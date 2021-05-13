Northwestern’s girls tennis team beat Western 4-1 Wednesday in a clash ahead of next week’s Kokomo Sectional.
“This was a really competitive match at every spot,” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said. “Western has a tough team and we knew this was going to be a great match.”
The Tigers (10-0) are four-time defending sectional champions. The Panthers will be one of their primary challengers.
No. 1 singles player McKenna Layden spotted the Tigers a quick lead in Wednesday’s match by taking a 6-0, 6-0 win.
“This was our third match this week, McKenna dropped just one game [combined] and is playing strong,” Kathie Layden said.
The Tigers went on to sweep the singles points with Kat Grube winning 7-5, 6-4 at No. 2 and Avery Rooze winning 7-5, 6-2 at No. 3.
“Avery had a great win at No. 3 singles and appears to improve her game every night,” Kathie Layden said. “Kat really stepped up and played a fantastic match at No. 2 singles as well.”
The Tigers’ other point came from Hoosier Conference No. 2 doubles champions Emily Goltz and Anna Grube. They prevailed 6-3, 6-2.
“Emily and Anna are continuing to be a force and played well,” Kathie Layden said.
The Panthers’ point came at No. 1 doubles where Emma Moore and Sydney Jansen won 6-2, 4-6, 6-0.
The Tigers are chasing their fifth straight undefeated regular season. Their remaining scheduled matches have been canceled so they might have secured it with Wednesday’s win, although Kathie Layden said she is trying to pick up another match.
EASTERN 4, LOGAN 1
The Comets breezed past the Berries to give coach Pat Rice his 200th career win.
“Great group to get it for me,” Rice said.
The Comets (8-4) dropped just seven games over the four points they won in the match at Logansport. In singles play, Addison Ream pitched a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at No. 1, Ella Flanary was a 6-1, 6-1 winner at No. 2 and Kennedy Horner was a 6-1, 6-0 winner at No. 3. The Comets’ other point came at No. 1 doubles where Loralei Evans and Kate Salkie won 6-2, 6-2.
“Really happy with how we are playing up and down the lineup,” Rice said.
KOKOMO 3, M-G 0
No. 1 singles player Olivia Hemmerich and No. 2 singles player Olivia Persons breezed to 6-0, 6-0 wins to highlight Kokomo’s victory.
Also for the Kats (7-5), Olivia Hicks and Chloe McClain took a 6-0, 7-5 win at No. 1 doubles.
Madison-Grant only had four players so the teams played just three points instead of the usual five.
PERU 5, MANCHESTER 0
Peru clinched at least a share of the Three Rivers Conference championship with one match remaining.
The Bengal Tigers won in straight sets at all five spots. Mackey Hyde, Lauren Boyer and Emma Eldridge won the points and Molly Gray with Cate Wolfe and Libby Rogers with Casidy Bartel won the doubles points.
Peru visits Whitko today to conclude league play.
BOYS GOLF
KOKOMO 157, NW 193
The Wildkats packed their scores close together in the match at Kokomo C.C.
Jackson Richards led the Kats and was medalist with a 38. Brandon Hansen and Karson Parrott both finished one shot back and Ty Lauderbaugh carded a 41.
For the Tigers, Jake Martin led the way with a 45 and the Tigers also counted Bodey Henry’s 47, Sammy Shotwell’s 49 and Luke Rood’s 52.
BASEBALL
KOKOMO 13, MARION 1
John Curl hit for the cycle to highlight the Kats’ road victory in North Central Conference play.
Curl finished 5 for 5 with an extra double for a total of 12 bases. The Kat sophomore drove in six runs and scored four runs.
Kokomo finished with 20 hits. Caydan Belt was 3 for 3 with a double, Jacob Walker was 3 for 4, Patrick Hardimon was 3 for 5 with a double and Taylor Duncan and Cooper Hansen had two hits apiece.
Mason Keller and L.J. Gaines split the pitching. Keller started and worked four innings for the win. He allowed four hits and one run, struck out six and walked three. Gaines followed with three innings of perfect relief. He had three strikeouts.
