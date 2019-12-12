Kokomo’s boys and girls swim squads swept Marion Wednesday night in a meet at Kokomo. The Katfish girls won their meet 124-44, taking 11 of the 12 events. The Katfish boys won 154-10, taking first in all 12 events.
To start the girls meet, Paige Wilson, Emily Lucas, Macee Reckard and Shelby Wells won the 200 medley relay in 2:13.54. Lucas, Emily Griggs, Trelaine Schelbert and Lilly Johnson won the 200 free relay in 2:08.86. And Wilson, Griggs, Wells and Reckard won the 400 free relay in 4:29.30.
Lucas won the 200 free (2:23.70) and 500 free (6:16.23). Reckard won the 200 IM (2:26.04) and 100 breaststroke (1:25.04). Wells won the 50 free (30.82) and the 100 backstroke (1:20.11). Griggs won the 100 butterfly (1:17.6). And Wilson won the 100 free (1:07.72).
Kokomo coach Jeremey Fewell said the meet “was a great opportunity to let some of our underclassmen and newer swimmers get some opportunities in different events.
“This isn’t the typical winners we have in some of these events. [It was] an opportunity to put some of these other kids on the A relays to get in there and get a win. I’m proud of how they performed. It was fun to watch.”
In the boys meet, Alex Chandler, Isaac Elkin, Logan Pitner and Caleb Smith won the 200 medley relay in 2:00.69. Cameron Bryant, Pablo Ketterer, Stone Daily and Adam Behny won the 200 free relay in 1:47.76. And Andrew Jay, Brayden York, Gabe Booher and Pitner won the 400 free relay in 4:14.08
Behny won the 200 free (2:19.7). York won the 200 IM (2:18.92) and the 500 free (6:02.36). Pitner won the 50 free (23.55) and the 100 free (52.33). Elkin won diving (190.2) and the 100 breaststroke (1:11.0). Ben Hillman won the 100 butterfly (1:19.18). And Chandler won the 100 backstroke (1:16.78).
“[Marion] had very few boys for their team, so it was a great opportunity to swim the kids in different events, place some younger, newer swimmers in with our experienced swimmers,” Fewell said. “It was a fun meet to watch and see them perform and swim alongside some of those upperclassmen.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TIPTON 67, ELWOOD 37
The Blue Devils got double-digit scoring efforts from Ella Wolfe and Abbi Parker, and saw combo guard Gracie Phillips come close to a triple-double in a victory at Elwood.
Wolfe scored a game-high 21 points, Parker had 14, and Phillips and Ashlee Schram scored eight each for Tipton (4-4).
The Devils put Elwood in a hole with a 24-9 advantage after a quarter.
“We got off to a good start in the first quarter and we kind of put them away in the third,” Elwood coach Chad Wetz said. “It was tied at 7-7 and then we went on a 17-2 run to finish the quarter, and in the first quarter Gracie Phillips had five assists and four steals.
“She finished one basket, one assist and one steal away from a triple double. That was really big and she played all 32 minutes of the game. She’s our only senior and I think her leadership really showed through.”
Jaleigh Crawford led Elwood (3-8) with 12 points and 13 rebounds.
WRESTLING
PERU WINS 3
Peru came out on top in three matches Wednesday. The Bengal Tigers beat Rochester 52-30, beat North Miami 67-12, and beat Whitko 84-0.
Cooper Baldwin (106 pounds), Trey Sturgill (113), Alex Legg (132), Austin Fletcher (138), Chase Seifert (170), Zian Constable (182), Dom Turner (220) and Quinten Brousseau (285) were each 3-0 for the Bengal Tigers. David Schulte (126) and Seth Young (195) were 2-0. Mason Sommer (152) was 2-1. And Cody Legg (113), Cole Sailors (126), and Brayden Lilley (145) were each 1-0.
WESTERN-MISSISSINEWA MEET IS TODAY
Western’s wrestling meet at Mississinewa originally scheduled for Wednesday has been moved to today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.