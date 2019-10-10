Northwestern’s volleyball team capped the regular season Wednesday with a record-breaking win.
The Tigers beat Eastern 3-0 (25-21, 25-11, 25-18) to push their record to 29-2, breaking a tie with the 2018 Tiger team for the school record for single-season wins.
“This was definitely an emotional night with this being senior night,” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said. “These girls have been such great leaders and role models for Northwestern, and to set another school record speaks volumes about them.”
The Tigers’ 19th straight win featured strong play from the seniors. Madison Layden made her usual all-around impact and finished with 14 kills, 12 assists, 14 service points, seven digs and three blocks. Klair Merrell had seven kills, 13 digs and 12 points. Kendal Rooze had 19 assists and eight points. Lexy Robinson had five kills, 13 digs and three blocks. And Rachel Hughes served nine points.
Also for the Tigers, sophomore Leah Carter floored nine kills on nine attempts and stuffed four blocks, and freshman McKenna Layden had five kills and two blocks.
“Eastern is a good team and we did a nice job of serving aggressively. All the girls played well,” Kathie Layden said.
Loralei Evans led the Comets (19-12) with 15 kills and eight serve receptions. McKenzie Cooper added seven kills, Emma Sandlin had 24 assists, seven digs and five kills and Grace Kuhlman had 22 serve receptions and nine digs.
Next up for Hoosier Conference champ Northwestern is a clash against Three Rivers Conference champ Maconaquah in the Class 3A Western Sectional’s opener on Tuesday. Eastern visits Carroll tonight for a Hoosier Heartland Conference match that will determine the league’s champion.
BOYS SOCCER
CARROLL DEF. FAITH CH.
Carroll is heading to the Class A Rossville Sectional championship after defeating Faith Christian in a penalty-kick shootout in the semifinal round.
The teams ended regulation in a 2-all tie after Carroll rallied from a 2-0 halftime deficit. Aaron Atkisson and Owen Duff scored the goals with Noah Falkenberg assisting on both.
After neither team scored in either seven-minute OT session, the game went to the shootout.
The Eagles went first in the five-kick shootout and missed. Atkisson followed with a make for a 1-0 edge. After each team made its second attempt, Faith missed its third and Carroll made its third for a 3-1 edge. Faith closed to within 3-2 after the fourth set of kicks, but when the Eagles missed on their final attempt, the Cougars had the win.
Carroll keeper Kaleb Meek had seven saves over regulation and OT in addition to his strong work in the shootout.
Carroll (12-6) advances to face the Lafayette CC-North White winner in the championship at 2 p.m. Saturday.
SHERIDAN 3, TAYLOR 1
Taylor battled Hoosier Heartland Conference rival Sheridan tough before falling 3-1 in the Class A Sheridan Sectional’s semifinal round.
“We played better than we did the first time we played them in a 6-0 loss,” Taylor coach Kirk Wiley said. “Sheridan scored its first goal early, but after that we settled down and played even with them. [Goalkeeper] Owen Shimer made a great save that gave us the momentum, but we couldn’t capitalize on it.”
Sivert Karlsen scored the Titans’ only goal with Truman Howerton assisting. Shimer finished with 13 saves.
Taylor (1-15) made strides over the season and played its best in the final weeks.
“I am super proud of these guys on how they played this season,” Wiley said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.