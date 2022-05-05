Western ace Mitchell Dean continued his dominant season with a 3-0 victory over Class 2A No. 3-ranked University on Wednesday at Russiaville.
As a result, the Class 3A No. 2 Panthers continued their unbeaten start.
Dean pitched all seven innings and held the Trailblazers to seven singles. The junior southpaw struck out 13 and walked two. The Louisville recruit improved to 5-0 and kept his ERA at 0.00. He has 63 strikeouts and only seven walks in 32 innings.
“It was a really good game,” Western coach Ryan Berryman said. “They had Jake Hooker on the mound; he’s an Xavier commit. He had good velocity and a good slider. Obviously with Mitchell on the mound, it was a great matchup.”
Western (16-0) grabbed the lead in the second inning. With two outs, Bret Echelbarger drew a walk, Zach Gilbert cracked a double to put runners on second and third and Alex Watkins reached on a run-scoring error. Dylan Bryant followed with an RBI single.
The Panthers added an insurance run in the fourth. With two outs, they drew four straight walks. Gilbert drew the first walk and stole second. Watkins and Garrett Lupoi drew walks to load the bases and Cayden McClure walked to drive in a run.
Berryman liked how the Panthers handled the challenge of facing a top pitcher.
“It’s what we’re going to see in the tournament and what we’re going to have to beat to advance. It was nice for us to get some good at-bats, it was nice to go against that velocity,” he said. “I’m most proud of our guys for putting all three runs on the board with two outs. That was big.
“We didn’t have our best game and Mitchell didn’t have his best stuff, but we competed and we played well all together.”
Western hosts Madison-Grant on Friday. In case of rain, the backup plan is to move the game to Municipal Stadium.
NW 11, TIPTON 0, 5 INN.
Northwestern pitcher Tate Mullens threw all five innings for the Purple Tigers, throwing a three-hitter.
“Tate kind of set the tone, just high percentage of strikes and command — 12 strikeouts and no walks.” NW coach Ryan Ward said. “I thought we executed a lot better offensively. We had quality at-bats, worked some walks and cashed in and put barrels on the ball when needed.”
A.J. Burkhalter led the offense for Northwestern (11-4, 5-3 HC East), going 2 for 3 with two doubles and four RBIs. Mullens was 2 for 3 and Cole VanNatter 2 for 4.
WABASH 2, MAC 1
Wabash scored a run in the seventh inning for a walk-off win over the Braves. Maconaquah got the game’s first run with a marker in the top of the sixth, but Wabash answered with a run in the bottom of the frame and then the winner an inning later.
Brandon Smitley went 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Braves (6-9, 3-2 Three Rivers Conference) and Walker Hayes was also 2 for 3. M.J. Ellis threw 5 1/3 innings for Mac with one earned run on a single hit and four walks with three strikeouts. Tyler Stapleton threw an inning with one hit, a walk and an unearned run.
M-G 10, TAYLOR 6
Madison-Grant chased Taylor starter Michael Pemberton with four runs in the top of the second inning and the Argylls went on to beat the Titans 10-6.
Taylor (7-8-1) was held to five hits, all singles. Hunter Williams had his first hit of the season.
SOFTBALL
KOKOMO 9, LOGAN 5
Karley Trine and Kinley Martin set the tone Kokomo’s offense, which smashed seven extra-base hits. Trine was 3 for 4 with a homer and a double. Martin was 2 for 3 with a homer and a double. Taylor Reed was 3 for 4 with a double. Kennedy Huckeby was 2 for 2 with a double. And Jordan Thatcher doubled.
Logansport put three runs up in the top of the first inning but Kokomo took control in the middle frames, scoring five in the bottom of the third, three in the fourth and one more in the fifth. Reed threw 6 1/3 innings for the win with three walks, four earned runs and four strikeouts. Carly Patterson threw the last two outs for a save with a hit and a strikeout.
“After a rocky top of the first, Taylor settled in and pitched really well,” Kokomo coach Mike Susong said. “We played pretty well defensively and backed her up, which was important, and man, when we string hits together it’s a lot of fun because everybody hits up and down the lineup. Almost everybody had a hit, so the bats are coming alive at the right time.”
The Kats (9-9) finished 2-2 in the NCC West to take third in the division. The Kats will face the East’s No. 2 seed Anderson in Richmond on Saturday in the opening round of the NCC tourney.
MAC 18, WABASH 1, 5 INNINGS
Mackenzie Butler went 4 for 4, drove in six runs and scored four runs to highlight the Braves’ 18-run explosion.
