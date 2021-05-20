Girls tennis in Howard County was up this year. Western won a school-record 14 matches, Eastern continued its Hoosier Heartland Conference dominance and Kokomo took a nice step forward in its rebuilding.
Of course, it all starts with Northwestern. The Tigers once again set the pace as they recorded their fifth straight undefeated regular season.
Now, the Tigers are stalking their fifth straight Kokomo Sectional championship.
Step one came Wednesday when Northwestern beat Kokomo 4-1 in the opening round.
“It is always great to get that first-round win in the sectional,” coach Kathie Layden said. “I am sure the girls had some nerves as this is the first tennis sectional for every single one of them.”
That’s right. Northwestern’s continued dominance has come with an all-new lineup.
In Wednesday’s win, sophomore McKenna Layden set the tone by cruising to a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles. That ignited a Tiger singles sweep as junior Kat Grube was a 6-2, 6-1 winner at No. 2 and sophomore Avery Rooze was a 6-4, 6-2 winner at No. 3. The other point came at No. 2 doubles where sophomore Emily Goltz and freshman Anna Grube continued their undefeated season with a 6-1, 6-2 win.
Goltz and Anna Grube have a 16-0 record. Kat Grube and Avery Rooze have 13-2 records and McKenna Layden is 12-3.
The Kats’ point came at No. 1 doubles were Chloe McClain and Olivia Hicks prevailed 6-3, 6-3. They will advance to play in the doubles sectional next week.
Northwestern (11-0) advances to face Eastern in today’s semifinal round. Tipton and Western are in the other semifinal. Kokomo ended its season with an 8-8 record.
In Wednesday’s other match, Tipton blanked Taylor.
No. 1 singles player Courtney Rich, No. 2 singles player Bailey Schroeder and the No. 1 doubles team of Brooklyn Ripperdan and Taylor Leffler all won by 6-0, 6-0 scores. Taylor forfeited No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles.
BASEBALL
WESTERN 1, HARRISON 0
Mitchell Dean fired a four-hitter and the Class 3A No. 8-ranked Panthers scored in the bottom of the seventh inning for a walk-off win.
“I was very pleased with us pulling that win out,” Western coach Ryan Berryman said. “Anytime you get that kind of performance from your starting pitcher, it’s imperative that you win that game.”
Dean overpowered the Raiders in an efficient 87-pitch outing. The Panther sophomore and Louisville commit struck out 10 and walked none.
“Mitchell has been excellent all year. He always gets the best matchups, the best teams, and he was light’s out [Wednesday],” Berryman said.
For the season, the 6-foot-7 southpaw has a 4-1 record and 1.09 ERA. In 45 innings of work, he has 71 strikeouts and just 10 walks.
“His ability to throw strikes has always been his biggest deal. He’s popping 72 or 73% strikes every time out. It’s really impressive,” Berryman said.
In the bottom of the seventh, Parker Dean cracked a leadoff double. Following an out, Christian Pownall jumped on the first pitch he saw for a shot to the gap, scoring Parker Dean with the walk-off run.
“I was proud of the way we performed late in the game,” Berryman said.
Western (16-7) visits Class A No. 1 Southwood on Friday, then plays in Wabash’s tourney on Saturday to close the regular season.
PERU 7, WABASH 3
Leif Astrup pitched a complete game to lead the Class 3A No. 9-ranked Bengal Tigers to the road win in Three Rivers Conference play. Astrup (6-2) allowed five hits, struck out three and walked one.
Astrup helped his own cause by driving in two runs. Also for Peru (17-5, 5-4 TRC), Matt Roettger was 3 for 3, Jacob Loftus was 2 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI, Ian Potts was 2 for 4, Kade Townsend had a double and two RBI and Jackson Rogers and Nick Loftus had an RBI apiece.
CARROLL 6, EASTERN 3
Class 2A No. 5-ranked Carroll beat Eastern at Greentown to salvage a split of the teams’ home-and-home series. In the process, the Cougars won a share of the Hoosier Heartland Conference title.
