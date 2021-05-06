Northwestern infielder Morgan Walker throws the ball to second base to start a double play in the top of the sixth inning of the Tigers’ game against Tipton on Wednesday. Tipton’s Karly Cruzan is the runner.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo golfer Brandon Hansen, shown chipping a shot in a match on April 29 at the Kokomo C.C., led the Wildkats past Western on Wednesday at Chippendale G.C.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tigers handle Devils
Prep roundup for Thursday, May 6
Kokomo tops Western in golf at Chippendale
Tribune sports staff
Northwestern’s softball team beat visiting Tipton 9-2 Wednesday to finish Hoosier Conference East Division play 7-1.
At the plate, Ellie Boyer paced Class 3A No. 9 Northwestern (14-1 overall) with a double and triple. Jaci Elson, Jaylyn Harrison, Ady Altman and Megan York each had two singles.
Softball: Northwestern defeats Tipton 9-2
Northwestern starter Jamie Graves spotted Tipton two runs in the first but Harrison subbed in to throw three scoreless innings and Graves returned in the fifth to throw three more scoreless innings.
Graves threw four innings with two hits, two earned runs, four walks and five strikeouts. Harrison allowed one hit and no walks with four strikeouts in her stint.
“Jamie Graves struggled in the first, we pulled her, we put Jaylyn in for [three] innings, we brought Jamie back in and she pitched extremely well after that,” NW coach Chris Walker said.
“We hit fairly well — 13 hits and we kind of felt like we could have done better.”
Northwestern and Western finished tied atop the East Division standings. They split their head-to-head games. The first tiebreaker is run differential in head-to-head games and Western won that and will play for the championship in the conference’s crossover games. Northwestern will play for third place.
LOGAN 3, KOKOMO 2
Logansport took a 2-0 lead through three innings. The Wildkats tied the game at 2-all in the top of the fifth with a run on a passed ball, then a run-scoring squeeze bunt by Emma Fowler, but Logan re-took the lead with a run in the bottom of the frame to take the win.
Sarah Stonebraker went 2 for 2 with a double and Brooke Hughes was 2 for 3 to lead the Kats’ offense. Bayli Reed threw six innings with no walks, 2 earned runs and eight strikeouts. Kokomo (8-11) fell to 1-3 in NCC West play.
“We had four hits — we just didn’t get on base,” Kokomo coach Mike Susong said. “It’s tough to score when you don’t get on base.”
CASS 7, H. HEIGHTS 3
Cass (8-9, 4-4 HC East) completed a sweep of Hamilton Heights with a win in Walton.
Paxtyn Hicks struck out 10 in a complete-game win. She went 3 for 4 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored. Hannah Plauschin had a double, single, RBI and two runs scored and Rylee Holt and Kyndal Silcox had two hits apiece.
PERU 6, T. VALLEY 4
Peru trailed 1-0 going into the bottom of the sixth but batted around and put six runs up to take the lead, then held on after Tippecanoe Valley’s three-run rally in the seventh.
Karsynn Beattie was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run for the Bengal Tigers (9-8-1, 4-1 Three Rivers Conference). Emily Ream, Grace Uttinger and Graycee Ansari also went 2 for 4.
Ansari struck out 11 batters and was the winning pitcher.
MAC 6, MANCHESTER 2
Kayliana Williams drove in three runs, Hayleigh Cole drove in two and Phantasia Deboard pitched a complete game to highlight Maconaquah’s victory over Manchester in Three Rivers Conference play.
Williams finished with three hits and DeBoard and Bailey Carson had two hits apiece. In the circle, DeBoard scattered seven hits, struck out two and walked one.
BASEBALL
TIPTON 2, NW 1
One day after Northwestern beat Tipton 14-1 on the Blue Devils’ field, Tipton earned a split of the home-and-home series with a 2-1 win on the Tigers’ turf.
Northwestern ace Cole Wise took a hard-luck loss. The Tiger junior and Ball State commit pitched all seven innings and allowed two hits and no earned runs. He struck out 15 and walked two.
The Tigers managed just four hits. Cole Van Natter had a triple and A.J. Burkhalter scored the Tigers’ lone run on a passed ball.
Northwestern lost catcher Lincoln Cardwell to an injury in Tuesday’s game — and lost his backup, Dylan Brahm, to a concussion during Wednesday’s game.
“Injuries didn’t help,” coach Ryan Ward said, “and we didn’t help our cause. We left a lot of runners on base. You score 14 runs [Tuesday] and one run [Wednesday] ... we couldn’t hit and we gave them hope.”
M-G 14, TAYLOR 4, 5 INNINGS
Taylor’s pitchers combined to walk 13 batters and Madison-Grant took advantage to win going away.
The Titans had seven hits. Owen Shimer went 2 for 3 to lead the way and Ethan Klepinger had his first varsity hit.
MANCHESTER 5, MAC 4
Maconaquah held a 4-2 lead in the sixth, but Manchester scored a single run in the bottom of the sixth and two runs in the of the seventh for the walk-off win in Three Rivers Conference play.
T. VALLEY 2, PERU 0
Visiting Tippecanoe Valley held Class 3A No. 6 Peru to three hits and made runs in the first and third innings hold up to win a TRC game. The Bengals dropped to 13-3 overall and 3-2 in the TRC.
Leif Astrup took the loss for Peru despite a strong complete-game outing. He gave up four hits and two unearned runs with eight strikeouts. He didn’t walk a batter.
BOYS GOLF
KOKOMO 172, WESTERN 196
Led by Brandon Hansen’s 1-over 37, the Wildkats beat the Panthers on Chippendale’s front nine to improve to 8-0 in duals. Hansen and Western’s Kyle Sanders finished as co-medalists.
The Kats also counted Karson Parrott’s 43, Jackson Richards’ 45 and Ty Lauderbaugh’s 47.
For Western, Sam Bowlby was second low with a 52 and Andrew Hartman (53), Kaden Blount (54) and Nolan Miller (54) rounded out the lineup.
“Improvement from last match. Scores may not reflect it, but guys are improving in aspects of their games. Gotta keep grinding,” Western coach Blake Conklin said. “Huge shoutout to Matt [York, Kokomo’s coach]. We had a dude running late from an AP exam and he was super patient and let him hop in when he got there. Not every coach would do that.”
GIRLS TENNIS
HC TOURNAMENT
Northwestern picked up wins at four of five spots in tournament play at Twin Lakes. The winners advance to semifinal play.
At No. 1 singles, McKenna Layden defeated Twin Lakes’ No. 1 player 7-5, 6-1. At No. 2 singles, Kat Grube defeated a West Lafayette player 6-3, 6-1. At No. 3 singles, Avery Rooze won 6-0, 6-0 against a Hamilton Heights player. And the No. 2 doubles team of Emily Goltz and Anna Grube won 6-0, 6-2 against a Twin Lakes tandem.
“The girls all did really well,” NW coach Kathie Layden said. “McKenna was down 1-4 in the first set and made a fantastic comeback against a strong Twin Lakes 1 singles.
“Kat and Avery both had good wins at 2 and 3 singles and continue to improve each match. Emily and Anna also had a big win at 2 doubles. We have such a tough conference and to have four of five spots advancing is great.”
Western advanced at all five positions.
PERU 5, MAC 0
Peru picked up four quick points as No. 1 singles player Mackey Hyde, No. 2 singles player Lauren Boyer, the No. 1 doubles team of Molly Gray and Cate Wolfe and the No. 2 doubles team of Libby Rogers and Casidy Bartel all won in straight sets.
The No. 3 singles point had an unusual score as Emma Eldridge won 0-6, 6-0, 7-6 (7-1).
