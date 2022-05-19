Taylor rallied to beat Clinton Central 6-5 in eight innings in a Hoosier Heartland Conference baseball game Wednesday at Kokomo’s Championship Park.
The Titans trailed 5-1 after four innings. Michael Pemberton keyed the comeback with strong relief pitching. He pitched the final four innings and did not allow a hit or a run. He struck out nine and walked four.
In the bottom of the eighth, Kien Sullivan started the game-winning rally with a single. He advanced to second when the next batter walked. Pemberton followed with a single to score Sullivan as the Titans won in walk-off fashion.
Taylor (10-14-1, 7-8 HHC) finished with nine hits. Pemberton had a double to go with his single, Sullivan and Micah Irwin had two singles apiece and Kovey Balentine had an RBI single.
“Clinton Central hits the ball well and we knew that coming in,” Taylor coach Kris Dill said. “We were down early and Michael came in and held them scoreless and we battled back. Our seniors came through in that game. I love the fight in our guys. We grinded all the way to the end.
“It’s good for the kids to know they can pull a game out in the end. We’re trying to learn how to win around here and that’s a step in the right direction.”
Taylor visits Oak Hill on Friday, then hosts HHC foe Clinton Prairie on Saturday for the completion of a suspended game.
CARROLL 10, EASTERN 6
Class 2A No. 1-ranked Carroll beat Class 2A No. 2 Eastern 10-6 at Flora to complete a home-and-home sweep of their series and clinch the Hoosier Heartland Conference title.
The Cougars (20-0 overall) are 14-0 in the HHC with two games remaining. Eastern (20-4) is in second place at 13-3.
BOYS GOLF
NW 170, H. HEIGHTS 180, WESTERN 188
Led by medalist Brayden Applegate, the Tigers topped a pair of Hoosier Conference rivals in a match on Green Acres’ back nine.
Applegate shot a 4-over 40. Logan Duncan backed him for the Tigers with a 41, Will Baxter had a 44 and Sammy Shotwell shot a 45.
Jack Chiu led Western with a 45. Nolan Kessler shot a 47 and Andrew Hartman and Ethan Fisher had 48s.
