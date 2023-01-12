WHS grapplers defeat Apaches
RUSSIAVILLE — Western’s wrestling team defeated Wabash 75-6 Wednesday at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium.
Brady Shannon (106 pounds) and Brock Frazier (182) recorded pins, M.J. Norman (220) won by decision and the Panthers won another nine matches won by forfeits.
“It was senior night. It would have been nice to get all the seniors matches, but it didn’t work out that way. But we won on senior night, which is good,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said.
Western hosts the Hoosier Conference meet Saturday. The Panthers will shoot for their sixth straight Hoosier title.
Peru grapplers handle Cass
PERU — Peru’s wrestling team defeated Lewis Cass 60-24 Wednesday.
Regan McGuire (106 pounds), Kwynn Boggs (113), Brayden Gibson (120), Kadyn Lancaster (138), Cody Legg (145), Cooper Baldwin (152), Ian Black (160), Alex Smithers (182) and Keyton Ousley (220) all recorded pins for the Bengal Tigers. Peru picked up another win by forfeit.
For Cass, Lucas Grist (126), Isaiah Nanez (132), Eli Martin (170) and Michael Banner (195) all had pins.
Cass girls fall to North Miami
WALTON — North Miami controlled the second half to beat Lewis Cass 43-36 in a clash of Sectional 36 girls basketball teams Wednesday.
Elly Logan led Cass (6-12) with 10 points, Anna Hedrick backed her with nine points and Aftin Griffin had seven points.
Cass visits Western tonight for a makeup game.
