pounder, he’s a freshman and this was his first varsity match. He got a pin for us. Aulani Davis at 132, she had a hard-fought match there and also at 138 Wilmer Corrales didn’t win a match, but had a hard-fought match for us and saved the team some points there too.”
Eastern also scored five pins, but forcing decisions at 132 and 138 meant the Comets picked up just three points from each of those wins instead of six.
Eastern' Ethan Duchateau (120), Tallan Morrisett (152), Tytus Morrisett (160), Brodie Porter (170) and Tyler Wright (heavyweight) each won by pin. Bradie Porter (132) won a 9-5 decision and Luke Hetzner (138) won 9-4.
“Eastern’s got some good kids,” Miller said. “They’ve got some guys that are real hammers – the Morrisetts and the Porters.”
WESTERN 63, NORTHWESTERN 18
The Panthers got eight pins and opened the season with a victory over Northwestern.
Jaedon Smith (160 pounds), A.J. Swing (182), Braydon Erb (285), Anthony Martin (106), A.J. Belt (120), Chandler Ciscell (126), Hunter Cottingham (132) and Hayden Shepherd (138) won by pin for the Panthers. Jackson Hartsough (145) won a 6-2 decision, and Jerry Padgett (170) and Gabriel Bumgardner each won by forfeit.
Western coach Chad Shepherd was glad to get the season rolling so that wrestlers could see where they need to improve.
“You don’t really know what to correct until you get out on the mat against people you don’t know,” he said.
“I gave them three things I was looking for and for the most part, two of the three they did really well, and the third one was so-so. It was a pretty good start.”
TIPPY VALLEY 45, PERU 33
Peru came close, but fell short in losing to Tippecanoe Valley.
The Tigers' Cooper Baldwin, (106), Trey Sturgill (113), David Schulte (126) and Zian Constable (182) each won by pin. Austin Fletcher (145) won by a 5-0 decision, and Alex Legg (138) won by forfeit.
GIRLS HOOPS
TAYLOR 56, TIPTON 45
Tipton led 14-6 after a quarter but Taylor worked its way to a 25-22 lead at halftime and led 37-32 after three quarters. The Titans got another big game from Ashlen Kropczynski, who scored a game-high 15 points. Kelsi Langley and Emma Good scored a dozen each as Taylor improved to 5-2.
“Once again, I keep saying this, that it was a total team effort,” Taylor coach Tony Oliver said. “I had three kids in double figures. Tipton is a well-coached, good team obviously. That’s a pretty good win for us. We just played well. I had a bunch of people contribute. We hit shots when we needed to, we hit free throws down the stretch. I think we were 12 for 16 from the free-throw line.
“[Kropczynski] is playing really well. She’s just so under control. Her decision making is unbelievable. She’s putting the ball on the floor more, getting to the rim. She’s just playing lights out.”
Gracie Phillips and Ashlee Schram each scored 10 for Tipton (3-3).
KOKOMO 66, LAFAYETTE JEFF 50
The Kokomo Wildkats gave new coach Tod Windlan his first North Central Conference win.
Kokomo (2-4, 1-1 NCC) trailed after the first quarter 11-9, but came back in the second quarter to outscore Lafayete Jeff 19-8 to lead 28-19 at halftime.
In the second half, Kokomo came out on fire, scoring 25 points in the third quarter to expand its lead to 53-31 at the final break. The Bronchos (3-7, 1-1 NCC) outscored Kokomo 19-13 in the fourth quarter for the final to be 66-50.
Chloe McClain led Kokomo with 29 points and seven rebounds. Natalija Garevska added 19 points and five rebounds, and Sanighia Balantine had 12 points and eight rebounds.
CASS 32, CASTON 30
Cass survived a couple of late 3-pointers that could have given Caston a lead at the Cass County Tournament at Logansport.
The Kings (2-6) rallied from an eight-point first-half deficit in the win.
Paxtyn Hicks had seven points, five rebounds and five steals for Cass. Odessa Vest had seven points and three assists. Izzy Tharp scored six points on a pair of 3-pointers. Kyla Mennen and Kyndal Silcox added five points each.
Jordan Clingler led the Comets (0-7) with 16 points.
Cass plays Class A No. 10 Pioneer for the title at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
BOYS HOOPS
CASS 69, CASTON 38
Cass rolled past Caston and into the Cass County Tournament final at Logansport.
Easton Good had 21 points, eight rebounds, eight steals and four assists to lead the Kings (2-1), who bounced back from a loss to Southwood on Saturday night.
Tristin Miller had 11 points and five boards in the win. Tyson Good had 10 points, six boards and two blocked shots. Tyson Johnson had eight points and three assists. Austin Holt added seven points.
Cass led 18-7 after one quarter, 31-18 at halftime and 46-27 after three.
Hunter Schanlaub had 10 points, five boards and two blocks to lead the Comets (1-1).
Cass will play Logansport for the county tournament title game at 8:30 p.m. Friday.
