Northwestern’s girls golf team closed the regular season with a victory Wednesday at Green Acres G.C.
Northwestern posted a score of 202 to beat Taylor (257). Delphi was incomplete.
The Tigers’ Jocelyn Smith was medalist with a 48. Mollie Habig backed her with a 49 and the Tigers also counted Audrey Leicht’s 52 and Makenzee Westbrook’s 53.
“We got some of the girls who hadn’t been playing varsity matches some experience,” Northwestern coach Kurt Koetter said. “It was our senior night so it was our last home match. Hopefully we’ll have a good practice [today] and go into sectional and play well.”
The Western Sectional is Friday at Chippendale G.C.
Emma Good led Taylor in Wednesday’s match with a 56.
BOYS TENNIS
LAPEL 3, KOKOMO 2
The Wildkats dropped to 10-6 with the road loss. Their points came from singles players Jon Callane and Ty Lauderbaugh with Callane breezing to a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 1 and Lauderbaugh winning 6-3, 6-1 at No. 3.
Both doubles points went three sets, with Lapel winning both.
“We knew it was going to be a close match and it was. They’ve had a good season and it’s been one of those years that we have a lot of opponents that are at the same level of us. We’ve struggled to find a night where we’re firing on four or five cylinders,” Kokomo coach Shawn Flanary said. “I thought Jon and Ty played really well to get their wins, but Taylor [Duncan] was a little flat [at No. 3 singles]. He had a long, tight one [Tuesday] and maybe that contributed to it.
“Then doubles ... we didn’t play bad, but their boys just stepped up and played a little more enthusiastic and excited in the third set and I think that was the difference.”
PERU 5, WABASH 0
Peru moved to 5-0 in the Three Rivers Conference with the road win.
The Bengal Tigers took care of business in straight sets at all five points with Ian Potts, Leif Astrup and Ben Beckman winning singles points, Pete Polk and Lucas Slagel winning one doubles point and Reese Smith and Riley Smith winning the other doubles point.
MAC 5, TIPP. VALLEY 0
Maconaquah (7-5 overall) improved to 4-0 in the TRC with the win.
In singles play, Mason Yoars was a 6-1, 6-1 winner at No. 1, Hayden Maiben was a 6-3, 6-2 winner at No. 2 and Tyler Thayer took a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 3. And in doubles play, Wesley Yoars and Walker Hays teamed for a 6-3, 6-2 win at No. 1 and Brennan Bailey and Hayden Williamson won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2.
“Valley came into the match with only one conference loss, to Peru,” Mac coach Tim Maiben said. “Mason Yoars picked up a solid win over a veteran player at No. 1 singles.”
VOLLEYBALL
WABASH 3, PERU 0
The Apaches overpowered the Bengal Tigers in three (25-9, 25-12, 25-13) in a TRC match at Peru.
Cate Wolfe served nine points for Peru and Mallori Grund had three solo blocks.
GIRLS SOCCER
OAK HILL 2, MAC 1
Maconaquah dropped to 1-3-1 with the road loss. Lacey Freeman scored the Braves’ goal with Emma Moore providing the assist.
WESTERN 3, TIPTON 3
Western built leads of 2-0 and 3-2, but had to settle for the draw in Tuesday’s game at Tipton.
Audrey Rassell, Maddy Parr and Lucy Weigt scored the Panthers’ goals. Weigt and Liza Szerdy had assists. Anna Bowlby had 10 saves and Ella Biggs had a non-goalie save.
BOYS SOCCER
MAC 6, TRI-CENTRAL 1
Jaeden Bailey scored two goals to highlight Maconaquah’s road win.
Also for the Braves (6-1), Zach Sparks, Richie Leary, Elijah Alvarado and Bryant Teegardin scored a goal apiece.
ROSSVILLE 7, TAYLOR CO-ED 0
Taylor ‘keeper Truman Howerton had 31 saves in the road loss.
