Kokomo’s baseball team whipped Marion 13-1 in five innings Wednesday at Municipal Stadium for its fourth straight win.
The hot streak has brought the Kats back to .500 at 11-11 (4-4 NCC).
Kokomo had its way against winless Marion. The Kats scored seven runs in the first inning, two runs in the second and three runs in the third for a 12-0 lead.
Kokomo smacked nine hits, drew seven walks and took advantage of Marion’s five errors.
J.J. Gillespie went 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI and Dakota Gunter also had a double. Chad Washburn and Ari Leger drove in two runs apiece and Andrew Guerre, John Curl, Patrick Hardimon and Evan Barker drove in one run each.
The Kats had five different pitchers throw one inning apiece. Leger, Hardimon, Curl, Dalton Dixon and Preston Sanford combined on a four-hitter with 11 strikeouts and one walk.
WESTERN 6, LAF. JEFF 2
After the Bronchos broke a scoreless tie by scoring two runs in the top of the fourth inning, the Class 3A No. 2-ranked Panthers had an immediate answer.
Western (18-1) scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead. Zach Gilbert provided insurance the following inning when he rocked a two-run home run.
“I was proud of our guys responding after falling behind 2-0,” coach Ryan Berryman said. “We told the guys to reset mentally, be in the moment, grind out at-bats and stack good at-bats together. We became more patient with our approach and had timely hits.
“Zach Gilbert’s bomb was big, extending the lead to 5-2. He adjusted his approach, sitting on a first-pitch curveball.”
Christian Pownall pitched six sharp innings for the win. He allowed one hit and no earned runs, struck out 12 and walked two. Deaglan Pleak pitched the seventh.
“Christian gave us a very good start, his best of the season, and we needed it with our offense being sluggish early,” Berryman said.
In the fourth, Cayden McClure drew a walk, Gilbert singled and Dylan Bryant walked to load the bases. Pleak drove in a run with a walk and Garrett Lupoi followed with a two-run single. In the fifth, McClure walked and Gilbert went yard.
Lupoi finished 3 for 4 with a double and Gilbert went 2 for 3.
Western visits Class 2A No. 10 Delphi today.
EASTERN 10, CC 0, 6 INNINGS
Owen Taylor pitched a no-hitter to lead the Class 2A No. 4-ranked Comets past the visiting Bulldogs for a sweep of their home-and-home series.
Taylor struck out eight and walked three.
The Comets (19-1, 13-1 HHC) had 11 hits. Levi Mavrick and Braden Mumaugh had 2-for-2 nights, Cayden Calloway was 2 for 4 and Reid Keisling had a double. Keisling and Corbin Snyder drove in three runs apiece and Mavrick and Mumaugh had an RBI apiece.
Eastern plays Culver Academies at 6 p.m. today at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park.
• Eastern beat CC 11-3 Tuesday at Michigantown. Mumaugh belted a home run and drove in three runs, Snyder was 2 for 4 with two RBI and two runs and Trent Rawls also drove in two runs. Calloway pitched four innings for the win and Porter Brovont pitched the final three innings for the save.
ROCHESTER 5, MAC 4, 8 INNINGS
Maconaquah fell on the road in Three Rivers Conference play despite solid pitching from Tyler Stapleton and Brandon Smitley.
Smitley, Walker Hays and Bennett Isenburg had multi-hit games for the Braves, who dropped to 7-10-1 overall and 4-3 in the league.
WABASH 10, PERU 2
The Apaches scored five runs in the top of the seventh to break open a close game in TRC play. The Bengal Tigers dropped to 6-10 overall and 3-4 in the TRC.
Peru ace Leif Astrup took the loss.
GIRLS TRACK
HOWARD CO. MEET
Western beat Northwestern by a margin of 20-25 points to win the meet. Host Eastern was third and Taylor was fourth. Final team scores and event marks were not available.
Western won eight events. Chase Hayes won the 100, 200 and 400 dashes. Lacy Rathbun won the 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles. Maddy Parr won pole vault and teamed with Lainey Scott, Kourtney Lechner and Kayleigh Turner to win the 4x400. And the team of Avery Shock, Lauren Bradley, Hattie Harlow and Maddy Shoaff won the 4x800.
“We had great balance,” Western coach Gary Jewell said. “We scored multiple times in most of the events. I think the two highlights that really stand out to me were Chase Hayes winning the three sprint events — she got the high-point award — and then we did really well in pole vault. I think we got first, then two girls [Scott and Bree Smith] tied for third. We outscored Northwestern 11-0 in pole vault.
“We didn’t necessarily dominate events, but we scored well, which was nice. I think we probably surprised some people because we lost to Northwestern twice earlier this season, but we’ve had some injuries we had to deal with, and [Wednesday] night after some recovery time, we looked really good. They performed really well. They stepped up.”
