Kokomo’s girls basketball team outlasted Blackford 43-32 Wednesday night at Blackford in the season opener for both schools.
The Wildkats got out to a 16-11 lead after a quarter and led at each stop, taking a 22-16 lead into halftime and 30-22 lead into the third quarter.
All-action Kokomo guard Chloe McClain had a double-double, scoring a game-high 16 points and grabbing 10 boards. She also had seven steals. Lilly Hicks and Aijia Elliott each scored nine points. Kamaria White had four assists and Broke Hughes five rebounds.
Kokomo turned to its bench to help keep the lead at halftime.
“We got into foul trouble with four players having three fouls at halftime, but we had great bench minutes from Omaria Daniels and Olivia Hemmerich to help us get the win” Kokomo coach Haley Peckinpaugh said.
Kokomo’s defense also made a difference. Peckinpaugh noted the Kats held the Bruins to 17% shooting from the field overall and 12% from the 3-point line.
Next for Kokomo is its home opener next Wednesday against Taylor.
TAYLOR 51, WABASH 47
Opening the season on the road, Taylor beat Wabash 51-47. The Titans’ defense forced Wabash into 23 turnovers as their full-court press troubled the Apaches throughout.
“I would say I was pleasantly surprised. We were in better shape than I thought we were. We pressed 22, which is not an aggressive press, but we pressed the whole game. We forced some turnovers. … To me, they looked like they knew they were going to win the entire time,” said Taylor coach Tony Oliver.
Taylor jumped to a 6-0 lead with Kelsi Langley converting on a 3-pointer followed by a fastbreak layup from Emma Good. Langley finished the night with five 3s and a game-high 20 points. Good followed with 12 points.
Taylor held a seven-point lead at halftime, but Wabash cut the deficit to one to start the fourth. The Titans compiled nine straight points midway through the fourth including two layups inside by Alexandria Collins, one of which earned her the bucket and a bonus trip to the free throw line.
With Taylor holding onto a one-point lead in the waning minute of the game, Katie Hogan went to the free throw line consecutive times, making three of four attempts and icing the win.
Taylor will look for a 2-0 start next Wednesday when it visits Kokomo.
Clay Maxfield
CARROLL 67, FRANKFORT 28
The Class 2A No. 9-ranked Cougars cruised through their season opener, going up 40-11 by halftime.
Alli Harness paced Carroll with 26 points, in addition to five rebounds and seven assists. Laney Johnson had 17 points, Maryn Worl 12 and Madison Wagner eight. Worl had seven rebounds. Wagner had six boards and five assists. Daizee Myers and Johnson grabbed five rebounds each.
Carroll hosts Northwestern on Friday. It’s varsity only with a 5:30 p.m. tipoff.
