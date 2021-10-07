Kokomo’s boys soccer team thumped Lafayette Jeff 5-0 Wednesday night in the bye bracket of the Class 3A Logansport Sectional and will play for the championship Saturday afternoon.
Diego Giner staked the Wildkats to a 1-0 halftime lead with his goal in the 31st minute. The Kats took full control after halftime. Eduardo Capetillo scored just 70 seconds into the second half, then Giner added another goal in the 53rd minute for a 3-0 lead.
In the 61st minute, Kokomo’s Juan Navarro Serrano put home a rebound after a Ben Herrera corner, then the Kats added a capper for a comfortable five-goal victory.
The Wildkats will take an 8-7 record into the final against No. 18-ranked Harrison (14-3-1) in the final at 2 p.m. Saturday. Harrison edged McCutcheon 3-2 in Wednesday’s first semifinal.
TAYLOR 1, SHERIDAN 0
The Titans put pressure on Sheridan early to get a goal, then made that lead stick for the next 75 minutes to get their second win in a row — and second win of the season — and book a spot in Saturday’s championship game of the Class A Taylor Sectional.
The Titan co-edders scored off a Sheridan own goal in the fifth minute as a Dario Fernandez corner kick was too hot for the Blackhawk defense to handle. Taylor then had enough of the ball and enough defensive strength to keep its lead until the end.
“Our goalkeeper, Owen Shimer, he was back in goal again,” Taylor co-coach Kirk Wiley said. Shimer was injured midway through the season and missed some games. “He only had four saves but I think three of the four were needed — they were good saves to keep us in the lead.”
“I think the win Monday night lit a little bit of a fire under them,” Wiley said of Monday’s sectional-opening victory over Anderson Prep. That was Taylor’s first win of the season. “They possessed the ball when they needed and had chips over the top to spring our forwards. We just again played another complete 80 minutes of soccer.”
Taylor (2-13) faces Liberty Christian (7-6-1) at 2 p.m. Saturday in the final. The teams did not meet in the regular season. Liberty thrashed Tri-Central 7-1 in Wednesday’s first semifinal.
CARROLL 5, LCC 1
Mason Salts exploded for four goals to lead No. 15-ranked Carroll past Lafayette Central Catholic in the semifinal round of the Class A Carroll Sectional.
Also for the Cougars (14-2-2), Owen Duff scored a goal and dished an assist and Will Eldridge, Eli Falkenberg, Noah Falkenberg and Tanner Turnpaugh had an assist apiece. Goalkeeper Cohen Miller recorded five saves.
No. 7 North White and Rossville are set to play in the second semifinal at 5 p.m. today. The championship is 2 p.m. Saturday.
VOLLEYBALL
NW 3, EASTERN 0
Leah Carter floored 14 kills and stuffed six blocks to highlight the Tigers’ 3-0 sweep (25-16, 25-12, 25-16) in their home and regular-season finale.
“The girls did a great job of staying focused through the emotions of senior night,” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said. “Leah Carter had a tremendous game at the net.”
Carter, Jaci Elson, Morgan Walker and Bela Andreassa form the Tigers’ senior class. Elson had 10 assists, Walker had 10 service points and six digs and Andreassa had six kills and nine points.
“The four seniors have been such amazing leaders for our program, and it’s always great to get the win for them on senior night. We are now ready to focus our attention on the sectional and look forward to next week,” Kathie Layden said.
Also for the Tigers (23-1), McKenna Layden had 10 kills and two blocks, Tori Closson had 10 points and 11 digs and Eliza Byrum had 20 assists, 12 digs and nine points.
Northwestern and Eastern both play in the Class 3A Peru Sectional. The Comets are the defending champs. The Tigers are hoping to regain the hardware after previously winning in 2017-19.
Eastern visits Carroll tonight to close the regular season. The Comets are looking to cap an undefeated run to the Hoosier Heartland Conference title.
CASS 3, KOKOMO 0
Cass defeated Kokomo in three games, 25-13, 25-15, 25-18.
Kendal Johnson had nine kills, nine assists and seven digs for the Kings. Maci Garland had five kills and five digs. Elly Logan had three kills and nine digs. Cana Jones added nine digs, four aces and two blocks.
“We played our best match of the season in our final game at home,” Cass coach Katie Easter said. “I am so proud of the energy, hustle and fight my girls showed. It was definitely a team effort. We served very well with 11 aces and played great defense. Kokomo didn’t hand it to us either, we just finally stepped up and finished rallies. This is exactly how I want our regular season to end headed into sectionals.”
Abby Hansen led Kokomo with 12 kills and 11 digs. Mia Federspill had 11 assists and 10 digs. Jada Claire Broomfield had 16 digs and Jalynn Warden had 10 digs.