Also for Maconaquah (8-6, 4-1 TRC), Blayklee Buman smacked three hits and drove in four runs and winning pitcher Bailey Carson and Amaya Rader had three hits and one RBI apiece. The Braves had 20 hits.
PERU 16, NF 0, 5 INN.
Karsynn Beattie threw a 2-hit shutout to lead the Bengal Tigers to a big win over Northfield. Peru (9-7) moved to 3-2 in the TRC.
Peru put the game out of reach early, scoring all 16 runs in the first two innings. Beattie was 3 for 3 with a double and five RBIs. Ava Caldwell was 3 for 3 with a double and four RBIs. Ila Johnson had two doubles and two RBIs. Emily Ream and Jaylah Harlan each doubled. Eve Uttinger was 2 for 2, and Maddie Nordman and Amanda Eaglin were each 2 for 3. Nordman had two RBIs.
CASS 9, HEIGHTS 0
Bayli Reed pitched a four-hit shutout with six strikeouts and two walks in Cass’ win at Hamilton Heights.
Kaylie Williams went 3 for 5 with an RBI for the Kings (6-7, 2-4 HC East). Elly Logan had two hits, an RBI and a run scored. Emma Logan had two hits, three RBI and a run scored. Alisyia Zamora had two hits and two runs scored. Reed and Hannah Plauschin each had a base hit and RBI. Cana Jones had a single and run scored. Hannah Zamora added an RBI, and Izzy Tharp added a run scored.
BOYS GOLF
KOKOMO 158, WESTERN 184
Brandon Hansen fired a 1-under 34 to lead the Kats past the Panthers on the Kokomo Country Club’s back nine.
The Kats backed Hansen with good balance. Karson Parrott finished with a 1-over 36, Ty Lauderbaugh carded a 40 and Travarion Corbin shot a 48 for his career best varsity score.
Andrew Hartman led Western with a 43. Nolan Kessler (46), Sam Bowlby (47) and Brody Hobson (48) followed for the Panthers.
“Hit the ball the best we have all season thus far. Still struggling with one or two bad holes. Cleaning those up is the focus going forward,” Western coach Blake Conklin said.
NW 186, N. MIAMI 212
Led by medalist Sammy Shotwell, the Tigers topped the Warriors on Peru Municipal’s back nine. Shotwell shot a 4-over 39.
Logan Duncan and Will Baxter followed for the Tigers with 48s and Brayden Applegate had a 51.
GIRLS TENNIS
HC TOURNEY
Northwestern won every match in straight sets in the opening round of action in the Hoosier Conference tourney at Twin Lakes.
In singles play, Tiger No. 1 McKenna Layden faced a Cass player and won 6-2, 6-0. No. 2 player Kat Grube beat a Twin Lakes player 6-1, 6-2, and Avery Rooze also faced a TL opponent and won 6-4, 6-0. Both Tiger doubles teams faced Benton Central opponents with the No. 1 team of Emily Goltz and Anna Grube winning 6-0, 6-2, and the No. 2 team of Megan Shank and Berkley Wray also winning 6-0, 6-2.
“All positions advanced to the next round, which guarantees a 1-4 place individually in conference,” Tiger coach Kathie Layden said. “We are excited to have the opportunity to still compete for the championship.
“Avery had a slow start in her match as she was down 4-3 in the first set and then won nine straight games for a 6-4, 6-0 match.”
PERU 4, KOKOMO 1
The Bengal Tigers improved to 9-1 with the road win.
Peru swept the doubles points with Cate Wolfe and Emma Eldridge winning 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 and Casidy Bartel and Libby Rogers winning 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2.
Peru’s other points came at Nos. 1 and 2 singles. Mackey Hyde posted a 6-1, 6-0 win at the top spot and Lauren Boyer took a 6-3, 6-0 win at No. 2.
Kokomo’s point came at No. 3 singles where Vivian Ferrusca won 6-4, 6-4.
EASTERN 5, SOUTHWOOD 0
The Comets breezed past the visiting Knights.
No. 1 singles player Maria Oliveira continued her undefeated season with a 6-0, 6-0 win. She is 12-0.
No. 2 singles player Molly Farkas, No. 3 singles player Kennedy Horner and the No. 2 doubles team of Madi Guinn and Adalyn Downing all had 6-0, 6-0 wins as well. The No. 1 doubles team of Alivia Salkie and Kate Salkie dropped just one game.
“Great team win, it’s always more fun when you get a 5-0,” coach Pat Rice said.
Eastern (10-2) plays in the Hoosier Heartland Conference’s individual tournament Saturday.
