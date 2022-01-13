Maconaquah players Brayden Betzner, right, Hayden Maiben (14) and Brennan Bailey, back, celebrate after the Braves’ 57-49 victory over Western on Wednesday at Russiaville.
Maconaquah guard Hayden Maiben puts up a layup against Western on Wednesday, Jan. 12. Maiben scored 27 points in the Braves’ 57-49 win.
Berkley Wray
Braves snap Panthers’ win streak
Prep roundup for Thursday, Jan. 13
Northwestern girls blast Oak Hill by 29
Tribune sports staff
Maconaquah’s boys basketball team beat Western 57-49 Wednesday night at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium, ending the Panthers’ 10-game winning streak.
“Western is probably one of the top two teams on our schedule and [Evan] Kretz is a handful as everybody knows,” Mac coach Tim Maiben said. “The guys were pumped. They were focused on what we needed to do to give ourselves the best chance of winning.”
The Braves (8-2) largely played with the lead in the matchup of Sectional 20 teams. They led 17-15 after the first quarter, 35-27 at halftime and 47-41 after the third quarter. The Panthers (10-3) forged a 47-47 tie in the fourth quarter, but the Braves broke away for the win.
Hayden Maiben led the Braves with 27 points, matching his season high. Brayden Betzner scored 11 points and Josiah Ball had eight points.
PHOTOS: Maconaquah vs Western boys basketball
“Credit to coach Maiben and his team. He had his kids really well prepared to play,” Western coach Mike Lewis said. “His son played a super game. I’ll be really happy when he graduates, he’s a fantastic player.
“They really got us on our heels in that first half. We gave up 35 points in the first half and our defensive average has been 43 [per game],” Lewis added. “They hurt us in transition and they hurt us getting downhill. We knew that was something they were good at and we did not take it away so credit to them.”
Mike Gaines led Western with 12 points. Evan Kretz and Mitchell Dean followed with nine points apiece. Kretz came in averaging 22.6 points per game.
“I think our game plan of trying to pound the ball into the post probably had a lot to do with Evan’s touches, but credit to the Betzner kid, he did a nice job guarding Evan,” Lewis said.
Lewis said after the Panthers rallied for the 47-all tie, they had possession. They worked the ball into the post and drew a double team. They kicked out for an open 3, but missed. After the Braves scored for a 49-47 lead, the Panthers missed another good look from 3-land.
“I thought we had really good shots and good floor balance. Unfortunately, we just didn’t make the open ones when we needed to,” Lewis said.
At 8-2, Maconaquah is off to its best start since the 2010-11 season — and making it even more impressive is the fact the Braves have yet to play a home game. Maconaquah’s gym is still under renovation following water damage over the summer.
“You have to give the guys credit, to play all those games away and not have a home game and have a student section and things like that. The guys are persevering and doing a great job,” Tim Maiben said.
Mac’s home games vs. Peru on Friday and vs. North Miami on Tuesday have been postponed.
Western will look to bounce back when it visits Taylor on Saturday.
“I think that’s an important part of not only basketball, but life. When adversity hits you, you have to hit reset and you have to get back to the foundations of what made you successful in the first place,” Lewis said.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NW 60, OAK HILL 31
Northwestern hammered Oak Hill 18-1 in the first quarter and the visiting Tigers kept a comfortable lead the rest of the way. It was 41-12 at halftime and 52-18 after the third quarter.
McKenna Layden led the Tigers (14-3) with 23 points, Berkley Wray followed with 10 points and Anna Bishir and Lexi Hale had eight points apiece. The Tigers ripped the Golden Eagles with 7-of-12 3-point shooting. Layden drilled all four of her attempts and Bishir was 2 of 4.
Layden also had six rebounds, six steals and three assists. Wray had five rebounds. Leah Carter dished seven assists.
Treniti Thurman led Oak Hill (6-12) with 12 points and Joy McDivitt had 11.
• Northwestern was scheduled to play Harrison tonight, but that game has been postponed.
WRESTLING
WESTERN 64, WABASH 12
Western traveled to Wabash for its final dual match of the season and the Panthers made quick work of the Apaches.
The Panthers won 11 matches with five coming by pins and another another five by forfeits. The pins came from Deaglan Pleak (160-pound weight class), Brock Frazier (170), Brody Burns (182), Seth Parvin (195) and Tanner Tishner (126). Benton Kanable (106) won by major decision.
“They wrestled well,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said. “I think we wrestled five of our backups and four of them ended up victorious. It’s tough wrestling back-to-back nights [Western beat Frankfort on Tuesday], but I thought the guys responded pretty well. We had two pretty good nights leading into conference.”
Western, which finished 18-2 in duals, hosts the Hoosier Conference meet Saturday.
“We’re probably the favorite on paper,” Shepherd said, “but I know Hamilton Heights wants to get another shot at us, Rensselaer Central will come in with some good kids. It will be a good challenge.”
TUESDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
TIPTON 66, BETHESDA CH. 50
Tipton outscored visiting Bethesda Christian 36-22 in the second half and pulled away for a 66-50 victory.
The game was originally scheduled for Saturday but was postponed and rescheduled for Tuesday. The postponement resulted in a 13-day lag between games for Tipton. It took the Blue Devils (9-3) a little while to shake off the rust and get going.
Nate Powell and Nolan Swan shared game-high honors with 17 points. Grady Carpenter added 13 points and Jackson Money chipped in eight points.
The Blue Devils, who have won six of their last seven games, host Northwestern on Friday in a Hoosier Conference matchup.