Hannah Moore led Northwestern with a sweep of the 800 and 1,600 runs. The Tigers also had wins from Anna Bishir in the long jump, Lexi Hale in the high jump, Courtney Adams in the 3,200 run and Mayli Yoder, Iris Brehm, Bishir and Anna Perry in the 4x100 relay.
“It’s tough to have two meets in three days,” Northwestern coach Josh Perry said. “We had a big showing on Monday [in the Hoosier Conference meet] so the turnaround was tough. The girls gave it everything again and are ready for sectionals.
“Anna Perry had a great day with some of her best times in the 100 and 200. She also anchored the 4x4 to a 10-second season best. Courtney Adams and Hannah Moore put on another distance sweep in the 1,600, 800 and 3,200. We are really going to depend on all three of them next week [in the sectional].”
Eastern was led by its throwers. Elisabeth Bruno won discus and was runner-up in shot put and Jacey Richmond won shot and took fourth in discus.
Other highlights for the Comets included Ava Kantz taking second in the 1,600 run (5:57) and third in the 3,200 (13:11), Hannah Morrisett taking second in pole vault and Alesia Rummel and Lilly Shallenberger finishing 2-3 in the 400 dash.
“I can’t say enough about our throwers leading the team in scoring. Very proud of those girls coming through meet after meet. Our times in events are coming down, just in time for sectional,” Eastern coach Anne Kantz said.
BOYS TRACK
HOWARD CO. MEET
Northwestern scored 102 points to win the county meet at Eastern. Western was second with 86, Eastern third with 49 and Taylor fourth with seven.
Northwestern was led by triple winner A’Marion Conyers. The Tigers swept the relays. Jacob Bumgardner, Isiaha Kanable, Caden Lechner and Colin Feazel won the 4x800. Tyler Lake, Michael Groves, Eric Binder and Conyers won the 4x100. And Matthan McGriff, Feazel, Caden Gaier and Conyers won the 4x400.
Individually, Gaier won the 110 high hurdles, Ethan Haynes won shot put, Conyers won high jump, Feazel was first in the 800 run and McGriff won the 400 dash.
“Outstanding job from the boys,” Northwestern coach Alex Pier said. “To show up after a hard conference meet on Monday and put down excellent performances is amazing. I am so proud of the execution and drive displayed. Showing up and down the roster [Wednesday] helped really push the team forward. They did this together as a team.”
Western won four events. Evan Kretz won the discus, Pete Bradshaw won the 1,600, Taylor Rathbun won the 300 hurdles, and the Panthers went 1-2-3 in pole vault. Brady Parks cleared 11-6 for first place in the pole vault, Milan Bennett was second at 9-6, and Camden Oyler third, also at 9-6.
“One of the big highlights that happened for us was our high jumper Dylan Collins,” Jewell said. “He high jumped 6-4 [for second place].
“We’re getting better. We have a lot of guys who are new to this that are older, so they’re getting better little by little every week. I don’t think anybody thought we were going to be as close to Northwestern as we were. I think right now Northwestern is still in the driver’s seat for next week at the sectional.”
Triple winner Jayden Eagle led Eastern. He sprinted to wins in the 100 dash (:11.25) and 200 dash (:23.52) and also won the long jump (20-6.75). He was the meet’s high points winner. Also for the Comets, Obi Greene won the 3,200 run (11:16.56).
“I couldn’t be prouder of these guys,” Eastern coach Blake Donson said. “They came out and ran some great times, lots of PRs.”
GIRLS TENNIS
NW 5, WESTERN 0
Four days after winning the Hoosier Conference tournament, the Tigers visited the Panthers for a matchup of HC teams and the Tigers dominated at all five points.
McKenna Layden was a 6-2, 6-2 winner at No. 1 singles, Kat Grube was a 6-3, 6-1 winner at No. 2 singles and Avery Rooze was a 6-1, 6-3 winner at No. 3 singles.
Northwestern (13-1) was equally efficient in doubles. Emily Goltz and Anna Grube dropped just one game at No. 1 and Berkley Wray and Megan Shank took a 6-3, 6-2 win at No. 2.
KOKOMO 5, M-G 0
The Wildkats overpowered the visiting Argylls to improve to 12-5.
Ellen Callane at No. 1 singles, Vivian Ferrusca at No. 2 singles, Ava Cothern at No. 3 singles and the No. 2 doubles team of Leah Schliesmann and Mariana Rodriguez De La Gala all posted 6-0, 6-0 wins. At No. 1 doubles, Mia Federspill and Kelly Stage rallied for a three-set win.
“It was a great night celebrating our senior ladies, Leah, Kelly, Mariana and Olivia Hemmerich. Olivia was able to serve one final serve on the KHS courts prior to the start of the match,” Kokomo coach Sarah Hemmerich said.
“Our senior managers were also recognized. Caleb Wallace and Lucas Cummings have been great assets to the team,” she added.
EASTERN 4, LOGAN 1
The Comets beat the visiting Berries to push their record to 11-2.
