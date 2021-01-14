Western 152-pounder Jackson Hartsough, bottom, works against Wabash’s Michael Berry during Wednesday’s match at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium. Hartsough won by a 12-2 major decision. He is part of Western’s senior class, which was honored before the match.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western 120-pounder Aiden Belt celebrates after he pinned Wabash’s Logan Walters. Belt is one of the Panthers’ six seniors.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
editor's picktop story
Panthers win clash
Prep roundup for Thursday, Jan. 14
Tri-Central, Cass pick up wins in girls basketball
Tribune sports staff
1 of 2
Western 152-pounder Jackson Hartsough, bottom, works against Wabash’s Michael Berry during Wednesday’s match at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium. Hartsough won by a 12-2 major decision. He is part of Western’s senior class, which was honored before the match.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western 120-pounder Aiden Belt celebrates after he pinned Wabash’s Logan Walters. Belt is one of the Panthers’ six seniors.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s wrestling team handled visiting Wabash 44-30 Wednesday night in a matchup of teams that competed in the team state duals earlier this month. The Panthers took fourth place in Class 2A and the Apaches finished eighth in Class A.
Braydon Erb (285-pound weight class), Tanner Tishner (106) and Aiden Belt (120) scored pins to highlight the Panthers’ win. Mitchell Betz (138) won by a 13-2 major decision, Jackson Hartsough (152) won by a 12-2 major decision and Western won three other weight classes by forfeits.
1 of 15
Western 120-pounder Aiden Belt celebrates after he pinned Wabash’s Logan Walters. Belt is one of the Panthers’ six seniors.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-13-21 Western vs Wabash wrestling Western’s Aiden Belt defeats Wabash’s Logan Walters in the 120. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-13-21 Western vs Wabash wrestling Western’s Mitchell Betz defeats Wabash’s Brayden Sickafus in the 138. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-13-21 Western vs Wabash wrestling Western’s Mitchell Betz defeats Wabash’s Brayden Sickafus in the 138. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-13-21 Western vs Wabash wrestling Western's Jackson Hartsough, left, defeats Wabash's Michael Berry in the 152. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western 152-pounder Jackson Hartsough, bottom, works against Wabash’s Michael Berry during Wednesday’s match at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium. Hartsough won by a 12-2 major decision. He is part of Western’s senior class, which was honored before the match.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-13-21 Western vs Wabash wrestling Western’s Evan Stout is defeated by Wabash’s Bryson Zapata in the 182. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-13-21 Western vs Wabash wrestling Western’s Evan Stout is defeated by Wabash’s Bryson Zapata in the 182. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-13-21 Western vs Wabash wrestling Western’s Landon Hale is defeated by Wabash’s Chad Wyatt Jr. in the 220. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-13-21 Western vs Wabash wrestling Western’s Braydon Erb defeats Wabash’s Sheldon Jones III in the 285. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-13-21 Western vs Wabash wrestling Western’s Tanner Tishner defeats Wabash’s Olivia Harden in the 106. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-13-21 Western vs Wabash wrestling Western’s Anthony Martin is defeated by Wabash’s Jared Brooks in the 113. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-13-21 Western vs Wabash wrestling Western’s Anthony Martin is defeated by Wabash’s Jared Brooks in the 113. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-13-21 Western vs Wabash wrestling Western’s Robert Dinn is defeated by Wabash’s Anthony Long in the 132. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-13-21 Western vs Wabash wrestling Western’s Robert Dinn is defeated by Wabash’s Anthony Long in the 132. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Western vs Wabash wrestling
1 of 15
