Taylor’s Jacob Trueblood, left, battles with Tipton’s Geo Tabias during a boys soccer match Wednesday at Taylor. The Blue Devils edged the Titans 2-1.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Prep roundup for Thursday, Sept. 1
Blue Devils deny Titans’ bid for 1st victory
Tribune sports staff
Tipton’s boys soccer team edged Taylor 2-1 Wednesday on the Titans’ field.
Taylor (0-5) got a goal from Carlos Hinojosa with Eli O’Neal assisting. Angelo Anders had 17 saves.
“We kind of talk about building blocks and I think we put some more building blocks in place and took some strides,” Taylor coach Kirk Wiley said. “I keep telling our guys, ‘If we could learn to pass to the guys that are in the same-colored jersey as us, we’d be a really good soccer team.’
“Unfortunately Tipton had a few more chances than us and they converted the chances they needed to to make it a 2-1 score.”
VOLLEYBALL
WESTERN 3, FRANKFORT 0
The Panthers bounced back from their first loss of the season to beat the Hot Dogs 3-0 (25-19, 25-12, 25-20).
Linsay Guge served 17 points and sparked the defense with 22 digs. Also for Western (7-1), Lacy Rathbun floored 11 kills and recorded nine digs, Kenzie Broman had seven kills and three blocks, Kayleigh Turner had 13 assists and Kieli Fogg had 12 assists.
“The girls came out ready to play. I was really glad to see that after [Tuesday] night,” Western coach Jessica Oliver said.
BOYS TENNIS
PERU 5, LOGAN 0
The unbeaten Bengal Tigers won by sweep for the third straight time to improve to 11-0 on the season.
Peru won each match in straight sets. Ian Potts, Ben Beckman and Gavin Eldridge won singles matches. The teams of Lucas Slagel and Jackson Boswell, and Jayleb Walsh and Jacob Boswell won doubles points.
Peru visits fellow unbeaten Rochester today for a key Three Rivers Conference match.
N. CENTRAL 3, KOKOMO 2
Kokomo picked up points at Nos. 1 and 3 singles. Caleb Taflinger prevailed 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (7-2) at No. 1 and Kyan Gamble won 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) at No. 3.
No. 3-ranked North Central countered with a three-set win at No. 2 singles (2-6, 6-2, 6-0) and 6-0, 6-0 wins at both doubles points.
“I’m super satisfied in our effort, but really unhappy about the result,” Kokomo coach Travis Taflinger said. “North Central had some injured and sick players and we had them at home. Last year the match was over in 25 minutes and we hardly even won any games. We had an amazing opportunity [Wednesday] and were up in 3 points. Our three singles guys played flawless first sets and then our conditioning let us down. That’s on me. You do not get many chances to beat a undefeated, top-three team in the state.
“I sound like a busted record, but Kyan is a player I can trust every match,” he added. “He just fights, never gives in and won [Wednesday] in straight sets. Caleb played a really intelligent, gritty match and literally wore his opponent down.
“Their doubles teams were probably the best we will play all year.”
H. HEIGHTS 4, TAYLOR 1
Taylor’s lone point in the road match came at No. 2 doubles where Kaiden Blane and Kien Sullivan teamed for a 5-7, 7-5, 10-7 win. The Titans dropped a three-setter at No. 3 singles where the Husky player defeated Easton Douglas 1-6, 7-6 (12-10), 6-2.
“We played three tiebreaker sets and were competitive at several spots. Overall, I am happy. We are starting to see some guys playing more competitive tennis,” Taylor coach Conner Leicht said.
GIRLS GOLF
NW 214, KOKOMO 224
Berkley Wray shot 47 and Jocelyn Smith shot 48 to lead Northwestern in the match on the front nine at Kokomo C.C. The Tigers also counted Maranda Padfield’s 50 and Mia Shoaff’s 59.
Kokomo’s Lizzy Lytle was medalist with a 43. Matilda Stout (58), Brileigh Quillen-Popejoy (59) and Kamryn Hahn (64) rounded out the Kats’ score.
GIRLS SOCCER
TAYLOR 1, PERU 1
Peru scored in the first half to take a lead into halftime, and the Titans evened the score in the second half when Alexis DeBard scored off a Jessica Brockett assist. Taylor (0-2-1) credited goalie Brooklyn Noe with 31 saves.
“Second half, we played a thousand times better than the first half,” Taylor coach Mike Shane said. “It was just two different teams. It was great. We just did so much better in the second half.
“I hate ties as much as anybody else but for us it’s a good first step, it’s another step in the right direction — first non-loss, first goal we’ve scored all year in three games.”
OLE MISS 5, EASTERN 0
Ruby Sheets had 10 saves for the Comets (2-4), who fell at home to Mississinewa.
“The Lady Comets played well against a tough opponent, battling through some injuries and missing a couple of key players,” Eastern coach Brian Hertzog said. “Player of the game was Jaicee Lucas for her outstanding work on the defensive line in her first game as a starter.”
FROM TUESDAY
BOYS SOCCER
MAC 3, OAK HILL 1
The Braves improved to 6-0 by beating a team that has been a nemesis in recent years. Oak Hill booted Maconaquah from the opening rounds of the 2020 and ‘21 sectionals. The Golden Eagles went on to win the title both years.
Ethan Zeiser, Kevin Nord and Bennett Isenburg scored Maconaquah’s goals, all in the first half as the Braves built a 3-0 lead. Zach Sparks and Jackson Jones had an assist apiece.
VOLLEYBALL
EASTERN 3, DELPHI 0
The Comets swept the Oracles 3-0 (25-20, 25-22, 25-21) in an HHC match.
Jenna Odle led the Comets offensively with 16 kills and 19 service points Shelby Rice added eight kills and Adalyn Downing had 11 assists. Defensively, Rice had 12 serve receptions and 15 digs and Audra Flanary had 11 serve receptions and 14 digs.
The Comets have won four matches in a row to even their record at 5-5 (1-1 HHC).
