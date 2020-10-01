Northwestern and Western each scored 5-0 wins in the opening round of the Kokomo Boys Tennis Sectional on Wednesday.
Northwestern took care of business with four convincing points and a gritty victory at No. 3 singles to sweep Taylor and advance to today’s semifinal matchup against Tipton.
The Purple Tiger doubles teams both won with 6-0, 6-0 scorelines. Addison Horner and Caden Gaier won the No. 1 doubles match, and Will Lovelace and Tate Mullens won the No. 2 doubles point. In singles, Cole Wise won the No. 1 match 6-0, 6-1, Adam Morrow won the No. 2 match 6-1, 6-1, and Austin Robinson had to work hard to win the No. 3 match 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 over Taylor’s Nathan Keene.
“It was great to get out and play in these conditions,” NW co-coach Matt Woods said. “For the most part, we adapted well. I was glad the guys experienced gusts like this because we don’t know what the rest of the week could hold. When you have to call a let for a chair blowing on your court, you know it’s gusting pretty good.
“Every spot handled their business well. Their 3 [Keene] is probably one of their best players and the best 3 in their conference. Austin got up 5-2 in the first set and he battled back, and then Austin got up 4-1 in the second set and he battled back. You love to see that fight out of kids no matter what team they are on. He is very consistent, but Austin did a great job of keeping balls in play and moving him around, just outlasting the kid.”
Western swept Eastern in the other opening match, winning each point in straight sets. Western No. 2 singles player Dylan Collins and the No. 2 doubles team of Arie Lowe and Zach Gilbert each won 6-0, 6-0. At No. 1 singles, Matt Tuchscherer won 6-0, 6-2. At No. 3 singles, Parker Dean won 6-3, 6-2. And at No. 1 doubles, Connor Beeler and Mitchell Dean won 6-1, 6-1.
“I loved our energy that we walked out to the courts with,” Western coach Judson Quinn said. “We played aggressive, intelligent and loose. Most importantly, we’re simply having fun while playing good tennis.”
Western advances to face defending champ Kokomo in today’s semifinals. Both semifinals matches are slated for 4 p.m.
PERU SECTIONAL
Maconaquah opened the sectional with a comprehensive 5-0 dispatching of Wabash. Mac (11-7) dropped no more than two games at any position and eight total in the victory.
Mason Yoars won the No. 1 singles point 6-0, 6-2, Hayden Maiben won the No. 2 singles spot 6-1, 6-1, Tyler Thayer won at No. 3 6-0, 6-1, Wesley Yoars and Walker Hayes won the No. 1 doubles match 6-1, 6-1, and Brennan Bailey and Hayden Williamson won the No. 2 doubles match 6-1, 6-0.
In Wednesday’s other match, Peru beat Manchester 4-1 to reach today’s final. The championship match is at 5:15 p.m.
Peru (18-1) beat Maconaquah 4-1 in Three Rivers Conference play on Sept. 23. The Bengal Tigers had three-set wins at Nos. 1 and 3 singles.
TC 11, ROSSVILLE 0
Tri-Central rolled over Rossville to improve to 3-0 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference and win the league title for the first time since 2011.
Peighton Oliver and Lily Stogdill each had hat tricks for the Trojans. Stogdill also had an assist and subbed in at goalie, collecting two saves. Brittany Temple had two goals and three assists. Abby Hoback had a goal and two assists. Abbey Brooks had a goal and an assist. And Kylie Tharp scored as the new league champs moved to 3-0 in the HHC and 7-7 overall.
The team was played nine-versus-nine as Rossville was minus five players in quarantine and TC had only nine available as well.
“We were able to move a lot of people around, saw a lot of passing — don’t want to get in too many bad habits heading toward sectionals,” TC coach Dave Mast said. “[The championship] is nice for the girls. They’ve worked hard all year. We’ve struggled to get numbers on the field and keep them there, so it’s really nice for them.”
MAC 6, PERU 0
Maconaquah clinched a share of the Three Rivers Conference title with the victory.
Mac went up 2-0 at halftime on goals by Bryant Teegardin and Jaeden Bailey. In the second half, Elijah Alvarado scored on a penalty kick, Bauer Maple scored on a Richie Leary feed, Leary scored on a Zach Sparks corner kick, and Kyler Hanson got a goal off a Nolan Jones cross to finish the scoring.
“Through all of this, the defense was able to shut down the Peru attack and only allowed five shots on goal, which [Mac goalie] Trace Armstrong was able to handle in goal,” Mac coach Bob Jones said. “The seniors really stepped up on their night with four seniors getting goals.”
Mac improved to 9-7 overall and ties with Rochester and Manchester atop the TRC. Each finished 5-1 in TRC play.
EASTERN 3, PERU 0
Eastern setter Emma Sandlin reached a milestone as the Comets beat the visiting Bengal Tigers 25-15, 25-20, 25-16. Sandlin recorded her 2,000th career assist while dishing out 28 in the match.
“Emma has done a great job running our offense the last three years and has worked hard to earn this milestone,” Eastern coach Missy Mavrick said.
Loralei Evans was on the business end of several of Sandlin’s assists as she smashed 17 kills to go with 18 service receptions and nine service points. Kate Harrison had nine kills and 14 digs. Jaeleigh Secrease added six kills. Trista Rice had nine serve receptions and 12 points. Jenna Odle had eight serve receptions, six digs and 17 service points. And Makenna Titus had nine service receptions and paced the back row with 21 digs.
TIGER INVITE
Peru won the three-team Tiger Invitational on Tuesday, taking the top two individual spots and posting a score of 20. Pioneer was second with a score of 38, and North Miami third at 130.
For Peru, Alex Legg took first in a time of 18:53. Kayden Gee was second in 19:01, Kadyn Lancaster was fourth in 19:43, Aiden Stewart was fifth in 19:45 and Brayden Thomas was eighth in 20:42.
TIGER INVITE
Pioneer won the three-team Tiger Invitational on Tuesday with a score of 29, followed by Peru with 44 and North Miami, which was incomplete.
For Peru, Chloe Holler took fifth in a time of 25:17, Brianna Bennett was seventh in 25:50, Sadie Carter was ninth in 26:18, Kaylene Kirk was 11th in 27:54 and Anna Roush was 12th in 28:13.
