Eastern and Northwestern won their opening-round matchups in the first day of the Kokomo Boys Tennis Sectional on Wednesday to advance to today’s semifinals.
Northwestern swept Tipton 5-0, winning every match in straight sets. In singles play, Cole Wise won the No. 1 match 6-4, 6-0, Adam Morrow won the No. 2 match 6-1, 6-2, and Caden Gaier won the No. 3 match 6-1, 6-0. In doubles, the team of Will Lovelace and Addison Horner won the No. 1 match 6-1, 6-1, and the team of Tate Mullens and Clayton Griswold won the No. 2 match 6-2, 6-2.
“It was a solid first-round win for us,” NW coach Matt Woods said. “We haven’t played in a week so it was nice to shake off some match rust before we play Kokomo [today]. We have a great test in front of us. They beat us already and expect to do the same.
“Our message to the guys for [today] is to play loose. We have nothing to lose. We want to show up and compete without beating ourselves and see where things end up. We are young still so every point, game, set, and match is a learning opportunity for us.”
Eastern beat Taylor 4-1 to advance to meet Western in today’s semifinals. The Comets swept doubles play. Lukas Darling and Andrew Hartman won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles, and the tandem of Sam Salkie and Zhayne Kelly won the No. 2 match 6-0, 6-2. No. 1 singles player Matt Harrison won 6-1, 6-0, and No. 2 player Josh Rush won 6-2, 6-0.
“The boys were able to take control against a much-improved Taylor team,” Eastern coach Tricia Anderson said. “I give Credit to the Taylor program, their level of play has come a long way since last season.”
For Taylor, Nathan Keene won the No. 3 singles spot 6-2, 6-2.
Today’s semifinal action begins at 4 p.m. on the KHS courts.
CASS 4, CARROLL 1
Cass defeated Carroll in the first match of the Logansport Boys Tennis Sectional.
Cass’ CJ Burrous won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 1 singles, Jack Salyers won 6-1, 7-5 at No. 2 singles, and Gannon Davis rallied to win 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 singles. Dominic Gilbert and Jensen Burrous won another three-setter, 6-3, 5-7, 6-2, at No. 2 doubles.
The Cougars got their point at No. 1 doubles, where Braden Denny and Drew May won 6-1, 6-1. Denny and May’s season will continue in state doubles tournament play.
Cass plays Logansport at 4:45 p.m. today in a semifinal. Twin Lakes plays Delphi in the other semifinal. The final is set for 4:45 p.m. Friday. Logan is the defending champion.
MACONAQUAH 4, MANCHESTER 1
Maconaquah advanced to the championship round of the Peru Sectional by defeating Manchester. The Braves will now take on Peru in the championship today at 5:15 p.m. Peru beat Wabash 4-1 in the other semifinal.
Maconaquah only gave up five games in the four matches it won. The Braves’ No. 1 singles player Cole Borden won 6-0, 6-1. No. 3 singles player Hayden Maiben was a 6-1, 6-1 winner. The No. 1 doubles team of Wesley Yoars and Brennan Bailey came out on top 6-2, 6-0, and the No. 2 doubles team of Tyler Thayer and Walker Hays shut out their opponents 6-0, 6-0.
“We opened sectional play versus a Manchester team that we faced early August,” Maconaquah coach Tim Maiben said. “We did a good job of controlling four of the five matches from the start. It was a good match to start the postseason and work out any nervousness. We know we have our work cut out for us [today] as we face Peru in the sectional championship.”
VOLLEYBALL
EASTERN 3, PERU 0
Eastern defeated Peru 25-10, 25-16, 25-15.
“The girls played well. [They] kept the unforced errors down and saw the floor well,” Eastern coach Missy Mavrick said.
Loralie Evans led Eastern with 15 kills and 10 blocks. Allie Bratcher added 13 service points and six kills. Kaylee Weeks had 10 service points and five digs. Kate Harrison came up with nine service points and five blocks. Grace Kuhlman totaled 11 serve receptions and 11 digs. Emma Sandlin passed out 32 assists, and McKenzie Cooper had 13 kills.
Peru coach Dennete Roettger didn’t like the outcome, but praised the leadership.
“Sophomore Cate Wolfe showed great leadership and hustle on the floor,” Roettger said.
GIRLS SOCCER
WESTERN 4, KOKOMO 2
The Panthers scored the first two goals and the last two goals to top their local rivals.
After Western went up 2-0, Kokomo tied the game before halftime with goals from Emily Riggle and Maya James. Kate Mayfield had eight saves.
“We’ve had a rough couple weeks with being deep into juniroes and being in the rough stretch of our schedule, so it was really good to come out and play a program that we know is going to be strong and play them well,” Kokomo coach Kevin Duggins said.
The Kats fell to 4-7-1 to close the regular season before opening play in the Harrison Sectional next week.
BOYS CC
TIGER INVITE
Peru placed second with 35 points in its own invite. The Tigers were led by Alex Legg with a third-place finish in 19:20, followed by Jacob Black (fourth, 19:58); Colton Ressett (eighth, 21:40); Treyden Curtis (ninth, 21:42) and Brody Wright (11th, 21:48).
GIRLS CC
TIGER INVITE
Peru’s only runner was Hannah Garling, who took an 11th-place finish (30:09).
