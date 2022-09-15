Northwestern’s girls golf team posted a score of 183 to defeat Delphi (247) in the Tigers’ regular-season finale Wednesday on Green Acres’ back nine.
The Tigers’ Jocelyn Smith was medalist with a 6-over 42. Berkley Wray backed her with a 43, Audrey Leicht shot 47 and Maranda Padfield shot 51.
“Team playing well going into sectionals. Very pleased,” Northwestern coach Kurt Koetter said.
The Tigers play in the Western Sectional on Friday at Chippendale G.C. They are with Western and Maconaquah in the final grouping.
EASTERN 198, ALEX 209, M-G 242
Led by medalist Alexa Maurer’s 40, the Comets won the three-way meet at Elwood G.C.
Eastern plays in the Western Sectional on Friday at Chippendale G.C.
BOYS TENNIS
WESTERN 5, TIPTON 0
The Panthers celebrated their senior night in style as all seven of their seniors posted victories in the makeup match against the Blue Devils.
Luke Mawbey won at No. 1 singles, Ben Granfield won at No. 2 singles, Simon Aaron and Mitchell Dean teamed for a win at No. 1 doubles and Andrew Ryan and Nolan Miller were winners at No. 2 doubles. With Tipton forfeiting the No. 3 singles point, Aden Lam played an exhibition match and won.
“It was an awesome experience to watch these seniors get to play varsity on their senior night. They’ve been supportive teammates to their peers for years and I was proud of their performance [Wednesday],” Western coach Judson Quinn said.
The Panthers play today in the Hoosier Conference tourney at Twin Lakes. The tourney began Tuesday, but the Panthers received opening-round byes at all five points.
PERU 5, WABASH 0
The Bengal Tigers handled the Apaches 5-0 to finish Three Rivers Conference play undefeated. Peru won all five points in straight sets. Ian Potts, Ben Beckman and Gavin Eldridge took the singles wins and Lucas Slagel with Jackson Boswell and Jacocb Boswell with Jayleb Walsh took the doubles wins.
Peru has won five straight TRC titles and seven out of eight since joining the league in 2015.
LAPEL 3, KOKOMO 2
Kokomo’s points came from No. 1 singles player Caleb Taflinger (6-0, 6-2) and No. 3 singles player Kyan Gamble (6-0, 6-2). The No. 1 doubles team of Alan Dockemeyer and Ari Leger dropped a three-set decision.
“We have to find ways to pull out hard-fought matches,” Kokomo coach Travis Taflinger said. “The frustrating part was that Lapel was the team with the injuries. Their guys stepped up. ... We will take a deep look in the mirror and fight these next three weeks. We have some great opportunities in front of us and will keep improving. I will do everything in my power to finish strong.”
BOYS SOCCER
MAC 4, TC 0
Bauer Maple scored a brace to lead the undefeated Braves to the road win.
“The Trojans played the entire game with five defenders blocking the goal,” Mac coach Bob Jones said. “This forced our offense to try to find small holes to play through and we struggled early. However, on the flip side, this also didn’t require our defense to be tested.”
Also for Mac, Connor Kubly and Kyler Hanson scored a goal apiece. Three of Mac’s goals came on corner kicks with Zach Sparks assisting on two of them and Kevin Nord assisting on the other. Bennett Isenburg recorded an assist to Maple on a through ball.
The Braves improved to 9-0 with seven shutouts.
TWIN LAKES 5, PERU 2
The Bengal Tigers jumped to a 2-0 halftime lead, but the visiting Indians dominated the second half to win going away.
Tobi Odubena and Brycen Harlan scored Peru’s goals.
ROSSVILLE 10, TAYLOR 0
The Hornets raced to a 10-0 halftime lead against the visiting Titans in Hoosier Heartland Conference play. At Taylor coach Kirk Wiley’s request, the game was stopped at that point.
“I asked for it because [this] was our third game in three days and my guys were completely gassed and worn out. We looked extremely tired right from the opening kickoff,” Wiley said.
Taylor ‘keeper Angelo Anders had five saves and Jacob Trueblood had a non-goalie save.
