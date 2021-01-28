Tri-Central's girls basketball team used strong free-throw shooting down the stretch to hold off Western and come away with a 55-46 victory over the Panthers on Wednesday night at Sharpsville.
TC’s Kenadie Fernung missed her first shot of the third quarter and then made her next five in a row, including a banked-in 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Trojans a 47-35 lead. Allie Younce then scored inside to open the fourth quarter and extend the Trojan lead to 49-35.
Western then went on an 11-0 run. Haley Scott scored six of those Panther points, including two free throws with :57.9 remaining to cut TC’s lead to 49-46. But then Fernung meshed 5 of 6 free throws and Brittany Temple 1 of 2 to secure the Trojans' win.
“I thought we played extremely well team ball [Wednesday] which is a great thing for us,” said TC assistant coach Ken Stanley, who was filling in for quarantined coach Matt Corn. “Each of the girls came out and played their role really well, which was a key [Wednesday]. They played together as a team and they each came out and did what we asked them to do and gave 100% effort.”
Fernung was 9 for 10 from the line for the game and also was 8 of 14 from the field as she finished with a game-high 27 points. She also passed her father Kory Fernung’s career total of 1,333 points. She did that in the first quarter when she scored 10 points.
Fernung’s 10 first-quarter points helped the Trojans to an 18-15 lead. Western was hampered when Scott picked up her second personal foul at the 4:15 mark of the opening period and sat out the rest of the first half.
“That was huge,” Western coach Lisa Pflueger said. “Our inside game was to be dominant.”
The Trojans then outscored the Panthers 14-6 in the second quarter to take a 29-21 lead into halftime. Fernung scored 12 points in the third quarter, including the buzzer-beating 3-pointer for that 12-point lead entering the fourth.
Brittany Temple added 10 points for TC (11-8), while Scott led the Panthers (6-16) with 14 points. She was the only Western player to score in double figures but Audrey Rassel and Caroline Long chipped in seven points each.
“I think it’s finishing games; that’s what it comes down to for us,” Pleuger said. “The thing that drives me crazy is we can’t hit bunnies. It’s not we’re not getting opportunities, it’s we’re not converting opportunities in those moments.”
— Michelle Garmon, Tipton Tribune
KOKOMO 72, INDY TECH 9
Kokomo set a program record for fewest points allowed in giving up just nine to Indianapolis Tech in a lopsided Wildkat victory. The Kats blanked Tech in the opening quarter, allowed two points in the second, three in the third, and four in the fourth. Kokomo’s previous fewest points allowed was 11 to Gary Roosevelt in the 2015-16 season.
Chloe McClain scored 17 points for Kokomo (8-8, 4-3 North Central Conference). Maddie Butler scored 10, Sanighia Balantine nine, Brooke Hughes eight, and Omarea Daniels, Lilly Hicks and Aijia Elliott six each as Kokomo spread time among 15 players.
Brooke Hughes and McClain each grabbed five rebounds. Zoey Reed dished five assists and McClain four. Kamaria White took four steals.
Zakiya Beck-Myers led Tech (1-16, 0-8 NCC) with eight points. Tech had only five players available.
MACONAQUAH 67, FRANKFORT 47
The Braves improved to 9-8 with the non-conference victory. Frankfort fell to 2-16.
WABASH 56, PERU 40
The Apaches led 13-10 after a quarter 27-19 at half and put distance on their lead, outscoring the hosts 16-8 in the third quarter to top Peru in the Bengal Tigers’ final Three Rivers Conference game of the season.
Wabash improved to 13-6 overall, 4-3 in the TRC. Peru fell to 4-14, 1-8 in the TRC.
BOYS BASKETBALL
EASTERN 68, SOUTHWOOD 56
The Comets (6-6) had the better of play after halftime to down Southwood (5-8). Eastern scored 42 points after the break. Eastern led 15-12 after a quarter. Southwood came back to take a 27-26 lead at the half, but Eastern went back up 46-40 after three quarters and won by a dozen.
Levi Mavrick led Eastern with 22 points, Evan Monize added 19, Callum Brand 13 and Brayden Richmond 10.
