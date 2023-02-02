Northwestern’s girls basketball team rolled past Mississinewa 69-32 in the Class 3A Norwell Sectional’s opening round Wednesday.
The No. 12-ranked Tigers broke it open by outscoring the Indians 47-11 over the middle quarters. That took the Tigers from a 15-13 advantage after the first quarter to a 62-24 lead after the third quarter.
Northwestern shot 25 of 47 (53%) from the field and had 18 assists. Defensively, the Tigers held the Indians to 36% shooting.
McKenna Layden, Lexi Hale, Ashley Newell and Anna Bishir provided the Tigers’ firepower. Layden scored a game-high 20 points, Hale made 8 of 9 shots from the field and scored a career-high 19 points, and Newell and Bishir scored 13 points apiece.
Newell dished six assists, Bishir had five assists, and Layden and Hale had three each. Hale had seven rebounds and two steals, Layden had four boars and Bishir had two steals.
Jaci Crick led the Indians (6-17) with 13 points.
Northwestern (16-4) advances to face No. 10 Bellmont (18-4) in Friday’s second semifinal. Bellmont beat Oak Hill 57-21 in Wednesday’s opener.
TIPTON 49, TAYLOR 11
The Blue Devils cruised past the Titans in the opening round of the Class 2A Blackford Sectional.
Ashlee Schram led a balanced Devil attack with 16 points, Lacie Logan scored 11 points and Alli Powell and Kaiya Money had seven apiece.
Tipton (15-9) advances to face No. 7-ranked Blackford (20-3) in Friday’s second semifinal. Taylor closed 0-22.
BLACKFORD 68, EASTERN 35
The Comets fell to the No. 7-ranked Bruins in the opening round of the Class 2A Blackford Sectional.
Jenna Odlle led the Comets (2-22) with 13 points. Kenzie DeGraaff had 12 points and Macy Coan had eight.
BOYS SWIMMING
WESTERN 138, CC 46
Quadruple winners Ashton Tso and Charlie Brewer and triple winners Kole Shock, Noah Broyles and Luke Mawbey led a Western sweep in the Clinton Central tank as the Panthers finished their dual meet season with a 14-0 record.
In individual events, Brewer won the 200-yard freestyle (1:55.89) and 500 free (5:21.27), Tso won the 50 free (:24.29) and 100 breaststroke (1:11.38), Broyles won the 100 butterfly (1:02.71), Mawbey won the 100 free (:53.53), Shock won the 100 backstroke (1:05.89), Andrew Jay won the 200 IM (2:18.91), and Evan Butcher won diving (271.95).
Broyles, Tso, Shock and Coley Bevington won the 200 medley relay (1:51.61). Tso, Mawbey, Jay and Brewer won the 200 free relay (1:37.95). And Shock, Broyles, Brewer and Mawbey won the 400 free relay (3:46.35).
“I was really happy to get Kole Shock in some events he could win. He’s really put a lot of focus into this season, he’s come a long way since last year,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “I’m excited to see Ashton Tso as a quadruple winner. He’s one of the big pieces that doesn’t always get seen on this team so it was nice to see him up there with Brewer and Mawbey and those guys.”
The Panthers swam their last regular season meet before the sectional in two weeks.
“It’s a great group of boys that really came together and swam well all season,” Bennett said. “We’re really going to have to dig deep and try and do something in the sectional. We’re really good at our level, but when we get to that next level in that tournament, it’s a whole new world. I’ve got the guys that have potential to do that and we’ve still got a little time to punch up into that level. We’ve got a lot of work to go.”
