Kokomo’s wrestling squad made short work of Eastbrook and Tri-Central Wednesday night on the Wildkat mats. The Kats blanked Eastbrook 78-0, scoring first-period pins in all seven contested matches. The Kats then beat TC 63-16 with five pins, a technical fall and a major decision.
Nathan Conner (120 pounds), Omarion Clark-Stitts (126), Aulani Davis (132), Jaquan East (145), Taylor Duncan (152), Kymani Howard (160) and Mitchell Wyrick (182) each scored pins for Kokomo in the Eastbrook match. The Kats won another six matches by forfeit.
Then against TC, Harvey Barr (106), Kacey Coak (113), Conner (120), Clark-Stitts (126), and East (145) scored pins for the Kats. Wilmer Corrales (138) won by technical fall 18-1, and Howard (160) won a 9-0 major decision. Kokomo picked up another four victories by forfeit.
“It was a good night for the Kats,” Kokomo coach Mike Miller said. “We went out and competed hard. It was an emotional night for us. It was our senior night. We honored Mitchell Wyrick and Nick Moore. It was also our second-annual Takedown Cancer match, so we were honoring former Wildkat wrestler Evan Heim, who unfortunately lost his battle with cancer last year.”
Heim, who graduated in 2014, died on Oct. 25, 2019.
Kokomo is now 27-3 in duals.
“Another selfless night for our guys,” Miller said. “We’re bumping guys around to fill weight classes … just doing whatever we needed to do to take care of the team. Just can’t say enough about the attitude and effort and selflessness of our guys.”
WABASH 45, WESTERN 31
The Panthers won six matches and fell at Class A power Wabash. Anthony Martin (106), Chandler Ciscell (126), Hunter Cottingham (132), Hayden Shepherd (138), Jackson Hartsough (145) and Braydon Erb (285) won matches for Western.
“Not really taking anything away from [Wabash] but it was not one of our best performances,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said. “It was their senior night, they had a lot of stuff going on, they had a pretty good performance, then they wrestled hard. They put it to us.
“If we’re going to wrestle to the level we need to at conference [this Saturday’s Hoosier Conference meet], we’re going to have to be better than we were [Wednesday].”
GIRLS HOOPS
N. MIAMI 55, CASS 21
Bailey Keim led the Warriors (12-5) with 25 points. Hannah Hall scored 16 and Maryann Freeman had 11.
North Miami led 13-4 after one, 25-12 at halftime and 38-15 after three.
Paxtyn Hicks had 10 points and Kyndal Silcox added seven for Cass (2-16).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.