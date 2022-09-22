Kokomo No. 3 singles Kyan Gamble plays a shot during his 6-0, 6-1 victory in the Kats’ match against Cass on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Gamble helped the Kats edge the Kings 3-2.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Prep roundup for Thursday, Sept. 22
Kokomo outlasts Cass in boys tennis
Tribune sports staff
Kokomo’s boys tennis team topped visiting Lewis Cass 3-2 Wednesday in a razor-tight match that saw four of the five points go three sets.
Kyan Gamble gave the Kats a quick point with a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 3 singles. Andrew Guerre prevailed 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 at No. 2 singles and Herberto Martinez Acosta and Ari Leger claimed a 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 win at No. 1 doubles.
For Cass, Ethan Johnson topped Caleb Taflinger 6-7 (3-7), 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) at No. 1 singles and the Kings won 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles.
“This tennis team is trying to run me through the ringer,” Kokomo coach Travis Taflinger said. “Four of the five matches went three sets and it could have gone either way. Lewis Cass had five seniors, were good, strong athletes and never let up. Hat’s off to their program for building such a strong team. Their No. 1 was down multiple match points and fought and clawed to a victory.
“I really like how we got our three points,” he added. “After dropping the first set, Ari and Berts played great tennis and won in three sets. Kyan just overwhelmed his opponent and Andrew fought through a tough three-setter.”
The Kats (7-7) celebrated senior night.
Travis Taflinger credited Gamble and Alan Dockemeyer in particular “for sticking through a tough last year, leading our team with class, performing in the classroom and leaving it on the court every day.”
NW 5, ROCHESTER 0
No. 1 singles player Aurel Vonzun breezed to a 6-0, 6-0 win to highlight the Tigers’ road win. Vonzun improved to 16-1 with five “double bagels” to his credit.
Also for Northwestern (15-3), Blake Wise rallied for a 2-6, 6-0, 7-5 win at No. 2 singles, Ian Woods was a 6-3, 6-2 winner at No. 3 singles, Clayton Griswold and Ethan Kearney took a 6-2, 7-5 win at No. 1 doubles and A.J. Burkhalter and Hudson Whaley won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles.
“Another good win on the road,” Northwestern co-coach Matt Woods said. “We have only played five home matches this year so we have lived on the road. The guys do a great job adjusting to a new environment every night. Being our sixth match in seven days for most of our positions, we came out a little flat. It took us a few games to get going, but I was happy with the response overall.”
Northwestern visits Lafayette Jeff on Monday to close the regular season. From there, the Tigers will turn their attention to the Kokomo Sectional, which begins Wednesday.
TAYLOR 4, BLACKFORD 1
Taylor beat Blackford 4-1 on the Bruins’ courts.
Micah Irwin and Easton Douglas scored singles wins for the Titans with Irwin winning 7-5, 6-4 at No. 1 and Douglas winning 6-4, 6-7, 10-6 at No. 3.
Taylor swept the doubles points. Cody Groves and Jayden Johnson won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 and Kien Sullivan and Kaiden Blaine won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2.
PERU 5, MARION 0
Ian Potts (No. 1 singles), Gavin Eldridge (No. 3 singles), Lucas Slagel and Jackson Boswell (No. 1 doubles) and Jayleb Walsh with Jacob Boswell (No. 2 doubles) dropped just four games combined. Ben Beckman (No. 2 singles) won a three-setter with a 10-6 clincher.
Peru (16-4) hosts Westfield on Monday to close the regular season.
GIRLS SOCCER
LAPEL 3, KOKOMO 0
The match was called with just under 10:00 to play because of lightning.