“Great team effort for the Comets,” Eastern coach Mike Springer said, noting the four players in double figures. “Cayden Calloway, Trev Crabtree, Karson Stiner-West and Drew Monize were excellent on the defensive end for the Comets.”
BOYS SWIMMING
NW 93, WESTERN 90
The Purple Tigers won by a thin margin over rival Western. Northwestern won just four events, but rode depth to the win.
Ethan Champion won the 200 freestyle for Northwestern (2:03.06), Drew Gingerich won the 100 free (:53.35), Austin Huskey won the 500 free (5:26.77) and Caleb Champion won the 100 breaststroke (1:04.83).
“You don’t have a ton of first places out of this boys team. Western is super strong, but it took our depth and it took all of our men stepping up,” NW coach Donita Walters said.
She pointed to a couple key 1-2 finishes. Ethan Champion took second in the 500 free after Huskey’s win, and Cooper Deck was second in the 200 free after Ethan Champion’s victory. Walters also noted strong nights from Gingerich and Huskey.
“Our boys knew they all had a job and they did a great job,” Walters said. “It came down to that last relay. We had to have our solid second, otherwise this meet would have gone the other way. [The meet] was close, neck-and-neck the entire evening, and it’s always fun to have that competition and camaraderie from your neighbors.”
On the Panther side, Western won eight events, including all three relays. Drew Caldwell, Mason Hill, Pete Bradshaw and Taylor Rathbun won the 200 medley relay (1:47.69), and that quartet won the 400 free relay (3:32.46). The team of Avery Berryman, Tanner Vance, Charlie Conkle and Sam Bowlby won the 200 free relay (1:41.57).
Caldwell and Bradshaw were quadruple winners. Caldwell won the 200 IM (2:0956) and 100 backstroke (:57.92) while Bradshaw won the 50 free (:23.26) and 100 butterfly (1:00.46). Evan Butcher won the diving program (232.25). That score set a freshman record for the Panthers.
“He just missed it by less than a point last week and he just destroyed it this week,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. The old mark was set in 1985 by Chuck Rockey with a score of 204.6. “[I was] just happy how he dove well under that kind of pressure.
“Our guys swam exceptionally well, just came up a little short. They won all three relays. We just needed two less sixth places would have done it, or one fourth instead of a fifth.”
GIRLS SWIMMING
NW 109, WESTERN 74
Quadruple winners Catherine Bath and Jaylyn Harrison, and triple winner Hannah Moore led Northwestern to victory. Bath won the 200 free (2:04.57) and 500 freestyle (5:41.28). Harrison won the 50 free (:25.14) and 100 backstroke (1:03.96). And Moore won the 200 IM (2:33.89) and 100 freestyle (1:01.58).
Also for the Tigers, Kayleigh Wiley won diving (168.25), and Ashley Ream won the 100 breaststroke (1:17.56). The team of Harrison, Bath, Ann Bourff and Lauren Martin won the 200 free relay (1:49.63), and the team of Bath, Mady Baxter, Moore and Harrison won the 400 free relay (3:59.88).
“We swam really tired, but that’s because we had a pretty much full practice before the meet,” Walters said. “With [Tuesday’s] ice storm and sectional preparation, it changes the dymanic. The kids responded really well. I was quite impressed with how they swam tired, fatigued.
“Hannah Moore had a fabulous meet. She showed another dimension to her swimming. She’s such an endurance, running athlete, but she’s turning into quite a swimmer.”
Walters also noted a big contribution from Samantha Bumgardner, who swam different events than her strongest events, and the importance of the diving victory from Wiley.
Western’s Gracie Burns won the 100 butterfly (1:05.97) and teamed with Olivia Shoemaker, Anna Moore and Genesis Everling to win the 200 medley relay (2:02.88).
“Gracie was second in the backstroke and set a new freshman record in there. She went 1:03.55,” Bennett said. The old record was held by Grace Lupoi (1:04.03).
“She came to swim [Wednesday] night. She pretty much called her shot before the backstroke. She had been close to it before conference and had been swimming well and said basically ‘I’m getting my name on that board [Wednesday] night]’. She was feeling good. Her fly time was solid and swimming against [Northwestern’s] Jaylyn Harrison is no easy task, and she took Jaylyn to the wire on that backstroke.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.