Taylor’s baseball team got a powerhouse pitching effort from Michael Pemberton and clutch hitting from Juan Nieves to take down Tipton 11-1 in six innings Wednesday in the opening round of the Class 2A Eastern Sectional at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park.
Pemberton overpowered Tipton. He threw 5 1/3 innings with four hits, five walks, an earned run and 10 strikeouts. Behind him, Taylor (11-17-1) played error-free defense.
At the plate, Nieves was 2 for 3 with a two-run double and four runs batted in total. Kien Sullivan added a two-run single.
“Obviously I mentioned our defense played well, but Michael attacked the zone. He kept them off balance. He had a great outing,” Taylor coach Kris Dill said. “At the plate, I thought our guys had great approaches. Eight had a hit, and it was just an all-around team effort, and we don’t get to say that a lot. Everybody carried their own weight.
“Juan Nieves came up huge. In the first inning, he had a two-RBI double that got us out front early and that gave Michael the ability to attack their hitters, and after that we had quality at-bat after quality at-bat.”
Taylor faces Eastbrook (17-5-2) at 5 p.m. Saturday in the semifinal round. Eastbrook beat Blackford 6-1 in Wednesday’s second semifinal.
CARROLL 14, CASS 8
The No. 1-ranked Cougars advanced to the semifinals with a victory over Cass in the opening round of the Class 2A Wabash Sectional. Carroll advances to play Wabash at 1 p.m. Saturday in the semifinal round. Wabash bounced Rochester 10-3 in Wednesday’s other opening-round game.
SOFTBALL
EASTERN 6, OAK HILL 5
The Comets reached tonight’s title game by winning a tight semifinal against the host Golden Eagles at the Class 2A Oak Hill Sectional.
Eastern scored single runs in the bottom of the first, second and third innings to take a 3-2 lead through three frames. Oak Hill tied the game with a run in the fourth. Eastern scored twice in the sixth for a 5-3 lead and again Oak Hill tied it in the top of the seventh. Eastern plated a run in the bottom of the seventh for a walk-off win.
Cassidy Keene, Kendall Wilson, Kassidy Fritch and Maggie Johnson each had each had two hits for the Comets, and Marly Coan had an RBI double.
The Comets (20-5) face Madison-Grant at 7 p.m. tonight for the title. No. 10 M-G (22-5) belted Blackford 17-2 in the other semifinal.
CARROLL 14, TRI-COUNTY 3, 5 INN.
Morgan Justice went 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored to lead Carroll to a comfortable victory in the Class A Rossville Sectional semifinals. Rylie Lanum, Sarah Jones, Kaylin Randle, Lauren Spesard, and Emily Justice each had two hits.
Carroll hit nine extra-base hits. Lanum doubled twice. Jones, Justice and Randle each tripled. Spesard, Allison O’Brien, Phantazia DeBoard and Olivia Stankard each doubled.
Carroll (12-10) advances to face No. 7 Rossville (21-2) in tonight’s final at 6 p.m. Rossville edged Clinton Central 4-3 in the other semifinal.
FROM TUESDAY
SOFTBALL
TWIN LAKES 3, MAC 1
Maconaquah fell to the host Indians in the opening round of the Class 3A Twin Lakes Sectional.
The Braves (11-11) scored a single run in the top of the third inning, but the Indians matched it in the bottom of the frame. Twin Lakes added two runs in the fifth for a 3-1 lead.
Amaya Rader had two of the Braves’ five hits. Blayklee Buman pitched all six innings and allowed two earned runs, struck out five and walked three.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.