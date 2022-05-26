Pemberton Taylor baseball 2022

Taylor pitcher Michael Pemberton fires a pitch against Tipton on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in a game in the Class 2A Eastern Sectional. Pemberton threw 5 1/3 innings with 10 strikeouts to get the win in Taylor’s 11-1 victory.

 Michelle Garmon | Tipton Tribune

Taylor’s baseball team got a powerhouse pitching effort from Michael Pemberton and clutch hitting from Juan Nieves to take down Tipton 11-1 in six innings Wednesday in the opening round of the Class 2A Eastern Sectional at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park.

Pemberton overpowered Tipton. He threw 5 1/3 innings with four hits, five walks, an earned run and 10 strikeouts. Behind him, Taylor (11-17-1) played error-free defense.

At the plate, Nieves was 2 for 3 with a two-run double and four runs batted in total. Kien Sullivan added a two-run single.

“Obviously I mentioned our defense played well, but Michael attacked the zone. He kept them off balance. He had a great outing,” Taylor coach Kris Dill said. “At the plate, I thought our guys had great approaches. Eight had a hit, and it was just an all-around team effort, and we don’t get to say that a lot. Everybody carried their own weight.

“Juan Nieves came up huge. In the first inning, he had a two-RBI double that got us out front early and that gave Michael the ability to attack their hitters, and after that we had quality at-bat after quality at-bat.”

Taylor faces Eastbrook (17-5-2) at 5 p.m. Saturday in the semifinal round. Eastbrook beat Blackford 6-1 in Wednesday’s second semifinal.

CARROLL 14, CASS 8

The No. 1-ranked Cougars advanced to the semifinals with a victory over Cass in the opening round of the Class 2A Wabash Sectional. Carroll advances to play Wabash at 1 p.m. Saturday in the semifinal round. Wabash bounced Rochester 10-3 in Wednesday’s other opening-round game.

SOFTBALL

EASTERN 6, OAK HILL 5

The Comets reached tonight’s title game by winning a tight semifinal against the host Golden Eagles at the Class 2A Oak Hill Sectional.

Eastern scored single runs in the bottom of the first, second and third innings to take a 3-2 lead through three frames. Oak Hill tied the game with a run in the fourth. Eastern scored twice in the sixth for a 5-3 lead and again Oak Hill tied it in the top of the seventh. Eastern plated a run in the bottom of the seventh for a walk-off win.

Cassidy Keene, Kendall Wilson, Kassidy Fritch and Maggie Johnson each had each had two hits for the Comets, and Marly Coan had an RBI double.

The Comets (20-5) face Madison-Grant at 7 p.m. tonight for the title. No. 10 M-G (22-5) belted Blackford 17-2 in the other semifinal.

CARROLL 14, TRI-COUNTY 3, 5 INN.

Morgan Justice went 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored to lead Carroll to a comfortable victory in the Class A Rossville Sectional semifinals. Rylie Lanum, Sarah Jones, Kaylin Randle, Lauren Spesard, and Emily Justice each had two hits.

Carroll hit nine extra-base hits. Lanum doubled twice. Jones, Justice and Randle each tripled. Spesard, Allison O’Brien, Phantazia DeBoard and Olivia Stankard each doubled.

Carroll (12-10) advances to face No. 7 Rossville (21-2) in tonight’s final at 6 p.m. Rossville edged Clinton Central 4-3 in the other semifinal.

FROM TUESDAY

SOFTBALL 

TWIN LAKES 3, MAC 1

Maconaquah fell to the host Indians in the opening round of the Class 3A Twin Lakes Sectional.

The Braves (11-11) scored a single run in the top of the third inning, but the Indians matched it in the bottom of the frame. Twin Lakes added two runs in the fifth for a 3-1 lead.

Amaya Rader had two of the Braves’ five hits. Blayklee Buman pitched all six innings and allowed two earned runs, struck out five and walked three.