In singles play, Maria Oliveira pitched a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at No. 1 and Kennedy Horner took a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 2. In doubles play, Kate Salkie and Molly Farkas dropped just one game at No. 1 and Alivia Salkie and Adalyn Downing did the same at No. 2.
“I thought this was a solid team win, especially since this was the first time we’ve played in heat like this all year. Thought we played smart tennis and adapted to the conditions,” Eastern coach Pat Rice said. “Really happy with Madi Guinn at 3 singles. She lost a tough third set super tiebreak, but played for over two hours and kept fighting. Really like how we are playing right now coming down the stretch.”
BOYS GOLF
WESTERN 171, LOGAN 175, PERU 248
Ethan Fisher fired a career-best 41 to lead the Panthers to the victory in the three-team match on Chippendale’s front nine.
The Panthers backed Fisher with good balance. Nolan Kessler was one stroke back, Sam Bowlby shot a 43 and Brody Hobson shot a 45.
“Super pumped for my guys. The best we’ve played individually and collectively all year,” coach Blake Conklin said. “Nice vibes going into conference on Saturday.
Logan’s Ty Vetti was medalist with a 37.
KOKOMO 173, NW 182
Kokomo’s Brandon Hansen fired a 2-under 34 to lead the Kats past the Tigers on Green Acres’ back nine.
The Kats’ Ty Lauderbaugh was second low with a 42. Karson Parrott (45) and William Nelson (52) rounded out the Kats’ score.
Brayden Applegate led Northwestern with a 43. Will Baxter shot a 45 and Sammy Shotwell and Logan Duncan had 47s.
DELPHI 175, EASTERN 209
Bryce Barker led the Comets in the road match with a 48. Eastern also counted Trenton Hendrix’s 51, Ian Haley’s 52 and Kailin Cook’s 54.
SOFTBALL
WESTERN 7, TAYLOR 3
Braylee Acord went 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI to lead Western to victory in a Howard County rivalry game. Mickey Irwin, Morgan Ousley and Madden Wells each had an RBI single for the Panthers (17-4).
Chloe Linn started and threw three shutout innings with just one hit, two walks and seven strikeouts for Western, then returned at the end of the game to get the last out with bases loaded.
“I thought Taylor brought a lot more energy to the game than we did,” Western coach Jim Clouse said. “We had a tough game [Tuesday] night with Pioneer and we certainly didn’t match the energy that they had, or that we had the night before.”
The Panthers built a 6-0 lead through three innings. Western led 7-2 after five frames and Taylor (3-11) scored another run in the top of the seventh and threatened for more.
“They went up six early and we didn’t give up and we clawed our way back into this game,” Taylor coach Robert McGuire said. “It was the bottom of the seventh with bases loaded and the tying run at the plate. We earned their respect that they brought their starter back in but we still kept fighting. [We got] strong pitching and great defense and some outstanding plays in center field by Ma’Leigha Smith.”
CARMEL 5, KOKOMO 4
Carmel built a 5-0 lead through five innings before the Kats (11-10) rallied for four runs in the top of the sixth. Kami Shoemaker led Kokomo’s offense, going 3 for 4. Taylor Reed and Gwen Hand were both 2 for 3. Hand threw two innings and took the loss.
“Our defense was fantastic. We didn’t have an error and our pitching was very solid against one of the best hitting teams in the state,” Kokomo coach Mike Susong said. “We just did not hit the ball like we had been. If we’d come in with some energy and hit the ball like we have been, we’d have got out of there with a win. We didn’t string hits together until the sixth.
“I was really proud of how our girls fought back and didn’t give up, and I think that’ll help us as we go to the conference tournament finals this weekend.”
PERU 16, WABASH 0, 5 INNNINGS
Karsynn Beattie threw a five-inning one-hitter with eight strikeouts for the Bengal Tigers, who improved to 11-7 overall and 5-2 in the TRC.
At the plate, Beattie was 4 for 4 and Ava Caldwell was 3 for 3. Each had a double and Caldwell drove in four runs. Emily Ream was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs.
CASS 14, TIPTON 4, 6 INNINGS
Cass won a makeup game at Tipton.
Madison Dormer and Bayli Reed combined to allow no earned runs on the night for the Kings. Reed pitched three hitless innings to get the win. She struck out four. Dormer allowed three hits and struck out one in three innings.
Kaylie Williams and Alisyia Zamora each went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBI for the Kings. Cana Jones, Elly Logan and Carsyn Gilbert each had two hits. Dormer had a double and two RBI. Reed had a single and run scored. Izzy Tharp had a single, two RBI and three runs scored.
Cass improved to 3-2 in Hoosier Conference East Division play and hosts Hamilton Heights at 5:30 p.m. today for another makeup game. That will determine their opponent, place and time for Friday’s HC crossover game.
MAC 6, ROCHESTER 4
Lilly Maple went 3 for 4 with a home run, triple and double to highlight the Braves’ road win in TRC play. Maple drove in three runs.
Bailey Carson pitched five innings for the win and Blayklee Buman closed the game with a pair of 1-2-3 innings.