Western 120-pounder Aiden Belt celebrates after he pinned Wabash’s Logan Walters. Belt is one of the Panthers’ six seniors.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-13-21 Western vs Wabash wrestling Western’s Aiden Belt defeats Wabash’s Logan Walters in the 120. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-13-21 Western vs Wabash wrestling Western’s Mitchell Betz defeats Wabash’s Brayden Sickafus in the 138. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-13-21 Western vs Wabash wrestling Western’s Mitchell Betz defeats Wabash’s Brayden Sickafus in the 138. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-13-21 Western vs Wabash wrestling Western's Jackson Hartsough, left, defeats Wabash's Michael Berry in the 152. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western 152-pounder Jackson Hartsough, bottom, works against Wabash’s Michael Berry during Wednesday’s match at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium. Hartsough won by a 12-2 major decision. He is part of Western’s senior class, which was honored before the match.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-13-21 Western vs Wabash wrestling Western’s Evan Stout is defeated by Wabash’s Bryson Zapata in the 182. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-13-21 Western vs Wabash wrestling Western’s Evan Stout is defeated by Wabash’s Bryson Zapata in the 182. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-13-21 Western vs Wabash wrestling Western’s Landon Hale is defeated by Wabash’s Chad Wyatt Jr. in the 220. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-13-21 Western vs Wabash wrestling Western’s Braydon Erb defeats Wabash’s Sheldon Jones III in the 285. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-13-21 Western vs Wabash wrestling Western’s Tanner Tishner defeats Wabash’s Olivia Harden in the 106. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-13-21 Western vs Wabash wrestling Western’s Anthony Martin is defeated by Wabash’s Jared Brooks in the 113. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-13-21 Western vs Wabash wrestling Western’s Anthony Martin is defeated by Wabash’s Jared Brooks in the 113. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-13-21 Western vs Wabash wrestling Western’s Robert Dinn is defeated by Wabash’s Anthony Long in the 132. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-13-21 Western vs Wabash wrestling Western’s Robert Dinn is defeated by Wabash’s Anthony Long in the 132. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western coach Chad Shepherd liked how his squad put together back-to-back strong showings. Western beat Frankfort 54-18 Tuesday.
“I think I’m seeing progress,” he said. “We’re doing some of the little things better that we weren’t doing a couple weeks ago. We’re cleaning up our mistakes a little bit. We’re definitely heading in the right direction.”
Next up for the Panthers is a visit to Fort Wayne Snider on Saturday for dual matches against Snider, Homestead and East Noble.
“It’s a long drive for three matches, but with COVID, everyone is shutting down a little bit,” Shepherd said, noting Western is planning to take a mix of varsity regulars who’ve had COVID and JV kids who haven’t seen much competition.
Western celebrated senior night Wednesday. The Panthers honored Erb, Belt, Hartsough, Anthony Martin, Justin Brantley and Jaedon Smith.
“It’s been a good group of seniors,” Shepherd said. “I’d have to look back, but they’re probably pushing 60 dual [victories as a team] over the last four years. They have a team title, a third place and a fourth place [in team state duals].”
KOKOMO 58, TC 3
Harvey Barr (113-pound weight class), Blayke Acord (120), Kyan Gamble (132) and Myles LeNoir (145) recorded pins to highlight Kokomo’s victory over a Tri-Central squad that Kokomo coach Mike Miller called “short-handed but scrappy.”
Also for the Wildkats, Brady Stump (160) won by a 12-0 major decision. The Kats won five other weight classes by forfeits.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TC 61, ELWOOD 25
Tri-Central had control all the way with leads of 17-2 after one quarter, 34-9 at halftime and 49-16 after three quarters.
The Trojans (8-6) broke a three-game losing streak.
“We played a short-handed Elwood team, but I thought we did some things better for us that we have been working on. The ball was moving better and we got good balance in our scoring,” TC coach Mathew Corn said. “We were able to turn defense into offense and play with better conditioning and pace.”
Kenadie Fernung and Brittany Temple led TC with 13 points apiece. Gracie Grimes and Megan Conner followed with eight points apiece, Karley Leininger had seven points and Elaynna Young had six.
CASS 61, N. MIAMI 34
Cass bolted to a 19-4 lead by the close of the first quarter and kept control the rest of the way.
Kendal Johnson and Kyla Mennen formed a solid 1-2 punch for the Kings with Johnson scoring 20 points and Mennen scoring 19. Paxtyn Hicks backed them with eight points.
The Kings (3-10) hit eight 3-pointers and went 15 of 20 from the free throw line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.