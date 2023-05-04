Macy Coan dominated in the pitcher’s circle, Cassidy Keene provided offensive fireworks and Eastern rolled past Taylor 14-0 in five innings in a Hoosier Heartland Conference softball game Wednesday at Taylor.
Coan fired a no-hitter. She struck out 14 of the 16 batters she faced. She walked one batter.
Keene went 2 for 3 with a home run. She drove in five runs and scored two runs.
Coan had a big game at the plate too. She went 3 for 4 with a double and triple and an RBI.
Also for the Comets (11-2 overall, 4-1 HHC), Adalyn Downing went 2 for 3 with a triple and Katie Hendricks went 2 for 3. Maggie Johnson scored four runs and Emillia Andrews scored three runs.
Taylor coach Robert McGuire tipped his hat to Coan and the Comets.
“Eastern is a very solid team and having one of the best pitchers in the state makes them very hard to beat,” he said. “We’re very young and we need to just keep working and getting better and play together as a team.”
MAC 19, WABASH 9, 5 INNINGS
Amaya Rader highlighted Maconaquah’s victory over Three Rivers Conference rival Wabash by recording her school-record 43rd career stolen base. The Brave junior finished 3 for 3 with two walks, two RBI and two runs.
“She finally got the record for stolen bases,” Mac coach Jesse Carson said. “She had a great night at the plate, producing every plate appearance.”
Also for Maconaquah, which had 22 hits, Shaela Brazzel, Sydney Barnes and Blayklee Buman had three hits apiece. Brazzel drove in five runs and scored three runs and Barnes scored three runs. Bailey Carson had two hits and four RBI and Haylee Scarlett and Madi Wibel had two hits apiece as well.
“I thought the whole team top to bottom of the lineup had great at-bats,” Jesse Carson added. “We have some girls doing specific things at the plate and starting to have success. Haylee Scarlett is looking confident slapping and our team bunting improved.”
Buman pitched all five innings and overcame Mac’s eight errors. She allowed seven hits and three earned runs, struck out eight and walked three.
“We have a lot of work left to do [defensively],” Jesse Carson said.
LOGAN 7, KOKOMO 5
Home squad Logansport got up 5-0 through four innings. The Wildkats rallied for four runs in the top of the fifth, but Logan re-established control with two more runs in the bottom of the frame. Kokomo scored a run in the top of the seventh but left the bases loaded when the game ended.
Dani Tate led Kokomo’s offense, going 3 for 4. Gwen Hand was 2 for 4. Taylor Reed hit a three-run triple in Kokomo’s fifth inning. And Liliana Lamberson tripled.
Gwen Hand threw 3.1 innings for Kokomo and took the loss. Kat pitchers dealt 11 walks. The Kats fell to 9-7 overall and 1-3 in the North Central Conference West Division, taking the fourth seed in the division.
BASEBALL
NW 23, TIPTON 5, 5 INNINGS
The Tigers exploded for 23 runs in their Hoosier Conference East Division finale at Tipton.
The Tigers (12-6 overall, 5-3 HC East) had 12 hits. Hayden Cook went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBI, Eastin Whaley had a two-run double, Jansen Slate went 2 for 5 and Karson Griggs was 1 for 2 with double.
“I know Tipton has some injuries, especially with their pitching so they’re not as deep in pitching right now. They’re much better and more capable than that [when healthy],” Northwestern coach Ryan Ward said. “For us, being able to still execute and getting guys different opportunities [were highlights]. Everyone got into the game and got multiple at-bats.”
Koen Berry started and pitched two innings for the Tigers, Jaden Castleberry pitched 2.2 innings and Slate recorded the final out.
CARROLL 11, SHERIDAN 0, 5 INNINGS
Eli Harshbarger pitched a two-hitter to lead the Cougars to the win in Hoosier Heartland Conference play. He struck out seven and walked three.
Trent Metzger went 1 for 1 with two walks, an RBI and three stolen bases, Owen Duff went 1 for 2 with two walks and three stolen bases, Tanner Turnpaugh had a double and two RBI and Jake Skinner had a triple and an RBI.
WABASH 6, MAC 4
Wabash put Maconaquah in a 5-0 hole through four innings to take a TRC contest.
Brandon Smitley, Bennett Isenburg and Kaleb Shelton each had two hits for the Braves (9-8, 2-2 TRC). Smitley drove in two runs. Shelton started and took the loss, throwing 4.2 innings with two hits, two earned runs, eight walks and 11 strikeouts.
BOYS GOLF
NW 167, N. MIAMI 205
Northwestern freshman Hudson Whaley fired a 2-over 37 to win medalist in the match on Peru Municipal’s back nine.
Sammy Shotwell and Logan Duncan backed Whaley with scores of 41 and 42, respectively, and Brayden Applegate shot 47.
WESTERN 182, KOKOMO 200
Western freshman Callen Szerdy shot 38 to win medalist in the match on Chippendale’s front nine.
The Panthers also counted Ethan Fisher’s 46, Brody Fisher’s 48 and Dane Trent’s 50.
“Well, we had been trending in the right direction,” Western coach Blake Conklin said. “Cal played well. Off day for a couple of the guys. You’ll have those in golf. We’ll keep working. It was nice the sun was out.”
Karson Parrott led the Kats with a 45. Sam Verlee (50), William Nelson (52) and Joey McConnell (53) rounded out their team score.
MISS. 199, M-G 207, EASTERN 210
Mississinewa won a close three-team meet hosted by Madison-Grant.
Sam Torivo and Bryce Barker each shot 47 to lead Eastern. Allen Stalhood shot 57 and Cohen Johnson 59.
GIRLS TENNIS
PERU 3, KOKOMO 2
The Bengals swept the singles competition in the match at Peru’s Thrush Courts. Mackey Hyde won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1, Laura Boyer won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 and Emma Eldridge won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 3.
The Kats swept the doubles points. Mia Federspill and Ava Cothern won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 and Allie Cothern and Avi Pollard won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 2.
Kokomo was playing its sixth match in five days.
“We are looking forward to the next two days of practice to reset before the NCC Tournament on Saturday,” coach Sarah Hemmerich said.
TUESDAY
BOYS GOLF
MAC 198, N. MIAMI 207, PERU 239
Maconaquah freshman Camron Metcalf was medalist with a 44 on the front side of Peru Municipal G.C. Cody Miller shot 49 for the Braves, Ayden Jernagan shot 51 and Lane Brehmer 54.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.