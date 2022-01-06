Tipton guard Abigail Parker heads down the court after stealing the ball during the Blue Devils’ 59-18 victory over Madison-Grant on Wednesday. Parker took five steals to highlight Tipton’s strong defensive effort.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Devils dial up D
Prep roundup for Thursday, Jan. 6
No. 3 Tipton girls beat M-G for 12th straight win
Tribune sports staff
Tipton’s girls basketball team held its first 12 opponents to an average of 29 points per game. Ten of the 12 failed to crack 40 points.
But Tipton closed 2021 and opened the new year with less-than-sharp defense in a pair of narrow victories. Tipton outlasted Carroll 63-62 in the Blue Devils’ holiday tournament final on Dec. 30, then turned back Mississinewa’s upset bid for a 75-65 win in overtime Tuesday.
The Class 2A No. 3-ranked Blue Devils returned to their lockdown ways Wednesday with a 59-18 victory over Madison-Grant in a matchup of Sectional 39 teams.
1 of 40
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Tipton's Ella Wolfe and MG's Azmae Turner go after a loose ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Tipton's Ella Wolfe reaches for a rebound. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Tipton's Hallie Wolfe shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Tipton's Abigail Parker shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Tipton's Abigail Parker pushes through MG's defense. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Tipton's Abigail Parker heads to the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Tipton's Olivia Spidel shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Tipton's Ella Wolfe and MG's Daya Greene go after a loose ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Tipton's Rylea Wetz catches a pass and looks to the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton guard Abigail Parker heads down the court after stealing the ball during the Blue Devils’ 59-18 victory over Madison-Grant on Wednesday. Parker took five steals to highlight Tipton’s strong defensive effort.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Tipton's Kaiya Money looks to get around MG's Dannika Horn. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Tipton's Ashlee Schram shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Tipton's Abigail Parker shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Tipton's Ashlee Schram shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Tipton's Hallie Wolfe takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Tipton's Ashlee Schram throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Tipton's Ella Wolfe shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Tipton's Olivia Spidel throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Tipton's Macy Earl and MG's Maddy Moore go after a rebound. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Tipton vs Madison-Grant girls basketball
1 of 40
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Tipton's Ella Wolfe and MG's Azmae Turner go after a loose ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Tipton's Ella Wolfe reaches for a rebound. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Tipton's Hallie Wolfe shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Tipton's Abigail Parker shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Tipton's Abigail Parker pushes through MG's defense. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Tipton's Abigail Parker heads to the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Tipton's Olivia Spidel shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Tipton's Ella Wolfe and MG's Daya Greene go after a loose ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Tipton's Rylea Wetz catches a pass and looks to the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton guard Abigail Parker heads down the court after stealing the ball during the Blue Devils’ 59-18 victory over Madison-Grant on Wednesday. Parker took five steals to highlight Tipton’s strong defensive effort.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Tipton's Kaiya Money looks to get around MG's Dannika Horn. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Tipton's Ashlee Schram shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Tipton's Abigail Parker shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Tipton's Ashlee Schram shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Tipton's Hallie Wolfe takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Tipton's Ashlee Schram throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Tipton's Ella Wolfe shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Tipton's Olivia Spidel throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Tipton's Macy Earl and MG's Maddy Moore go after a rebound. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-5-22 Tipton vs Madison Grant girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
“We decided to play defense again,” Tipton coach Chad Wetz said. “I don’t think during our holiday tournament and especially [Tuesday] night we really played Lady Devil defense. We stressed the fact that the offense will always come, but we have to play better defense and I was impressed with that intensity [Wednesday].”
Winners of 12 in a row, the Blue Devils improved to 14-1. The Argylls dropped to 9-6.
The Blue Devils held the Argylls to 7-of-31 shooting (22.6%) and forced MG into 14 turnovers. Abigail Parker took five steals and Ella Wolfe took three steals to highlight the defensive effort.
The Blue Devils capped the strong showing in style by holding the Argylls scoreless in the fourth quarter.
Offensively, Tipton attacked from different positions and finished with 25-of-41 shooting (61%). The Blue Devils were an efficient 4 of 6 from 3-land. Otherwise, the bulk of their baskets came at the rim, with perimeter players scoring off drives or feeding post Ashlee Schram for good looks.
“When you play a lot of games in a row, it gives you a chance to evaluate and we felt like we shot too many outside shots. [Wednesday], we said let’s work inside out and it worked pretty well,” Wetz said.
Point guard Ella Wolfe ignited the attack. She made 7 of 11 shots, with all of her makes coming in the paint off attacking drives, fastbreak layups and a post hoop. She also dished five assists.
Up 11-6 after the opening quarter, the Blue Devils outscored the Argylls 40-12 over the middle two quarters to break it open.
Wolfe and Schram scored 14 points apiece to lead Tipton, Parker followed with 11 points and Olivia Spidel had eight points. Schram and Rylee Wetz had six rebounds apiece.
Chad Wetz said the goal for the remaining three weeks of the regular season is to make sure the Blue Devils are ready for another tournament run. They reached the State Finals last season.
Sectional 39 is power packed with No. 2 Winchester, No. 3 Tipton and No. 4 Eastbrook. Two of the other three teams also have winning records.
“We’re getting better,” Chad Wetz said. “We’ve got a monster schedule [of upcoming games] that will hopefully prepare us for the tournament if we play like we did [Wednesday].”
NW 56, EASTERN 26
McKenna Layden scored 20 points, Ashley Newell 11 and Lexi Hale and Berkley Wray eight each to lead the Purple Tigers to a victory at home. Northwestern led just 9-5 after a quarter but took control by outscoring the Comets 15-2 in the second period for a 26-7 halftime lead. Northwestern led 41-18 after three quarters.
Layden also had eight assists and eight rebounds for Northwestern (11-3). Hale, Bailey Henry and Newell each had three assists, and Hale grabbed six rebounds. Leah Carter had five steals.
Kara Otto led Eastern (2-15) with 11 points. Macy Coan added eight points and six rebounds. Kenzie DeGraaff had five points and six rebounds
TC 42, PERU 25
The Trojans led 12-5 after a quarter and 22-11 at halftime, then put the game away with a shutout third quarter, outscoring the Bengal Tigers 10-0 for a 21-point lead heading into the final quarter.
Tri-Central evened its record at 8-8. Peru fell to 4-11.
WRESTLING
EASTERN 42, MANCHESTER 30
The Comets won eight weights to outdistance Manchester.
Jami Howell won a key match, scoring a tech fall to help the Comets seal the victory. Eli Bowyer, Bradie Porter, Reid Keisling and Tyler Wright scored pins for Eastern, Gabe Monize won a 9-2 decision, Elijah Buckley won a 13-5 decision, and Brodie Porter won by forfeit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.