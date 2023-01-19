Western’s wrestling squad and Indianapolis Bishop Chatard went down to the wire in a dual Wednesday at Western. Chatard led 32-31 heading into the final match, the 106-pound contest. In that match, Western’s Brady Shannon scored an 11-4 decision to lift the Panthers to a 34-32 victory.
Also for Western, Benton Kanable (113 pounds), Tanner Tishner (120) and Mitchell Betz (152) won by pins. Robert Dinn (138) scored a 13-3 major decision, Tye Linser (132) won 6-1, Deaglan Pleak (160) won 10-5, and Cole Armstrong (285) won 7-2.
“Between the success we’ve had recently, and we kind of sleepwalked into [Wednesday] night, I tried to tell the guys that they had some good guys,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said. “We ended up with some guys banged up and we wrestled some different guys in the lineup, but we did not put our best foot forward. Kind of a wakeup call. Something for us to go back to the drawing board and improve on. But at the end of the night, we don’t take winning for granted.
“Chatard wrestled hard. They did a good job. They were prepared. They knew who they were coming to wrestle and they were going to try to take a shot.”
Western is 12-1 in dual matches.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TC 65, ELWOOD 6
Tri-Central overwhelmed Elwood to snap a six-game losing streak.
The Trojans led 26-2 after the first quarter, 42-2 at halftime and 54-2 after the third quarter.
Abby Hoback led TC (8-11) with 16 points. She hit four 3-pointers, all in the first half. Megan Conner scored 11 points, Karley Leininger had nine, Allie Younce had six and Gracie Grimes and Ariana Jankoviak had five apiece. The Trojans had six more players who cracked the scoring column as well.
Elwood dropped to 1-18.
TIPTON 61, TAYLOR 4
Kaiya Money led Taylor with 19 points. Abby Phillips scored 12 and Hallie Wolfe scored nine points and dished seven assists for the Blue Devils (14-7).
Janeal Capers and Alexandra Collins each had a bucket for the Titans (0-18).
WABASH 46, CASS 45
The Kings mounted a rally in the fourth quarter but fell a point shy in a loss to visiting Wabash. The teams were tied 9-all after a quarter, Wabash led 23-21 at halftime, and Wabash led 33-27 after three quarters. Cass outscored Wabash 18-13 in the fourth.
Elly Logan led Cass (7-14) with 10 points. Aftin Griffin added nine, and Anna Hedrick and Kinsey Mennen scored eight each. Wabash improved to 13-6.
SWIMMING
KOKOMO VS. WL AND HARRISON
Kokomo visited West Lafayette for a double dual with the Red Devils and Harrison.
In the boys meet, the Red Devils beat Kokomo 76-20 and the Raiders beat the Katfish 85-14.
In the girls meet, the Red Devils beat Kokomo 68-30 and Harrison beat Kokomo 81-20. Aubrey Simmons led Kokomo with victories in the 200-yard individual medley (2:12.75) and the 100 freestyle (:53.64).
“Our swimmers went out and gave their best effort,” Kokomo coach Zach Whiteman said. “I tweaked our lineup quite a bit, just to shake things up a few weeks before sectionals. It was nice to see our swimmers try some new events and break up the monotony last week’s meet-heavy schedule.”