Carrroll (21-3 overall) finished HHC play 14-2. Delphi also went 14-2.
Tanner Turnpaugh pitched five innings for the win and Braden Denny pitched the final two innings for the save. Denny did not allow a hit or a run.
The Cougars had good balance offensively. Turnpaugh went 3 for 4 and Denny, Connor Mann, Clay Metzger and Grady Lytle had two hits apiece. Denny’s hits included a homer and Metzger had a double. Mann drove in three runs and Denny, Metzger and Lytle drove in one run apiece.
For Eastern (17-9, 8-8), Cam Arcari hit a homer and drove in two runs and Trent Rawls drove in the other run. Levi Mavrick had a double. Starting pitcher Corbin Snyder took the loss.
CL. CENTRAL 5, TAYLOR 4
Clinton Central (11-11, 6-8 HHC) scored two runs in the bottom of the first and three in the fourth, then held off the Titans, who rallied with single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.
Jaylen Harris led Taylor (5-20, 4-12) at the plate, going 2 for 4. Eli Harris took the loss, throwing five innings with nine hits, two walks, two earned runs and four strikeouts.
“We got good pitching, we didn’t boot the ball around a bunch, but when we did it cost us the game,” Taylor coach Kris Dill said. “We gave up a crooked number in the fourth inning that really determined the game. We fought and battled back to bring it within one in the bottom of the seventh but just fell short. I liked our guys’ fight the last couple nights.”
SOFTBALL
KOKOMO 6, CASS 2
Jannessa Reece went 3 for 4 and Sarah Stonebraker and Karley Trine both went 2 for 4 and both hit two doubles in Kokomo’s road win.
Also for the Wildkats, Kami Shoemaker was 2 for 4 and Taylor Reed had a two-base hit. Gwen Hand was the winning pitcher and Bayli Reed earned the save. Hand pitched five innings and Reed slammed the door with two innings of no-hit, scoreless relief.
PERU 18, WABASH 0, 5 INN.
Peru pounded Wabash to clinch second place in the Three Rivers Conference, its highest finish since joining the league. Peru went 7-2 in the TRC and is 12-12-1 overall.
Peru pitcher Graycee Ansari fanned 13 batters when pitching, and went 3 for 4 with an inside-the-park homer, a double and four RBI on offense. Grace Uttinger went 2 for 2 with a triple, two walks and three RBI. Karsynn Beattie was 2 for 4.
MACONAQUAH 17, ROCHESTER 6, 5 INN.
Mac had an 8-3 lead through two innings and added nine more over the next two innings to end the TRC game early.
Kayliana Williams led the Mac offense with a 4-for-4 night including a homer and a double. Amaya Rader was 3 for 3, Aubree Mouser, and Mackenzie Butler were both 3 for 4, and Anna Clifton was 2 for 3. Paige Swihart doubled.
Phantazia DeBoard got the win, throwing all five innings for the Braves (11-12, 4-3 TRC).
CL. CENTRAL 6, TAYLOR 3
Clinton Central led 3-0 through five innings and the Titans (5-16, 4-5 HHC) tied the game with three runs in the top of the sixth, but the Bulldogs (12-9, 5-3) answered with three of its own in the bottom of the inning to take the game.
“Better showing [Wednesday],” Taylor coach Robert McGuire said. “We went down early and then our bats came alive and we tied the game up. Then Clinton Central went back up by three and we kept battling and we put ourselves back in a position to tie the game but fell a bit short, but better day and better play. Great pitching from Maddie Uncapher and great hitting by everybody.”
BOYS GOLF
H. HEIGHTS 183, WESTERN 195, NW 209
Western’s Kyle Sanders fired a 1-over 37 to win medalist in the three-team match at Bear Slide G.C. Western also counted Andrew Hartman’s 46, Sam Bowlby’s 55 and Ethan Fisher’s 57.
“Maybe my favorite course in the state,” Western coach Blake Conklin said. “It’ll bite you if you’re off. Great learning experience for the younger guys. Kyle did Kyle things. He’s heating up at the right time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.