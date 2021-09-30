Western’s Miles Bowley was a 6-2, 6-4 winner at No. 2 singles in the Panthers’ 5-0 victory over Eastern in the Kokomo Sectional’s opening round Wednesday.
Prep roundup for Thursday, Sept. 30
Tigers, Panthers advance as expected in sectional
Northwestern and Western both moved through the opening round of the Kokomo Boys Tennis Sectional Thursday with victories at all five positions. Northwestern scored a 5-0 victory over Tipton and Western beat Eastern 5-0.
The Purple Tigers won three matches without giving up a set and clinched victory over Tipton quickly. No. 1 singles player Cole Wise, No. 3 player Austin Robinson, and the No. 2 doubles team of Tate Mullens and Ethan Kearney each won 6-0, 6-0.
Also for Northwestern, Caden Gaier and Clayton Griswold won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles, and Adam Morrow won 6-4, 6-0 at 2 singles.
“We talked about coming out fast and I felt that at most positions we came out fast, and we had a couple where we had maybe a slight hiccup, but other than that I can’t nitpick a 5-0 win and the scores look good,” NW co-coach Matt Woods said. “But I know what we’re capable of and it was maybe a slight subpar performance. I’m hoping that we play a little bit better [today].”
Woods praised Robinson as “our rock all year” who requires very little coaching during matches in order to produce a point.
The sectional favorite Tigers face three-time sectional champ Kokomo today in a 4 p.m. semifinal. Northwestern beat Kokomo 5-0 in the regular season.
“I think their lineup is a touch different than when we first played, so I’m hoping that we just come out and play our game,” Woods said.
“Sometimes the toughest is playing as a favorite because you’ve got a target on your back. Kokomo, they’ve got nothing to lose. They’ll be gunning for us. We’ve got to weather the storm and fight through adversity and fight through anything that comes our way.”
Western endured a series of competitive matches to turn away Eastern. Dylan Collins won 6-0, 7-6 at No. 1 singles. Miles Bowley won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2. And Zach Gilbert edged Eastern’s Ian Haley 4-6, 6-0, and 10-2 in a third-set supertiebreaker that decided the No. 3 match. Parker Dean and Connor Beeler won the No. 1 doubles match 6-1, 6-2, and Luke Mawbey and Evan Butcher won the No. 2 point 6-3, 6-4.
“I thought Eastern played really well,” Western coach Judson Quinn said. “They made us earn the match at several spots, so definitely give them credit for coming prepared. But it was nice to see our guys kind of rise to the challenge and win important points when the matches got kind of tough.”
Eastern was glad to make itself a tough out.
“First off, congrats to a very strong Western team,” Eastern coach Pat Rice said. “I have a lot of respect for the job coach Quinn has done with that program. I am really proud of how we finished the season [Wednesday] night. At one point we were right in the match with a shot and that’s all you can ask.”
The Panthers (11-8) advance to a semifinal matchup against Taylor at 4 p.m. today.
LOGAN 3, CASS 2
Lewis Cass has one of its best-ever boys tennis teams this year. But Logansport put together one of its best matches of the season on Wednesday.
The Berries edged the Kings 3-2 in a first-round match at the Logansport Sectional.
The Berries (9-6) won at No. 1 singles and swept the doubles points.
Noah Lange defeated Jack Salyers 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 singles. Gavin Smith and Caleb Crook defeated Jensen Burrous and Bryon Hurst 7-6 (11-9), 6-1 at No. 1 doubles. And Brant Higgins and Cooper Smith defeated Ryeland Ellington and Noah Preston 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles
The Kings (13-3) got their points at the Nos. 2 and 3 singles spots.
Ethan Johnson defeated Dylan Pearson 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2 singles. Gannon Davis defeated Conner Penz 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 singles
“We were 13-2 throughout the season, so these guys have nothing to hang their head down about whatsoever,” Cass coach Matt Hurst said. “As always, it’s a good group of kids, good group of guys. We’re losing a good group of seniors this year.
“They had a great year.”
The Berries avenged a loss from the first match of the season against the Kings.
BOYS SOCCER
MAC 3, PERU 2
The Braves opened a 2-0 lead at halftime and then were able to withstand Peru’s second-half push.
Jackson Jones scored both Maconaquah’s goals in the first half, with Zach Sparks assisting his second goal. Peru pulled a goal back after halftime but Mac’s Zach Sparks won a penalty when he got into the box on a breakaway, then scored the ensuing penalty kick to put the Braves up two goals again at 3-1.
Maconaquah finishes the regular season 8-4.
VOLLEYBALL
EASTERN 3, PERU 1
Eastern setter Emma Sandlin reached a career milestone to highlight the Comets’ 3-1 victory (25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 25-18). Sandlin dished 50 assists and in the process, reached 3,000 career assists.
Also for the Comets, Jenna Odle recorded 12 kills, 11 digs and 12 service points, Kate Harrison contributed 14 kills and 18 digs, Trista Rice had 13 kills and eight digs, Jaeleigh Secrease added eight kills and Makenna Titus had 22 receptions, 16 digs and 11 points.
