Western’s boys tennis team edged Hoosier Conference rival Lewis Cass 3-2 Wednesday at Russiaville in a match that began last Thursday but was suspended due to weather delays.
Western swept the doubles. The No. 1 team of Connor Beeler and Parker Dean scored a 7-6 (8-6), 6-2 victory. The No. 2 team of Luke Mawbey and Zach Gilbert won 6-2, 6-0. Also, No. 1 singles player Dylan Collins won 7-6 (7-4), 6-4.
“It was important to get off to a good start because [Wednesday] was unusual since we were resuming a match that got postponed due to lightning, so all the varsity was continuing from a score that was not 0-0,” Western coach Judson Quinn said. “That’s awkward for the players.
“It was interesting because at some positions we were able to [overcome] a deficit and take a lead and take the first set, and at other positions we kind of squandered leads we had built from last week, but we played well enough to secure three points and we did them in straight sets.”
Quinn noted how strong play at doubles has helped the Panthers post an 8-3 record so far. He highlighted “just the continued dominance of our doubles teams. We’re 8-3 [at No. 1] and 9-2 [at No. 2] in the doubles positions. We definitely allocate a lot of resources there so it’s good to see those guys coming through and kind of leading the team with wins.”
For Cass, Ethan Johnson won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2 singles, and Gannon Davis won 6-4, 6-0 at No. 3.
MAC 3, EASTERN 2
Maconaquah scored three straight-set victories to take the match in the Braves’ season opener. Mason Yoars won the No. 1 singles point 6-2, 6-2, Hayden Maiben won the No. 2 singles match 6-1, 6-1 and the No. 1 doubles team won 6-3, 6-3.
For the Comets, the No. 2 doubles team of Joe White and Barak Price won 6-4, 2-6, 6-2, and Eastern claimed the No. 3 singles point by forfeit.
“Great win by our 2 doubles team of White and Price,” Eastern coach Pat Rice said. “[I] thought they complemented each other really well.”
PERU 4, LOGANSPORT 1
The No. 30-ranked Bengal Tigers improved to 8-0 with the road win.
Peru’s points came from No. 1 singles player Ian Potts (6-3, 3-6, 7-5), No. 2 singles player Ben Beckman (6-2, 6-1), No. 3 singles player Gavin Eldridge (4-6, 6-1, 6-1) and the No. 1 doubles team of Jackson Rodgers and Lucas Slagel (6-4, 3-6, 6-0).
GIRLS GOLF
NW 183, KOKOMO 211
Led by medalist Audrey Koetter, the Tigers beat the Wildkats on Green Acres’ par-36 back nine.
Koetter fired a 41 and the Tigers backed her with balance — Jocelyn Smith shot 46, Berkley Wray shot 47 and Maranda Padfield shot 49.
For Kokomo, Lizzie Lytle led the way with a 42. The Kats also counted Layla Andrysiak’s 52, Brileigh Quillen-Popejoy’s 58 and Mara Dechert’s 59.
MAC 176, TAYLOR 229
Maconaquah beat Taylor at Chippendale G.C. to remain undefeated in dual matches.
The Braves’ Ava Snyder was medalist with a 39 and Kianna Sharp backed her with a 40. The Braves also counted Miranda Stoll’s 45 and Courtney Stoll’s 52.
WESTERN 185, PERU 211, EASTERN 224, SOUTHWOOD INC.
Led by medalist Elizabeth Mercer, the Panthers won the four-team meet at Peru’s Rock Hollow G.C. Mercer carded a 40.
Cora Bartrum led Eastern with a 51. The Comets also counted Jenna Hendricks’ 57, Rebekah Guthrie’s 57 and Alexa Maurer’s 59.
ROCHESTER 197, CASS 213
Rochester topped Cass at the Logansport Golf Club.
Kendall Hlebasko led the Kings with a 50. Kinsey Mennen (54), Savy Bowser (54) and Kassidy Henry (55) rounded out Cass’ top four.
Rochester’s Payton Moore was the medalist with a 45.
VOLLEYBALL
WESTERN 3, FRANKFORT 1
The Panthers beat the visiting Hot Dogs 25-15, 25-10, 19-25, 25-22.
Linsay Guge led the Panthers with 23 service points and 22 digs. McKenna Smith (10 kills) and Lacy Rathbun (nine kills) led the attack with Kieli Fogg distributing 15 assists.
GIRLS SOCCER
OLE MISS 11, EASTERN 0
Jacey Richmond had 11 saves, including a diving stop, as the Comets fell to Mississinewa.
“The girls never gave up against a strong Mississinewa team, but struggled to play cohesively,” Eastern coach Brian Hertzog said.
BOYS SOCCER
TIPTON 4, TAYLOR 0
Goalie Owen Shimer had 15 saves for the Taylor co-ed team. The Titans fell to 0-2.
“[Wednesday] night was about missed opportunities,” Taylor co-coach Kirk Wiley said. “We had a couple really good chances in the second half that we couldn’t convert. We hit the bar I think three times in the same offensive attack.
“We were able to push forward and get some more shots on goal compared to our first game, which was better. Just looking for that first breakthrough to get the ball in the back of the net.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.