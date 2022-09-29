Kokomo and Western each notched 5-0 victories in the opening round of the IHSAA Boys Tennis Sectional on Wednesday afternoon at the KHS courts.
The Wildkats swept Eastern, winning each point in straight sets. Caleb Taflinger won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles. Andrew Guerre won 6-2, 7-5 at No. 2 singles. Kyan Gamble won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3. The team of Herberto Martinez Acosta and Ari Leger won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles, and the team of Alan Dockemeyer and Canaan Horner won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.
“This was our first match together in a while and it was nice to get one in before we play Northwestern next,” Kokomo coach Travis Taflinger said. “Every point was locked in and got off to a quick start. Eastern was young and played really hard. It was the first sectional win for most of our guys and now we need to focus on our next match.”
Western swept Taylor. Frederick Sigersted-Rasmussen won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. Miles Bowley won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles. James Paden won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3. The team of Mitchell Dean and Simon Aaron won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles, and the team of Luke Mawbey and Evan Butcher won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.
“I was really pleased with how they played — very focused,” Western coach Judson Quinn said. “We haven’t seen [the Titans] before and we knew that they were improved from their previous years so we wanted to stay focused and minimize errors and I thought we did a god job of that.”
In today’s semifinals at 4 p.m., Kokomo (11-11) faces sectional favorite and defending champ Northwestern (15-3) while Western (10-10) plays Tipton. During the regular season, Northwestern edged Kokomo 3-2 and Western topped Tipton 5-0.
PERU SECTIONAL
Peru beat Cass 5-0 and Wabash beat Manchester 4-1 in the Peru Sectional’s opening round. The winners will meet at 5:15 p.m. today to play for the title in the four-team sectional.
In Peru’s victory, Gavin Eldridge won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles to lead the Bengal Tigers. No. 2 singles player Ben Beckman, the No. 1 doubles team of Lucas Slagel and Jackson Boswell and the No. 2 doubles team of Jacob Boswell and Jayleb Walsh also won in straight sets. No. 1 singles player Ian Potts prevailed in three sets.
BOYS SOCCER
MAC 8, PERU 0
Maconaquah whipped rival Peru 8-0 at home to cap a perfect 6-0 run to the Three Rivers Conference title.
GIRLS SOCCER
TIPTON 2, SHERIDAN 0
Evelyn Harris scored both goals and Kaiya Money assisted on both.