LAFAYETTE CC 11, NORTHWESTERN 3
Tate Mullens went 2 for 3 with a double and Cole Wise was 2 for 4 to pace the Tigers (6-11) in a non-division game among Hoosier Conference rivals at Class 2A No. 3 Lafayette Central Catholic. Cole Van Natter took the loss.
“We gave up seven in the first [inning] and none of those runs were earned so a lot of inexperienced guys making some mistakes early but proud of the way our guys kept fighting as the game went on, looking like it could have been a five-inning game real quick,” NW coach Ryan Ward said. “We were able to take away some positives, got some runs across and just competed and got some guys learning more and more now.”
NORTHFIELD 6, PERU 1
Nick Loftus drove in Peru’s lone run and Kade Townsend had a double. Peru used three freshman pitchers with Ian Potts taking the loss.
The Bengal Tigers (13-5 overall) dropped to 3-4 in the Three Rivers Conference.
BOYS TRACK
HOWARD CO. MEET
Western won the Howard County Meet at Northwestern with a score of 98, followed by Eastern (81), Northwestern (59) and Taylor (6).
Drew Caldwell and Brayden Curnutt were triple winners for Western. Caldwell won the pole vault (12 feet) and 800 run (2:03.4) and teamed with Curnutt, Pete Bradshaw and Cade Shock to win the 4x800 relay (8:29.1). Curnutt won the 1,600 (4:40.5) and 3,200 (10:00.2). Also for Western, Daniel Marley won shot put (50 feet, 9.5 inches).
Eastern’s Makhai Reed was the meet’s top point scorer. Individually, Reed swept the dashes, winning the 100 (:11.7), 200 (:23.6) and 400 (:52.1). He also anchored the winning 4x400 relay team. Jaeden Hannah, Evan Monize and Karsen Stiner joined Reed to win the 4x400 (3:33.7). Also for the Comets, A.J. Wiles won the discus competition (151-9) and Jayden Eagle won long jump (19-6).
“Western is a powerhouse in distance, they were too strong for us in distance, but I felt like we held our own as a team,” Eastern coach Kyle Hannah said. “Makhai was impressive. It’s always nice to have a guy who can win three individual events and then come back around and win the 4x4.
“Overall, I was pretty pleased with our effort. We did the best we could to be up there with Western and I think we did a pretty good overall doing that.”
For Northwestern, Caden Gaier won the 110 hurdles (:16.4), the 300 hurdles (:42.3) and teamed with Miles Leap, Tyler Lake and A’Marion Conyers to win the 4x100 (:45.4). Conyers also won the high jump (5-10).
“We had PRs all over the place, good performances,” NW coach Alex Pier said. “It’s always tough when you go up against a lot of good programs in our county. There are no easy races, no easy events.”
Pier pointed to strong efforts from Gaier, Conyers and Devon Spicer, as well as the Northwestern 4x800 team.
“I could go on and on how proud I am of my boys for showing up,” Pier said. “Our youth shows but they never falter. I think they’re getting better every day.”
GIRLS TRACK
HOWARD CO. MEET
Western won the Howard County meet at Northwestern with a score of 81. Northwestern was second at 71. Full scores and times were not yet available Wednesday night.
Western swept the relays. Lucy Weigt, Abigail Fouts, Hayli Irvin and Gracie Burns won the 4x100 relay. Madison Parr, Kourtney Lechner, Destiny Herr and Lauren Bradley won the 4x800 relay. Parr, Lainey Scott, Lucy Rathbun and Fouts won the 4x400 relay. And Western’s Chase Hayes won the 400.
“It was nice to really perform in the county meet,” Western coach Brandon Shawhan said. “It’s always competitive when you bring the four county schools together and it’s a really fun meet. We went for a time without having that meet and we brought it back and I’m glad we did.
“We want to peak around this time and we saw some really good things and we hope to continue that on to next week [at the sectional] and hopefully pass that. [I’m] really proud of the girls, really excited for them as well. It’s always nice when you see all that hard work paying off.”
