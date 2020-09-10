Northwestern’s boys tennis team beat visiting Lewis Cass 3-2 Wednesday to push its season record to 10-5.
The Tigers secured the win in quick fashion. Cole Wise cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles, Adam Morrow was a 6-4, 6-0 winner at No. 2 singles and Addison Horner and Caden Gaier teamed for a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 1 doubles as the Tigers roared to a 3-0 lead.
“This was a good win for us,” co-coach Matt Woods said. “Cass has been playing solid tennis and they looked good [Wednesday]. Cole, Adam and [the No. 1 doubles team] really did a fantastic job in their matches of taking care of business.”
For Cass, No. 3 singles player Ethan Johnson and the No. 2 doubles team of Blaine Rudd and Bryon Hurst prevailed in three-set matches.
“Their 3 is undefeated and Austin Robinson almost got him, but lost 6-10 in the third-set tiebreaker,” Woods said. “Our 2 doubles came out hot and rolled easily through the first set and then we took our foot off the gas. Cass did a nice job regrouping and forcing a third set. We got down 2-5 and ended up forcing a tiebreak but fell short in that one, 4-7.
“We talked about finishing matches and keeping pressure on. We have a couple more weeks to work on it before sectional.”
PERU 3, CULVER AC. 2
Peru swept the singles points to beat perennial power Culver Academies 3-2 in a match at Peru’s Thrush Courts.
Ian Potts and Ben Beckman provided the Bengal Tigers’ first two points. From there, with the match tied 2-all, freshman Jackson Rogers came up big as he capped a three-set win with a 6-1 third set.
“The Tigers and Eagles may have the longest continuous dual match competition in Indiana high school tennis, approaching approximately 60 seasons or more,” Peru coach Mike Saine noted.
WESTERN 5, EASTERN 0
Western’s Matt Tuchscherer and Eastern’s Zhayne Kelly had a back-and-forth clash at No. 1 singles with Tuchscherer prevailing 3-6, 6-1, 10-5 to cap the Panthers’ 5-0 victory.
No. 2 singles also was competitive with the Panthers’ Dylan Collins topping Ian Haley 6-1, 7-5.
Also for Western, Parker Dean pitched a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at No. 3 singles, Mitchell Dean and Connor Beeler won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles and Miles Bowley and Arie Lowe won at No. 2 doubles.
ROSSVILLE 4, TAYLOR 1
Taylor’s lone point in the road match came at No. 2 singles where Kendall Lanning was a 6-1, 6-1 winner.
The Titans (1-5) host Eastern today.
OLE MISS 4, MAC 1
Maconaquah picked up a point at No. 2 doubles where Hayden Williamson and Walker Hays teamed for a 6-3, 6-0 win. Mississinewa dropped just six games over the other four points.
“Mississinewa may be the toughest team on our schedule,” Mac coach Tim Maiben said. “... [The Indians] had stronger groundstrokes than we had, and we aren’t used to playing against that speed.”
TIPTON 154, ELWOOD 218
The Blue Devils’ Lucy Quigley fired a 3-under 32 to win medalist in the match at Elwood Golf Links. Also for Tipton, Emma Crawford and Amaya Stowers went 40-40 and Lacie Logan had a 42.
“Again, I am really pleased with our play,” coach Jason Bales said. “Lucy really played well and got some rhythm. Amaya again played really well. Forty is a personal best for her, certainly thrilled to see that. Hopefully we can keep some momentum going into Friday.”
Tipton plays Friday in the Hoosier Conference tourney at Chippendale G.C.
NORTHWESTERN 182, H. HEIGHTS 186
Northwestern edged Hamilton Heights by four shots in a match between Hoosier Conference teams at Green Acres G.C.
Audrey Koetter led the Tigers with a 3-over 39. Leah Parrott backed her with a 47 and Mollie Habig and Jocelyn Smith had 48s.
“I thought we played well,” NW coach Kurt Koetter said. “Everybody was under 50 so that was good and 182 is one of our low rounds for nine holes for the year. I’m pretty pleased.”
Heights’ Sydni Zebrauskas was medalist with an even-par 36.
Northwestern plays in a three-team match today at Marion with the Giants and Western, then plays in the Hoosier Conference tourney Friday at Chippendale G.C.
LOGAN 188, MAC 191, PERU 219
Logansport edged Maconaquah by three shots for the win in the three-team match at Dykeman Park G.C. The Berries’ Myleigh Moon fired a 43 to win medalist
For Peru, Libby Rogers led the team with a 48, Kara Baker shot a 53, Layla Holland had a 56 and Ali Wilhelm had a 62.
Maconaquah and Peru play Saturday in the Three Rivers Conference tournament at Maple Grove G.C.
EASTERN 3, OAK HILL 0
Eastern swept visiting Oak Hill 25-10, 25-15, 25-15 in a possible Maconaquah Sectional preview.
Loralei Evans (14 kills), Trista Rice (10) and Kate Harrison (five) led the Comets’ attack. Emma Sandlin distributed 34 assists. Shelby Rice served 11 points and Evans and Sandlin served 10 apiece with Evans delivering four aces.
Defensively, Rice had 12 digs and Jenna Odle had eight. Rice and Harrison had seven serve receptions apiece.
“Great job by all the girls,” coach Missy Mavrick said.
TIPTON 3, WESTERN 1
The Blue Devils beat the Panthers in four (22-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-18) in a Hoosier Conference East Division matchup at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium.
“We did a lot of things right,” Western coach Jessica Oliver said, “we just couldn’t get going at the right times.”
Hilary Merica led Western with 14 kills and 20 digs. Taylor Scott also had 20 digs, Sadie Harding served 18 points and Hayli Irvin served 16 points.
TC 5, OAK HILL JV 0
Lily Stogdill scored four goals to highlight Tri-Central’s road win. MaKalee Bawter had a goal and an assist, Maggie Lewis had an assist and ‘keepers Ariana Jankoiak and Kaylee Beard combined for three saves.
TC coach Dave Mast noted the Trojans (3-3) went the full game with only 10 players because of injuries.
“We were able to move some people around and try some different things out — work on our passing and some other things that we’re going to need to work on [in preparation] for stronger teams,” he said.
Mast said TC is scheduled to play Oak Hill’s varsity later this month.
NW ADVANCES IN HOOSIER TOURNEY
The Northwestern-Western matchup in the opening round of the Hoosier Conference tournament did not happen as the Panthers had to withdraw.
The Tigers will host Rensselaer at 7:30 p.m. today in a semifinal matchup.
