Kokomo’s girls basketball team whipped Richmond 55-34 Wednesday night at Richmond to finish 8-1 in the North Central Conference, good for second place behind champion Harrison.
Up 9-5 after the first quarter, Kokomo poured in 20 points in the second quarter to build a 29-13 halftime lead. Chloe McClain scored 20 points in the half. The Kats went on to lead 47-25 after the third quarter.
McClain finished with 26 points. Also for the Kats, Lilly Hicks and Aijia Elliott had 10 points apiece and Brooke Hughes had five points.
Elliott and Hughes grabbed six rebounds apiece. Kamaria White dished four assists and McClain had three assists. Hicks took three steals and Hughes, White and Elliott had two apiece.
Kokomo (14-6 overall) visits Maconaquah tonight to close the regular season. It’s a 6 p.m. JV start. From there, Kokomo will turn its attention to Harrison. The NCC’s top two teams will meet in the Class 4A Marion Sectional’s opening round at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
WESTERN 46, TC 33
Western beat visiting Tri-Central to finish the regular season with a 13-9 record. The Panthers are assured of their first winning season since winning the Class 3A state title in the 2013-14 season.
Western faces Maconaquah in the Class 3A West Lafayette Sectional’s opening game at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
TC (8-13) visits Delphi on Friday to close the regular season. The Trojans will host a Class A sectional next week.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MAC 80, N. MIAMI 65
Brayden Betzner and Hayden Maiben scored 21 points apiece to lead Maconaquah to the road win in Three Rivers Conference play.
Also for the Braves (10-2, 3-0 TRC), Bauer Maple scored 12 points, Josiah Ball had 11, Brennan Bailey hit three 3-pointers for nine points and Trace Armstrong had six points.
Maple dished seven assists and Armstrong led the Braves on the boards with six rebounds.
GIRLS SWIM
KOKOMO 124, FRANKFORT 33
The Katfish cruised to victory in their regular-season finale.
Macee Reckard and Aubrey Simmons finished as quadruple winners with two individual wins and two relay wins apiece.
“Reckard and Simmons close out their dual meet season undefeated in individual events against other teams,” coach Trevor Trimpe said, noting they both lost to each other once.
Reckard and Simmons teamed with Milla Hawkins and Paige Wilson to win the 200 freestyle and 400 free relays. Rilyn Wonnell, Emily Lucas, Lily Johnson and Julynne Spidell won the 200 medley relay.
Hawkins won the 50 free, Spidell won the 500 free in a season-best 6:46.44, Lucas took first in the 100 breast stroke and Kylie Lewis won the diving program.
BOYS SWIM
KOKOMO 103, FRANKFORT 67
The Katfish won all 12 events.
Gabe Booher, Isaac Elkin, Isaac Flamino and Talon Hawkins started the meet off by winning the 200 medley relay. Andrew Jay won the 200 IM and 500 freestyle. Elkin won diving and the 100 breaststroke. Flamino swept the 50 and 100 free events. Booher took first in the 100 butterfly. Hawkins won the 200 free. Linken Brock touched first in the 100 backstroke. Brock and Elkin teamed with Alejandro Gee and Matias Ayala to win the 200 free relay while Jay, Flamino, Booher and Hawkins won the 400 free relay.
Kokomo visits Western today to close the regular season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.