Maconaquah’s boys tennis team continued its hot week by beating Eastern 5-0 Wednesday at Greentown.
The Braves improved to 3-0 this week and 4-2 overall. They had their delayed season opener Saturday following their school’s two-week suspension of activities.
“After two weeks of no tennis, we’ve had a good first week back,” coach Tim Maiben said.
Maconaquah largely made quick work of Eastern, but No. 1 singles proved competitive. The Braves’ Mason Yoars topped the Comets’ Zhayne Kelly 6-1, 3-6, 10-7.
“Zhayne Kelly played some of his best tennis, but couldn’t come out on top,” Eastern coach Tricia Anderson said. “I was impressed with his mental toughness to be able to bounce back from a 1-6 first-set loss to then win the second set.”
The Braves dropped just 10 games over the other four points.
Hayden Maiben was a 6-0, 6-2 winner at No. 2 singles, Tyler Thayer was a 6-0, 6-1 winner at No. 3 singles, Wesley Yoars and Brennan Bailey teamed for a 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 1 doubles and Hayden Williamson and Andrew Ramos prevailed 6-4, 6-1 win at No. 2 doubles.
Tim Maiben noted Eastern has a young squad.
“I was proud of both teams as the court etiquette was exemplary,” he said. “Our players did a good job maintaining their focus throughout the match. We want to keep improving the mental side of our game.”
NORTH CENTRAL 4, KOKOMO 1
No. 2 singles player Taylor Duncan picked up Kokomo’s point when he won 6-3, 6-4 in the Kats’ road match against No. 3-ranked North Central. Kokomo’s No. 3 player Ty Lauderbaugh split the first two sets before falling 10-5 in a supertiebreaker for the third set. Kokomo fell to 6-3.
“[No. 1 singles player] Jon [Callane] got off to a good start and I think we had them sweating. We were winning all three singles points at one point and it could have been a special night but their No. 1 singles player, he’s one of the top singles players in the state,” Kokomo coach Shawn Flanary said. He said North Central’s No. 1 player settled in and turned the match his way, helping decide the match for NC. “Their doubles points are really strong and they won those fairly convincingly.”
PERU 4, LOGAN 1
Among Peru’s winners were all three singles players. Ben Beckman and Ian Potts won singles matches in straight sets, and Jackson Rodgers won a three-setter.
DELPHI 3, CASS 2
The Kings picked up their points in singles play. Jack Salyers won the No. 1 singles match and Ethan Johnson won the No. 3 point.
GIRLS GOLF
WESTERN 159, PERU 213, EASTERN 214
The No. 16-ranked Panthers got another strong round to win a three-way meet at Chippendale. Elizabeth Mercer led the Panthers and was the medalist with a 37. Natalie Nutt posted her second-straight 40 to tie the career best she posted Tuesday. And Ella Williamson and Kylee Duncan each shot 41.
“[We] played well again. That’s two nights in a row we’ve been below 160 and that’s always our goal,” Western coach Steve Hoppes said. “Natalie Nutt has changed her game a little bit and she’s played two rounds at 40, and helped us out and that’s good. Now we’re a lot deeper.”
Libby Rogers paced the Bengals with a 43, Kara Baker shot 50, Layla Holland 57 and Ali Wilhelm 63.
“[We] continue to show improvement with a season-low score,” Peru coach Clint Mathews said.
For the Comets, Alexa Maurer led with a 50, followed by Rebekah Guthrie at 53, Macie Davison at 55 and Marra Shook with 60.
NW 200, KOKOMO INC.
Northwestern’s Audrey Koetter and Kokomo’s Elizabeth Lytle carded 42s to tie for medalist in the match at Kokomo C.C.
The Tigers also counted Mollie Habig’s 48, Jocelyn Smith’s 53 and Maranda Padfield’s 57. For the Kats, Layla Andrysiak (56) and Kamryn Hahn (70) also played.
VOLLEYBALL
WESTERN 3, FRANKFORT 2
The Panthers dropped the opening two sets before surging to dominate the last three sets in a 23-25, 15-25, 25-12, 25-14, 15-3 victory.
Sadie Harding served 31 points and dished 27 assists to spark the Panthers. Hilary Merica was the main weapon at the net with 21 kills, and Haley Scott had 10 blocks.
“I’m so proud of these girls. They didn’t give up and they kept fighting until the end, and it paid off,” Western coach Jessica Oliver said.
TC 3, PERU 1
Tri-Central topped Peru 25-20, 21-25, 25-22, 25-22 in Sharpsville.
For Peru, Cate Wolf had a dozen service points and Abby Martin 11. Both served four aces.
GIRLS SOCCER
EASTERN 4, OLE MISS 2
Heidi Williams, Olivia Ellis, Bernie Mendoza and Claire Hapner scored for the Comets in a victory at home. Brooklyn Brooks had two assists and Williams and Ellis one each. Cecila Roswog had three saves as the Comets moved to 2-1-1 on the season.
WAPAHANI 6, TC 0
Kaylee Beard had 15 saves for the Trojans (2-3) and Ariana Jankoviac five. The Trojans played shorthanded with 10 players to start and sometimes fewer, and without their two leading scorers and leader in assists
“Overall we still ended up with several shots on goal in both halves and decent ball control, but when you’re that short and they’re on your end with numbers quite a bit [it’s difficult],” TC coach David Mast said. “I’m proud of the effort. We learned some stuff, we’ve just got to get some girls healthy and get them back in.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.