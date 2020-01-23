Foul trouble and Elwood’s Jaleigh Crawford both took a toll on Tri-Central’s girls basketball team as Elwood overturned a six-point deficit at halftime and ran away with a 68-51 victory at Tri-Central Wednesday night.
Crawford, a 5-foot-10 sophomore all-arounder, scored 31 points and Courtney Todd added 15 for the Panthers. Tri-Central led 18-12 after a quarter and 32-26 at halftime but the visitors scored 42 points after the break.
“Really I’m going to put the loss on me. We didn’t have our kids prepared, in the second half especially,” TC coach Jason Bales said. “I thought we played really well and really hard. Elwood went to a tringle-and-two [defense] second half. We haven’t seen that. We were doing a lot of learning on the fly. That’s a great coaching move on [Elwood coach Craig] Brunnemer’s part.
“Crawford might be the most athletic kid we’ve faced all year. She draws so much attention, she’s long and athletic.”
Kenadie Fernung scored 28 points to lead TC (6-14) and Brittany Temple added 17. But Elwood (6-14) held TC to just seven points in the third quarter to take a 46-39 lead, and TC scored just 19 in the second half.
TC committed 31 fouls and Elwood shot 39 free throws.
“Kenadie and Brittany played really well, and when they went to the adjustment, we struggled with it,” Bales said.
WABASH 46, CASS 21
Mariah Wyatt had 15 points and Alivia Short scored 13 to lead the Apaches (10-9).
Wabash led 11-2 after one, 20-8 at halftime and 37-14 after three.
Paxtyn Hicks had 13 points to lead the Kings (2-18).
Cass hosts West Lafayette at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Hoosier Conference ninth-place game.
WRESTLING
WESTERN 54, ROCHESTER 22
The Panthers finished their regular season by scoring 10 victories against visiting Rochester. Several wrestlers bumped up a weight for the mid-week match.
Jaedon Smith (160 pounds), M.J. Norman (182), Alec Judeika (220), Braydon Erb (285), and Hunter Cottingham (138) each notched pins for Western. Hayden Shepherd (145) won by technical fall, and Blake Banter (195), Robert Dinn (120), Aidan Belt (126) and Chandler Ciscell (132) also scored wins.
“It was a nice way to go out, the last tournament of the year before the sectional, and it was senior night so it kind of took care of our seniors,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said. “The guys all wrestled hard.”
GIRLS SWIMMING
KOKOMO SPLITS
Kokomo beat West Lafayette 93-66 and fell to Harrison 113-52 in a double dual in the Kokomo tank.
Emily Lucas notched Kokomo’s only victory with a win in the 500 freestyle (6:03.63).
“Overall, the girls in terms of what they did, in terms of where they are, they’re doing really well knowing we’re going to go to sectional – a little more than two weeks away,” Kokomo coach Jeremy Fewell said. “They’re looking good heading into our last meet and getting ready to taper. I’m excited to see how fast they’re becoming and how well they’re doing.”
BOYS SWIMMING
KATS DROP 2
West Lafayette topped Kokomo 115-62 and Harrison beat Kokomo 114-63 in a double dual at Kokomo.
The Wildkats picked up a pair of wins in sprints as Cameron Bryant won the 50 free in 24.06, and Logan Pitner won the 100 free in 50.69.
“It was a great meet for them,” Kokomo coach Jeremey Fewell said. The Kats moved some swimmers around for the meet. “A lot of the younger boys had phenomenal drops. It’s exciting to see where they are and how fast they are becoming.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.