Northwestern’s Joan Easter was the top point scorer. She won the high jump (5-4) and was first in the 100 and 200 dashes, and took second in long jump.
“[Wednesday] night was senior recognition night as well, so for a senior to have such success on such a memorable night makes it even more special,” NW coach Amanda Heuston said. “I am so honored to have been able to work with Jaon this year. She is such an incredible athlete and an amazing all-around individual.”
Also for Northwestern, Hannah Moore was first in the 1,600 and 800 races, Catie Smith won pole vault, and Lexi Hale was second in high jump.
Taylor’s Makala Pfefferkorn was a triple winner. She won the long jump with a school-record leap of 18-4 and she also won the 300 hurdles (:47.50) and 100 hurdles (:15.58).
SOFTBALL
KOKOMO 12, DELTA 3
Visiting Delta scored three runs in the top of the first and held a 3-1 lead through four innings before Kokomo took the lead with a four-run rally in the bottom of the fifth. Kokomo added seven runs in the sixth to put the visitors away.
Kami Shoemaker went 3 for 4 with a double for the Wildkats (11-12). Kennedy Huckeby, Taylor Reed and Kenzie Huckeby each went 2 for 3, and Brooke Hughes was 1 for 3 with three RBI. Bayli Reed threw all seven innings for the win with five hits, two walks, three earned runs and six strikeouts.”
“We certainly took our time getting on the scoreboard,” Kokomo coach Mike Susong said. “I think the one thing that stands out is this team, they don’t quit. When they get behind they’re not going to give up.
“We showed a lot of poise. It would have been very easy to panic early and the girls kept working at it until we finally got to them.”
PIONEER 7, NW 3
Class 3A No. 5-ranked Northwestern scored a run in the top of the first for an early lead. Class 2A No. 2-ranked Pioneer countered with five runs in the bottom of the third and two more in the fourth to take control in a battle of ranked squads. Pioneer had enough of a cushion to survive Northwestern’s two-run rally in the seventh.
Ellie Boyer had a homer, a single and two runs batted in for Northwestern (17-3). Jaylyn Harrison pitched all seven innings and took the loss.
“We played them Saturday and got our butts kicked [a 17-0 loss], and we played them a lot better [Wednesday],” NW coach Chris Walker said. “Jaylyn pitched a lot better and they just played harder.”
NORTHFIELD 1, PERU 0, 8 INN.
Peru pitcher Graycee Ansari kept Northfield off the scoreboard through the regulation seven innings before the Norse scored the game’s lone run in the eighth. Ansari tied her career high with 16 strikeouts.
On offense, Ansari was 3 for 4 with a stolen base for the Bengals (10-9-1, 5-2 Three Rivers Conference).
ALEX 11, TAYLOR 1
Taylor coach Robert McGuire credited his squad for fighting all the way against Class 2A No. 8 Alexandria.
“Miranda Saldana pitched a great game for us,” he said. “Alexandria is a very good team and they deserved the win, but they didn’t think they were going to face a talented Taylor team.”
CASS 4, LOGAN 2
After the Berries (13-9) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the sixth, the Kings (10-11) rallied for four runs in the bottom of the frame in a win in Walton.
Kelsey Roller led off the bottom of the sixth with an infield single. Madison Dormer followed with a sac bunt and both runners were safe as the throw to second was late. Kaylie Williams’ sac bunt put runners at second and third with one out. Rylee Holt followed with a line-drive, two-run single to right to make it a 2-2 game.
Paxtyn Hicks’ line-drive single to left put runners at first and second with one out. Hannah Plauschin hit a grounder to short but the throw to third was thrown away to load the bases. Kyndal Silcox hit a line-drive single up the middle to give the Kings a 3-2 lead. Elly Logan followed with a grounder to first that was bobbled for an error to make it 4-2.
Dormer pitched all seven innings and allowed two runs on four hits and one walk. The Kings did not commit a single error.
Hicks finished with two hits for the Kings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.