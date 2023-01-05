Northwestern guard Anna Bishir catches a pass as she eyes her options Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Eastern. Bishir scored 11 points and had four assists to help the Tigers beat the Comets 63-17.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Full steam ahead
Prep roundup for Thursday, Jan. 5
Northwestern races past Eastern in return to action
Tribune sports staff
Northwestern’s girls basketball team opened a 24-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and rolled to a 63-17 victory over Eastern on Wednesday at Greentown.
McKenna Layden paced the Class 3A No. 12-ranked Purple Tigers with 26 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Lexi Hale had a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds. Hale hit 8 of 12 shots in an efficient performance. Anna Bishir scored 11 points. Ashley Newell had five assists and Bishir, Hale and Bailey Henry each added four.
Eastern's Jenna Odle heads down the court. Northwestern girls basketball defeats Eastern 63-17 on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Macy Coan puts up a shot. Northwestern girls basketball defeats Eastern 63-17 on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Jenna Odle and NW's Ashley Newell go after a rebound. Northwestern girls basketball defeats Eastern 63-17 on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Ashley Newell puts up a shot. Northwestern girls basketball defeats Eastern 63-17 on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Jenna Odle and NW's Bailey Henry go after a rebound. Northwestern girls basketball defeats Eastern 63-17 on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Lexi Hale puts up a shot. Northwestern girls basketball defeats Eastern 63-17 on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Ashley Newell puts up a shot. Northwestern girls basketball defeats Eastern 63-17 on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Bailey Henry puts on the defense pressure and Lexi Hale blocks the shot of Eastern's Kenzie DeGraaff. Northwestern girls basketball defeats Eastern 63-17 on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's McKenna Layden puts up a shot. Northwestern girls basketball defeats Eastern 63-17 on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's McKenna Layden blocks a pass. Northwestern girls basketball defeats Eastern 63-17 on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's McKenna Layden puts up a shot. Northwestern girls basketball defeats Eastern 63-17 on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern guard Anna Bishir catches a pass as she eyes her options Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Eastern. Bishir scored 11 points and had four assists to help the Tigers beat the Comets 63-17.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Bailey Henry puts up a shot. Northwestern girls basketball defeats Eastern 63-17 on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Anna Bishir puts up a three. Northwestern girls basketball defeats Eastern 63-17 on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Northwestern vs Eastern girls BB
Kenzie DeGraaff led Eastern with eight points and Jenna Odle added five.
Playing for the first time since before Christmas, Northwestern (10-3) bounced back from a Dec. 20 loss to Class 2A No. 5 Carroll. The Tigers are in the midst of a tough sectional-style week with the mid-week game followed by two weekend games. On Friday they host Class 2A No. 9 Eastbrook and on Saturday they visit Class 3A No. 7 Hamilton Heights in a Hoosier Conference East Division game.
Eastern (2-15) visits Class A No. 11 Clinton Central on Friday for a Hoosier Heartland Conference game.
TIPTON 48, M-G 28
The Blue Devils led wire to wire in winning on the road in a matchup of Sectional 39 teams.
Hallie Wolfe and Ashlee Schram had big games in the win. Wolfe drilled five 3-pointers, scored a game-high 19 points and also had seven rebounds and two steals while Schram stuffed the stat sheet with 13 points, 14 rebounds, five steals, three blocked shots and three assists.
Also for Tipton (11-5), Kaiya Money had 10 points, six assists and four rebounds. Overall, the Devils had 14 assists on 19 made field goals.
Tipton has won three in a row and seven of its last eight games.
PERU 60, TC 43
The Bengal Tigers raced past the visiting Trojans for their fourth win in their last six games.
Up 14-10 after the first quarter, Peru outscored Tri-Central 37-22 over the middle two quarters to put the game away.
Brianna Bennett and Addison Robbins led Peru (5-9) with 14 points apiece. Cameryn Raber scored eight points and Brooklyn Garner added seven.
Autumn Hurt led TC (7-9) with 10 points and Megan Conner and Allie Younce scored eight apiece.
GIRLS SWIMMING
WESTERN 115, CARROLL 51
Anna Moore, Chase Hayes and Autumn Harsh won two individual events apiece for the Panthers as they opened the 2023 portion of their schedule with a victory over the visiting Cougars.
Moore won the 200-yard freestyle (2:05.57) and 100 butterfly (1:07.01), Hayes sprinted to wins in the 50 free (:27.28) and 100 free (1:01.63) and Harsh touched first in the 200 individual medley (2:47.35) and 100 breaststroke (1:24.53).
The Panthers swept the relays. Jada Sceggell, Harsh, Cami Maddox and Kacey Bogue won the 200 medley (2:21.50). Hayes, Sophia Moreno, Emily Scott and Moore teamed to win the 200 free (1:54.96) and also the 400 free (4:27.48).
“Traditionally, Christmas break is rough. It’s hard to get people in and excited and that wasn’t the case with our girls. We had a lot of quality practices over the Christmas break and I think that was apparent [Wednesday],” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “We had some really nice swims. I was excited for that medley relay to pull out the win. Those girls are always strong supporters where they’re not necessarily winning the events, but they’re scoring points in their events. I was really happy for them to finally get a win.
“I’m really happy with the night and proud of our girls.”
BOYS SWIMMING
WESTERN 150, CARROLL 21
The Panthers cruised to a victory in their 2023 debut by winning all 12 events.
Avery Berryman, Andrew Jay and Charlie Brewer won two individual events apiece. Berryman won the 50-yard freestyle (:22.79) and 100 free (:51.08), Jay won the 200 free (2:02.27) and 500 free (5:32.39) and Brewer finished first in the 200 individual medley (2:16.60) and 100 breaststroke (1:10.70).
Also winning individual events for Western were: Evan Butcher (diving, 287.50); Kole Shock (100 butterfly, 1:00.25); and Noah Broyles (100 backstroke, 1:01.42).
Broyles, Brewer, Shock and Mason Tedder teamed to win the 200 medley relay (1:51.54). Ashton Tso, Coley Bevington, Jay and Berryman won the 200 free (1:37.49). And Ty Frazier, Jay, Gavin Bourff and Berryman won the 400 free (3:47.46).
Bennett pointed to Shock’s win in the butterfly as one of the highlights of the meet. That was a race where the Panthers’ depth stood out in a meet with a Carroll squad that had a small roster.
“He had to beat [teammate] Luke Mawbey and that’s not an easy thing to do, but Kole has really stepped it up. It was obvious in the fly and it was obvious in the 50 free. He came in second to Avery. He was :23.82, which is one of his best swims,” Bennett said.
Bennett also noted Frazier dropping time in the 200 and 500 frees (almost 10 seconds in the latter) and Jonah Raab breaking 1:00 in the 100 free for the first time. He clocked :59.60.
“As a coach, I preach the guys who work hardest in practice are going to be the ones dropping time. Those guys proved me right,” Bennett said. “Not that the other guys aren’t working very hard too, but I was really happy to see what those guys have been doing pay off [Wednesday].”
WRESTLING
MANCHESTER 52, EASTERN 27
Tyler Wright, Abi Grimes, Gabe Monize, Wyatt Hoppes and Andrew Cavazos all posted victories for the Comets in their road loss.
PERU 54, NORTHFIELD 27
Cooper Baldwin (138 pounds), Cody Legg (145), Ian Black (160), Jay Taylor (170), Keyton Ousley (220) and Trevi Conley (285) scored pins to highlight the Bengal Tigers’ victory over TRC rival Northfield on the Norsemen’s mats.
