Kokomo’s Raigan Heflin chases down a shot during her 6-0, 6-1 victory at No. 1 singles in the Kats’ match against Eastern in the Kokomo Sectional’s opening round Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Heflin helped the Kats beat the Comets 5-0.
Photos by Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern’s McKenna Layden returns a shot during her 6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 1 singles in the Tigers’ match against Western in the Kokomo Sectional's opening round Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kats, Tigers advance
Prep roundup for Thursday, May 18
Undefeated Tigers chasing 7th straight sectional title
Tribune sports staff
Kokomo and Northwestern posted convincing wins Wednesday in the Kokomo Girls Tennis Sectional’s opening round.
Kokomo beat Eastern 5-0 while six-time defending champion Northwestern beat Western 4-1.
Sectional Tennis Action: Kokomo, Eastern, Western and Northwestern
The Kats (16-6) dominated the singles points against the Comets. Raigan Heflin dropped just one game at No. 1, Ellen Callane was a 6-1, 6-2 winner at No. 2 and Claire Callane was a 6-2, 6-2 winner at No. 3.
The Kats’ No. 2 doubles team of Allie Cothern and Avi Pollard also had a quick win (6-1, 6-2). At No. 1 doubles, Ava Cothern and Mia Federspill rallied for a 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-2 win.
Kokomo faces Tipton in today’s semifinal round. Eastern finished the season 9-6.
Northwestern (13-0) had strong play throughout its lineup in beating Western for the second time in two weeks.
McKenna Layden won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles and Avery Rooze pitched a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at No. 2 singles to give the Tigers two quick points. Also for Northwestern, Emily Goltz and Anna Grube took a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 1 doubles and Lauren Lesko and Berkley Wray prevailed 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles.
For Western (13-6), Lili Hess took a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 3 singles.
Northwestern, which has won 18 straight matches in sectional play, faces Taylor in today’s semifinal round.
PERU 3, NORTHFIELD 2
Peru swept the singles points for a 3-2 victory over Northfield in the Peru Sectional’s opening round.
Mackey Hyde and Lauren Boyer posted 6-0, 6-0 wins at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, and Emma Eldridge won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3.
Peru faces Wabash in today’s semifinal round.
BOYS GOLF
WESTERN 165, HEIGHTS 181, NW 185
Led by medalist Callen Szerdy’s even-par 36, the Panthers topped a pair of Hoosier Conference rivals in a three-team match on Chippendale’s front nine.
“Cal did Cal things. Played really nicely,” Western coach Blake Conklin said.
Also for the Panthers, Brody Fisher shot 41, Ethan Fisher shot 43 and Jack Chiu shot 45.
“Brody’s game is starting to come together at the right time — great round from him. Jack hit the ball the best he has all year,” Conklin said. “Getting better at the right time. Sectional tune-up Saturday at Rock [Hollow]. Excited to see how the boys do.”
SOFTBALL
KOKOMO 13, CASS 2, 5 INNINGS
The Kats exploded for 14 hits and 13 runs in the road win.
“We scored six in the top of the first and I think that really set the tone for the game,” Kokomo coach Mike Susong said.
Taylor Reed went 3 for 3 with a double and drove in three runs and Gwen Hand went 3 for 4 and also drove in three runs. Also for the Kats, Kinley Martin was 3 for 4 with a double, Jordan Thatcher was 2 for 4 and Liliana Lamberson was 2 for 5.
Reed pitched all five innings. She allowed four hits and one earned run, struck out four and walked none in an efficient 54-pitch outing.
Kokomo (13-12) visits Frontier today to close the regular season.
WESTERN 11, OAK HILL 0, 5 INNINGS
The Class 3A No. 2-ranked Panthers bashed 15 hits in the road win. Brynley Erb led the charge by going 3 for 4 with two home runs, a double and four RBI. The freshman sensation extended her school single-season HR record to 17.
Kieli Fogg also hit a homer for the Panthers, giving the team a school-record 48 for the season.
“I think the thing that’s really special about that [record] is that all 10 girls, our normal starters and our DP, have all hit at least one home run. It’s not just three or four girls carrying the load,” Western coach Jim Clouse said. “It gives you an ability to come back in a game — getting five or six singles in an inning is nice, but a three-run homer can change a game in one swing and we’ve been able to do that several times during the season.”
Kylie Miller also had a big game for the Panthers. She went 3 for 4 with two RBI and also pitched a complete game. She allowed two hits, struck out two and walked two.
Western (25-1) hosts 2022 Class 4A state runner-up Harrison today to close the regular season.
“It’s a challenge for us every year,” Clouse said of facing the Raiders. “It’s a great program. We enjoy playing them. They’re tough, but it’s a really good measuring stick for us going into the tournament.”
FRANKTON 8, EASTERN 4
Marly Coan hit a two-run home run in the first inning to give Class 2A No. 9 Eastern a 2-0 lead, but Class 2A No. 13 Frankton scored five runs in the second inning to take control.
“Overall the team played really well. We had one bad inning and it made all the difference,” Eastern coach Carly Shively said. “Kenzie DeGraaff did great [pitching], only walking three of the 34 batters faced. Offensively we had solid, hard hits, right to their defense.”
PERU 9, MAC 5
Up 4-3 after five innings, Peru scored three runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh to win going away in the Three Rivers Conference game. Peru finished TRC play 5-4, good for fifth place in the 10-team league.
Shaella Brazzel led Maconaquah (7-13, 3-5 TRC) by going 2 for 4 and driving in three runs.
BASEBALL
MAC 6, PERU 5
Maconaquah scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to surge into a 5-2 lead. Klaytin Kile had a two-run single and Kaleb Shelton had a two-run double.
Kile, Shelton, Bennett Isenburg and Haydon Chance finished with two hits apiece for the Braves, who finished 3-6 in the Three Rivers Conference.
The Braves finished with 11 hits. Bennett Isenburg, Kile, Shelton, and Haydon Chance had two hits apiece. Trace Armstrong added a triple.
M.J. Ellis earned the win in relief. He pitched four innings and allowed three hits and three runs. He struck out seven.
Logan Gatliff went 2 for 3 with a two-run homer for Peru, which dropped to 12-11 overall and finished 4-5 in the TRC.
HARRISON 7, WESTERN 4
Western ace Mitchell Dean was dominant early, but visiting Harrison rallied in the seventh for the win.
Dean pitched 5.1 innings and allowed two hits and three earned runs. He struck out 14 — including Harrison’s first 10 batters — and walked six.
The Class 3A No. 3-ranked Panthers (19-4) were one pitch away from the win on two occasions in the top of the seventh. They led 4-3 with two outs and the bases empty, but the Raiders rallied for four runs.
“It’s disappointing that we did not shut the door,” Western coach Ryan Berryman said. “We beat a very good team for six innings, two outs, and two strikes, but you’ve got to finish.”
Evan Stout took the loss. Stout and Christian Pownall hit two-run homers in the fourth to put the Panthers up 4-2.
“Despite the loss, [Wednesday] was the competitive environment we needed to continue to improve. We have four regular season games left and have time to lock in. We’re still getting better,” Berryman said.
