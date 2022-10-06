Northwestern’s volleyball team beat Eastern 3-0 Wednesday at Greentown to close the regular season with a 20-6 record.
The Tigers beat the Comets 25-20, 25-15, 25-19.
McKenna Layden led the Tigers with an all-around line of 13 kills and eight assists on offense and nine digs and five blocks on defense.
Also for the Tigers, Lexi Closson dished 13 assists, Emily Goltz had 15 service points, four kills and six digs, Anna Bishir had 10 points and six digs and Tori Closson had 10 digs.
Jenna Odle led Eastern (13-12) with four kills, 15 assists and seven service points. Audra Flanary had 12 points and 12 serve receptions and Shelby Rice had 11 serve receptions.
Northwestern has won 20 or more matches five times in the last six years.
The Tigers now turn their attention to the Class 3A Oak Hill Sectional. The Tigers are matched against the host Golden Eagles in an opening-round match on Oct. 13.
Eastern hosts Carroll today to conclude Hoosier Heartland Conference play.
BOYS SOCCER
LEBANON 2, KOKOMO 0
Lebanon scored two goals in quick succession in the first half to build a 2-0 lead and Kokomo could not recover in the Class 3A Lafayette Jeff Sectional semifinal match.
After scoring on a free kick around the 30:00 mark, the Tigers scored again 10 seconds after the kickoff.
“I only had like 12 guys by the end of the season,” Kokomo coach Aaron Blessing said. “We didn’t play terribly and honestly, if you take out that 12 seconds of soccer, it’s a pretty even game and we’re going to overtime and probably PKs. [The Tigers] weren’t overwhelming. We just didn’t defend well enough in those moments and didn’t create enough chances of our own to score.”
Kokomo closed with a 2-12-1 record.
“In 15 matches, we held 13 of our opponents to three goals or less so defensively we were there. That’s what made the season really tough,” Blessing said. “I think at one point, we lost five straight 2-1 games.”
Harrison beat McCutcheon 2-1 in the other semifinal.
FAITH CH. 8, CARROLL 2
No. 4-ranked Faith Christian ran away from No. 6 Carroll in the Class A Carroll Sectional’s semifinal round.
Owen Duff and Ole Baaske scored Carroll’s goals. Noah Falkenberg assisted on both goals. Cohen Miller had five saves in goal for the Cougars.
The Cougars, who were chasing a sectional repeat, closed the season with a 15-3 record. Duff scored 45 goals and Falkenberg distributed 31 assists. Entering Wednesday, Duff was second in the state in goals and Falkenberg was No. 1 in assists.
For their careers, Falkenberg finished with a state-record 89 assists and Duff totaled 110 goals.
BOYS TENNIS
CULVER AC. 4, PERU 1
Peru’s season came to an end with a 4-1 loss to No. 21-ranked Culver Academies in the final of the regional at CA. The Bengal Tigers’ point came at No. 2 singles where Ben Beckman was a 6-0, 6-1 winner.
Peru beat Bremen 5-0 in Tuesday’s semifinal round. The Tigers had straight-set wins at all five points.
